WHAT’S ON: New Zanna Wilson exhibition shows seascape artist’s view of Scottish coastline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Watermill can be found in the town of Aberfeldy, housing an art gallery, book shop and cafe.

Hosting several exhibitions a year, the gallery’s next show features the work of Zanna Wilson, who is the curator of the space as well as a landscape painter and ceramicist.

Call to the West follows on from her exhibition Road to the Isles, which ran last year. Zanna is passionate about depicting Scotland’s varied landscape.

Capturing the Hebrides

She explains: “I’ve continued with my seascape theme and obsession with painting the west coast of Scotland, in particular the Hebrides.

“I work ‘en plein air’ and also build on my paintings back in my studio in Aberfeldy.

“Skies and distant horizons have been motifs I return to again and again – capturing the changing weather and light and hues of islands in the distance.

“In this show, Jura, Barra, Skye, Gunna, Coll, Mull and the Summer Isles can all be viewed on the horizon.”

The exhibition runs until September 18 and will feature 40 new paintings of the west, featuring the Argyll coast and up to Lewis and Harris.

The gallery hosts seven exhibitions a year with a varied schedule from group shows to solo shows by emerging talent. It is open seven days a week.

aberfeldywatermill.com/art