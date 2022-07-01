WHAT’S ON: New Zanna Wilson exhibition shows seascape artist’s view of Scottish coastline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WHAT’S ON: New Zanna Wilson exhibition shows seascape artist’s view of Scottish coastline

By Jennifer McLaren
July 1 2022, 5.30pm
Gunna with Rhum Beyond by Zanna Wilson.
The Watermill can be found in the town of Aberfeldy, housing an art gallery, book shop and cafe.

Hosting several exhibitions a year, the gallery’s next show features the work of Zanna Wilson, who is the curator of the space as well as a landscape painter and ceramicist.

Call to the West follows on from her exhibition Road to the Isles, which ran last year. Zanna is passionate about depicting Scotland’s varied landscape.

Capturing the Hebrides

She explains: “I’ve continued with my seascape theme and obsession with painting the west coast of Scotland, in particular the Hebrides.

“I work ‘en plein air’ and also build on my paintings back in my studio in Aberfeldy.

“Skies and distant horizons have been motifs I return to again and again – capturing the changing weather and light and hues of islands in the distance.

“In this show, Jura, Barra, Skye, Gunna, Coll, Mull and the Summer Isles can all be viewed on the horizon.”

Ballevullen Rocks Horizon, Tiree by Zanna Wilson.

The exhibition runs until September 18 and will feature 40 new paintings of the west, featuring the Argyll coast and up to Lewis and Harris.

The gallery hosts seven exhibitions a year with a varied schedule from group shows to solo shows by emerging talent. It is open seven days a week.

aberfeldywatermill.com/art

 

