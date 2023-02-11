Lights being installed in Perth park after ‘safety concerns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lights being installed in Perth park after ‘safety concerns’

By Kieran Webster
February 11 2023, 9.00am
Stakes in the ground show where the new lights will be placed at South Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stakes in the ground show where the new lights will be placed at South Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

New lights are being installed in a Perth park after “safety concerns” were raised.

The lights will line paths at South Inch in an attempt to make the area more accessible and safer at night.

It is expected the lights will be switched on in the next few months.

The project is not thought to be in response to any specific incidents, but a number of night-time assaults have been reported at South Inch in recent years.

There are currently five light columns in the park but they are said to be below standard and in need of replacing.

An existing lighting column at South Inch in the distance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A post on Perth and Kinross Council’s place development Facebook page said: “A number of you will have noticed stakes in the ground and some ground works starting in South Inch this week.

“Designed to make the park more accessible, increase safety following concerns raised, allow the likes of running groups new routes at dark etc. and with a view to (encouraging) more footfall to/from town from the likes of Craigie by foot/bike, the project looks at installing a brand new section of lighting from Craigie Burn/Railway Bridge to the corner of Marshall Place/Edinburgh Road.”

South Inch lighting ‘long overdue and needed’

City centre councillor Chris Ahern hopes a similar project could be rolled out at neighbouring North Inch.

The Conservative member said: “I’m delighted it’s going ahead.

“Something like this is long overdue and needed – it’s needed for the safety and the accessibility in the park.

Councillor Chris Ahern. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We need to do something like this on the North Inch as well.”

Fellow ward councillor Peter Barrett (Lib Dem) said: “Anything that improves the lighting in South Inch is welcomed.

“The paths between the tunnel and pavilion are areas that I’ve had people express concern about due to the low level of lighting and the tree cover.

“I think the lights will be very welcomed by local residents too.”

The project aims to make South Inch more accessible at night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson from Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are taking forward the lighting improvements to provide safer routes for walkers, joggers, cyclists and park users in general and encourage more sustainable travel on foot and bike to and from Perth city centre.

“The project is included in the council’s capital budget and has been developed following community requests to enhance the lighting on the South Inch, particularly around the footpaths.”

