LESLEY HART: My Sherlock Holmes play was inspired by living with Sally Reid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

LESLEY HART: My Sherlock Holmes play was inspired by living with Sally Reid

By Lesley Hart
February 11 2023, 8.45am
Laughing in lockdown - Laughter Yoga was one of the online initiatives flatmates Sally Reid and Lesley Hart got up to during the darker days of Covid restrictions.
Laughing in lockdown - Laughter Yoga was one of the online initiatives flatmates Sally Reid and Lesley Hart got up to during the darker days of Covid restrictions.

This time last year I was adapting a Sherlock Holmes book for the stage.

That was A Study in Scarlet, where Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic duo, Holmes and Watson first meet, move in together, and conduct their first ever joint investigation.

The play, Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood, was commissioned by Pitlochry Festival Theatre to be performed in their beautiful hillside amphitheatre, somewhat puzzled into its wooded grounds.

I’m no Sherlock…

It puzzles me, anyway. Every time I go, I get lost in the woods. But then, I’m no Sherlock…

Tom Richardson as Ash and Deidre Davis in Sherlock Holmes: A Study In Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood.

Nevertheless, for some reason PFT entrusted me to the project.

This presented several puzzles: adapt this famous, well-loved detective story for the al fresco stage; dramatise its knotty murder investigation, involving lots of characters and locations, with only two actors and an hour to play with.

And make the play connect with a modern theatre audience whilst staying rooted in Doyle’s novella – and in doing all this, somehow make it my own…

Well, if you want to find out how I got on with puzzling all this out, you could (shameless plug) come to Pitlochry Festival Theatre tomorrow.

Winter Words festival

There myself, artistic director Elizabeth Newman, and actor Deirdre Davis (whose tour-de-force performance in the play thrilled audiences last summer) will be chatting in depth about making the show as part of PFT’s ‘Winter Words’ festival.

This will include some readings from the play – mainly starring Deirdre but with some help from me (I hope it’s a help!)

In a nutshell, my adaptation features two friends stranded together in a destroyed world, who find a strange new lease of life staging A Study in Scarlet together.

This was my solution to the puzzles I’d been set, but my starting point was: how do I make this play my own? What do I have in common with Holmes and Watson?

My answer: I too live with my pal – Perth’s own Sally Reid. Plus, we both play fictional crime-solvers – telly cops, but that’s another story (see my January 14 column).

LESLEY HART: Happy Valley rocks! Take it from another telly cop

Sally and I weren’t so much ‘thrown together by circumstance’ as I came to look after the cat four years ago and have never left.

Eighteen months in, pandemic hit. At which point we really were thrown together, in lockdown. And though we’ve been pals for 20 years, we’ve never been the only ‘in-person’ person available to each other for a prolonged, somewhat catastrophic period.

While the world went mad

And while the world went mad around us, we entertained ourselves, filming daft wee sketches, playing games, reading random bits of books and plays to each other in silly voices.

We kept each other going. We bonded. And that’s what I wanted to explore with Holmes and Watson, and the two pals, Harry and Ash, who stage their story.

The fact that Sally and I still live together – like Golden Girls but in Mount Florida instead of actual Florida – is either testament to our cohabiting genius forged in isolation, or Sally’s failure to get rid of me (so far). Watch this space…

To find out how Harry and Ash get on co-habiting in my play, you can come along to the Winter Words event tomorrow at PFT, or to the play itself when it’s back on in the summer.

Hell, why not throw them together in a wee digital basket and book both?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

A protester outside the Tate Britain, which was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK (James Manning/PA)
Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain
Reece Donnelly (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Reece Donnelly says health issues forced him to leave The Apprentice
Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Siva Kaneswaran ‘gutted’ to miss Dancing On Ice episode due to illness
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
Sarah Smith author of Hear No Evil.
BOOKS: Sarah Smith's Hear No Evil gives a voice to a deaf woman in…
Hill of Wirren summit.
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring Hill of Wirren in Angus
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...
Stakes in the ground show where the new lights will be placed at South Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lights being installed in Perth park after 'safety concerns'
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
New 'world-class' golf course development at St Andrews' Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead

Editor's Picks

Most Commented