Lights being installed in Perth park after ‘safety concerns’

New lights are being installed in a Perth park after “safety concerns” were raised.

The lights will line paths at South Inch in an attempt to make the area more accessible and safer at night.

It is expected the lights will be switched on in the next few months.

The project is not thought to be in response to any specific incidents, but a number of night-time assaults have been reported at South Inch in recent years.

There are currently five light columns in the park but they are said to be below standard and in need of replacing.

A post on Perth and Kinross Council’s place development Facebook page said: “A number of you will have noticed stakes in the ground and some ground works starting in South Inch this week.

“Designed to make the park more accessible, increase safety following concerns raised, allow the likes of running groups new routes at dark etc. and with a view to (encouraging) more footfall to/from town from the likes of Craigie by foot/bike, the project looks at installing a brand new section of lighting from Craigie Burn/Railway Bridge to the corner of Marshall Place/Edinburgh Road.”

South Inch lighting ‘long overdue and needed’

City centre councillor Chris Ahern hopes a similar project could be rolled out at neighbouring North Inch.

The Conservative member said: “I’m delighted it’s going ahead.

“Something like this is long overdue and needed – it’s needed for the safety and the accessibility in the park.

“We need to do something like this on the North Inch as well.”

Fellow ward councillor Peter Barrett (Lib Dem) said: “Anything that improves the lighting in South Inch is welcomed.

“The paths between the tunnel and pavilion are areas that I’ve had people express concern about due to the low level of lighting and the tree cover.

“I think the lights will be very welcomed by local residents too.”

A spokesperson from Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are taking forward the lighting improvements to provide safer routes for walkers, joggers, cyclists and park users in general and encourage more sustainable travel on foot and bike to and from Perth city centre.

“The project is included in the council’s capital budget and has been developed following community requests to enhance the lighting on the South Inch, particularly around the footpaths.”