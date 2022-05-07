NORMAN WATSON: Lost Titian masterpiece goes under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

NORMAN WATSON: Lost Titian masterpiece goes under the hammer

By Norman Watson
May 7 2022, 4.33pm
The Penitent Magdalen (Dorotheum, Vienna).
There was a short, but glorious, period when The McManus in Dundee hosted a sequence of world-class travelling exhibitions.

You may remember the crowds thronging to Leonardo Da Vinci drawings, Cecil Beaton’s royal photographs and those wonderful Roman treasures loaned by the British Museum which smashed attendance records.

This extraordinary gold rush of crowd-pulling displays began in 2010 when The McManus captured a showing of Titian’s Diane and Acteon.

One thousand people a day flocked to see the c1556 masterpiece.

The Penitent Magdalen

Now, the Dorotheum sale of Old Master paintings in Vienna on Wednesday includes a lost Titian, The Penitent Magdalen, the artist’s most frequently commissioned theme.

Demand for paintings of the saint was strong for more than 40 years during which the artist repeatedly altered and revised the composition. Perhaps it was a quest for perfection, perhaps merely to provide patrons with their own individualised version of the theme.

The Dorotheum’s Magdalen has only recently been discovered by art historians.

Owned by royalty

What is certain is that the painting was in the great art collection of Christina, Queen of Sweden (1629-1689), an avid and learned collector.

It was then acquired for Philippe II, Duke of Orléans in 1721. It also seems probable that it was one of the Penitent Magdalens procured from Titian for the collection of the Holy Roman Emperor, Rudolf II.

Tiziano Vecellio, called Titian (c1485-1576), The Penitent Magdalen, oil on canvas, 45 x 38 inches, will be sold on Wednesday with a £1-£1.5 million estimate.

Coincidentally, one of the last remaining Michelangelo drawings in private hands will go to auction at Christie’s in Paris on May 18. The sketch of a nude man is estimated at £30 million.

