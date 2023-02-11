BOOKS: Sarah Smith’s Hear No Evil gives a voice to a deaf woman in 19th century Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

BOOKS: Sarah Smith’s Hear No Evil gives a voice to a deaf woman in 19th century Scotland

By Nora McElhone
February 11 2023, 9.05am
Sarah Smith author of Hear No Evil.
Sarah Smith author of Hear No Evil.

Glasgow-based Sarah Smith, has taken inspiration from her career as an advocate for disabled people and carers to write her first novel. Hear No Evil earned the writer a nomination for the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize for Crime Fiction and is currently Scottish Book of the Month in Waterstones. Here, she chats to The Courier about her success.

Sarah Smith (56) grew up in Lanarkshire and studied English at the University of Glasgow. Today, she lives in Glasgow with her husband and is mum to two grown-up daughters. After university, she spent; “thirty years working for a range of projects supporting and advocating for disabled people and carers. When I turned 50 I went back to Glasgow University to do an MLitt in Creative Writing, which is where I started working on Hear No Evil.”

Inspiration

Sarah first came across the story of Jean Campbell when she worked with voluntary organisation Deaf Connections. “I met local historian and author, Robert J Smith, whose book, The City Silent, mentioned the case,” she explains. “On a dark winter’s evening, a woman had been seen to throw a baby into the River Clyde from the Old Bridge in Glasgow. She was arrested and the authorities took her to Edinburgh to stand trial. It was the first time a deaf person had been tried at the High Court and I wanted to know more about her.”

Sarah Smith’s debut novel Hear No Evil.

Set in 1817, the story is built around the facts available to Sarah about Jean’s arrest and court case. “Although I played around with timescales and conflated some events to make the story flow better for readers,” she says. “The story behind the crime itself is completely fictional. In the early 19th Century, it was all about guilt or innocence; there was no investigation of circumstance or motive. I couldn’t find out what had really brought Jean to that bridge, so I invented one.”

While researching the case, Sarah was frustrated to find that Jean was largely absent from the court records. “She was central to this story but very little about her was written down. Instead, page upon page is given over to so-called learned men who pontificate on her deafness, her immorality, and her poverty. She had nobody in her corner so Hear No Evil is my attempt to give her a voice, albeit 200 years later!”

Insight into the deaf community

Sarah’s experiences working for Deaf Connections helped her enormously in writing about a deaf heroine. “Looking back, having daily conversations with deaf people gave me so many anecdotes and experiences that found their way into the book and helped me build up a picture of what the deaf community in Glasgow might have looked like in 1817.

“For example, when Jean attends the Deaf Church, and starts to feel accepted and have a sense of belonging, that drew on the feelings that a friend described to me about when she first joined the deaf club in Glasgow in the 1970s. It also meant that I knew deaf people who were not only able to help me make Jean’s character accurate and believable as I was writing the book but who have been incredibly supportive of it now it’s out in the world.”

Interpreter required

Despite that insight, Sarah didn’t feel that she could tell Jean’s story in the first person so, as in real life, Robert Kinniburgh steps in. “When you look at the real-life trial, I’m not sure it could have happened without Robert Kinniburgh,” she points out. “And, without an interpreter of sorts, I think it’s likely Jean would have been carted off to an institution and just abandoned.

“For the book, the character of Robert gave me a way to tell Jean’s story.,” she continues. “I’d tried other ways but, as a hearing writer, I realised I needed a hearing character to give me access to Jean, otherwise I would have been pretending to share a deaf woman’s experience and that felt wrong to me.”

Praise for Hear No Evil

She has certainly made the right choices in plotting Hear No Evil. Not only was the story shortlisted for the Bloody Scotland Debut Novel Prize, but it is currently being championed as Scottish book of the month by Waterstones and has also been shortlisted for the Historical Writers Association Debut Crown.

She’s sticking with historical crime for her next book: “This time it’s set in Glasgow in 1920,” says Sarah. “The main character has been widowed in WW1 and takes a job as a bookkeeper in a back court picture house to make ends meet.

“I do seem to like tackling stories in the past,” she admits. “Whether that’s from a distance of two hundred or twenty years, but who knows – maybe I’ll get to the 21st Century eventually!”

Hear No Evil by Sarah Smith is available now, Two Roads, £9.99.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

A protester outside the Tate Britain, which was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK (James Manning/PA)
Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain
Reece Donnelly (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Reece Donnelly says health issues forced him to leave The Apprentice
Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Siva Kaneswaran ‘gutted’ to miss Dancing On Ice episode due to illness
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
Laughing in lockdown - Laughter Yoga was one of the online initiatives flatmates Sally Reid and Lesley Hart got up to during the darker days of Covid restrictions.
LESLEY HART: My Sherlock Holmes play was inspired by living with Sally Reid
Hill of Wirren summit.
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring Hill of Wirren in Angus
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...
Stakes in the ground show where the new lights will be placed at South Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lights being installed in Perth park after 'safety concerns'
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
New 'world-class' golf course development at St Andrews' Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead

Editor's Picks

Most Commented