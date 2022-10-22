MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for ‘fabulous’ – it’s Angela Lansbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for ‘fabulous’ – it’s Angela Lansbury

By Mary-Jane Duncan
October 22 2022, 8.30am
Post Thumbnail

Jessica Fletcher.  English teacher. Bestselling author of mystery novels. Momentary Congresswoman.  And detective extraordinaire.

Even the Guinness World Records named her the most prolific amateur sleuth, now if that isn’t a genuine acknowledgement of your abilities then I don’t know what is.

Gentle whodunnits

My mother loved Jessica’s adventures.  Gentle whodunnits with no gruesome, graphic sights or details.  Unlike trench-coated Columbo, another favourite of hers, Jessica never revealed who the killer was until the very last gasp.

Nothing escaped Jessica Fletcher’s attention.

All the clues were there if you were sharp enough to spot them and not fall for red herrings.

Columbo always knew from the off and chipped away until you almost sympathised for the murderer being pursued by him.

Beloved Jessica was seemingly adored by all, a childless widow from the offset.

She lived in Cabot Cove, with another 3000+ residents, Mum and I were always confused why she stayed.

With the town sheriff remarking there were five murders in his first year there, it surely had to have one of the highest murder rates even for the USA?

A celebrated sleuth

Jessica was invited to travel round the world; she even shared a crossover case with Magnum P.I in Hawaii once. Every detective’s dream right there.

Some poor sod was inevitably killed immediately after her arrival with her host, friend, relative often being unwittingly arrested.

Her own niece was accused of murder at least three times. She even managed to solve a murder over the phone once.  Thank goodness she was there to gently assist the ineffectual local law enforcement officers.  Thank you Jessica! Cue the final shot of Ms Fletcher smiling to camera to reassure us all, the world is once again a safe place.

Miss Price of Pepperinge Eye

If Jessica was one of my mum’s favourites, the reclusive, eccentric  Miss Price of Pepperinge Eye, Dorset, was one of mine.

Guilted into housing three London evacuees, you can only imagine their joy at discovering they were living with a trainee witch, using her powers against the Nazis.

Fooled and disappointed by the dastardly fraud, Professor Browne, she didn’t give up an,d after a magic journey thanks to the almighty power of a bed knob, they managed to, almost singlehandedly, save Britain. Using enchanted suits of armour.

Angela Lansbury in Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Remember this was the 1970s, the futuristic, thrilling, use of film mixed with cartoon was mesmerizing to a tiny girl (me) and I loved every moment of it.  The magic.  The suspense.  The drama.  The intertwined love story and gloriously happy ending.

Who knew if you blended Jessica Fletcher and Miss Price together you would get an enchanted teapot employed as the head housekeeper of a spellbound Beast’s Castle?

I feel Miss Price who, remember, hates shoddy work, and Mrs Potts would have been great friends in adjoining, enchanted worlds.

Less absent-minded and forgetful than Miss Price, our matronly Mrs Potts ran a tight ship leading by example with her dislike of aggressive and ill-mannered behaviour.

Angela Lansbury in common

All of these fabulous, fictional characters, of course, have the magnificent Angela Lansbury in common.  Sorry, the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury.  I shamefully know very little of her career other than these three favourites.

She achieved accolades in abundance and is the subject of three biographies.  I didn’t even know she’d been born in London, wrongly assuming she was an American donning an English accent.

Although I knew little about Dame Angela I was still saddened by her death.

Search for ‘fabulous’…

Bedknobs and Broomsticks was my generation’s Harry Potter.  Murder, She Wrote gave my mum and I some fun competition trying to work out who the dastardly murderous fiend was (while rather relieved we didn’t know Mrs Fletcher in real life).

Without even realising, Angela Lansbury is one of my favourite memes.  Such a thoroughly modern thing and I hope she knew her career, spanning eight generations, was as relevant today as it was when it began.

If you ever need to appear ‘fabulous’ in a meme, search for Angela Lansbury.  You’ll find her there, resplendent in sequins and fur, taking a bow.

And I expect this is how she appeared for St Peter at his gates too.

Tags

Conversation

