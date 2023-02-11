RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money

By Rab McNeil
February 11 2023, 11.00am
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.

Are you on top of your money? I don’t mean literally sitting on top of it like Smaug the dragon in The Hobbit. I mean fully abreast of your financial position.

From time to time, usually once a year when doing my accounts, I get a picture of where I am financially. It’s a time for having strong drink and a qualified medical team on hand.

So, throughout the year, I rarely look, though I think my position must have improved.

Not that long ago, I used to get escorted off the premises of my local supermarket regularly as my card had once again been rejected.

I don’t think they do that any more. Or maybe it’s because I paid off my mortgage and am now a man of means, relatively speaking.

Bumble along

As long as my card’s getting accepted, I just bumble along. Certainly, I never look at things like broadband or TV subscription statements because they’ve always rocketed since I first signed up, and it just puts my blood pressure through the roof.

My car insurance is due for renewal and, in return for my loyalty in not making any claims (never, ever made one), they’re putting up the price, as per. So I’ll switch to another insurer, as per.

Rab’s not in love with car insurance.

I’m not insurance-minded. It seems like a monthly payment in return for literally nothing.

Peace of mind? Never mind transcendentist meditation, or whatever it’s called, just take out insurance and you’ll reach nirvana on at least one nominated day each month.

Achieve peace of mind by knowing that at least your car hasn’t caught fire.

These days, it’s easier to switch, so I don’t know why these companies hike their fees every year.

Following intensive research this week, as part of a new strategy for a massive overhaul of my financial situation, I did the Lottery.

Lady Lucky

First time in ages. Indeed, I never bought a ticket for 24 years since the scheme’s inception, believing it beneath my dignity, and certainly not advisable for a man with my track record wooing Lady Lucky.

The last time I bought a ticket, several months ago now, of the six shots at six numbers a time, I got one. One number out of 36. Incredible.

What are the odds? Not very good. My only chance of winning money is if I put a bet on my chance of not winning money.

Luckily, I never understood horse racing. Some chaps in my ken were complete failures at school but could make complicated calculations in their heids when it came to the gee-gees.

Ready for reality

I wish school had been more practical when I was a lad. DIY, horse-racing, cutting your own hair, looking after your money: these are subjects that would have come in handy for reality-style life.

Instead, we got algebra, chemistry and physics, three subjects that might have been taught by Beelzebub himself.

They say money can’t buy happiness, which is easy for those and such as those to say.

But, that said, even if it brings peace of mind about many things, I don’t suppose it necessarily brings inner peace per se.

What does? Your team winning at fitba’? A nice bottle of wine? Maybe. I think I’d rather have the Lottery win, though.

