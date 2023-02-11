Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic ahead of Dens return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic ahead of Dens return

By Jamie Durent
February 11 2023, 12.00pm
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.

It is more than 10 years down the line but Leighton McIntosh still gets asked about the goals that handed Dundee a lifeline.

As a teenager, McIntosh was pitched in to a Dark Blues team in disarray, having gone into administration and released numerous first-team players.

They were handed a 25-point deduction in November 2010 and plummeted to the foot of the First Division, with -11 points.

However, Dundee staged a remarkable survival act, putting together an unbeaten run of 23 games to avoid the drop with the campaign coined the ‘Deefiant season’.

McIntosh scored four goals in three games at the end of the season, including in wins against Morton and Ross County which helped stave off relegation.

Fond memories

McIntosh will return to Dens Park on Sunday with Cove Rangers. But the legacy of his time with the opposition remains.

“I still have fond memories,” he said.

Leighton McIntosh celebrates his winner against Ross County that secured Dundee’s unlikely survival.

“It seems like I was there forever. I still stay in Dundee and bump into fans; there was quite a lot that happened when I was at the club.

“Do I still get asked about the goals? All the time.

“Looking back at the time, I just wanted to play because I was breaking into the team. All you want to do is play and impress the manager.

“I know there was a lot of stuff going on around the club but when you’re younger, you’re a lot more focused and tunnel-visioned into playing.

“You realise now how significant some of the times were. But when you’re younger, playing for your boyhood club, you just take each day as it comes.”

Dynamic changed under Hartley

McIntosh has started the last three games since Paul Hartley returned as manager, playing in his preferred role through the middle.

It has not been plain sailing this season for the Cove striker, having played a restricted role under previous manager Jim McIntyre.

Paul Hartley returned as Cove Rangers manager in January.

All of his six goals under McIntyre came off the bench, including a brace against Hamilton Accies in December, and he admits it has been a frustrating campaign.

“The dynamic changed when the manager came back,” said McIntosh. “I don’t know how it was looking when the previous manager was here.

“I’m just grateful to be back playing and doing a job for the team. It feels better when you get the three points and you’ve been involved.

“I obviously didn’t agree with being an impact player, as he hadn’t given me the chance to start. The only thing I could do was make an impact (coming on). I don’t think he started me through the middle.

“It’s obviously a different situation now and hopefully I can get a good return for the manager. He signed me and I know what he expects.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney vows to use Raith Rovers frustration to 'get going again'…
Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Dundee ahead against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee pay penalty as Utd's Asghar aggro rolls…
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says 'nobody…
Stanton equalised for Rovers. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as incredible comeback against Dundee sees Ian Murray's men…
Luke McCowan frustrated after he misses a chance in extra-time. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith…
5
New Dundee signing Lorent Tolaj. Image: SNS.
Dundee new boy Lorent Tolaj reveals Davie Weir advice over Dens switch
Returning Dundee loan star Zach Robinson with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson declared 'good to go' against Raith Rovers as boss Gary…
Lucky man: Archie Knox has been speaking about his footballing life in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee fan Archie Knox says watching Dens Park title team was start of his…

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented