MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters

By Mary-Jane Duncan
February 11 2023, 8.30am
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC

February!  What a rollercoaster you’ve been already, I almost need a lie down.  Though if I’m honest, I’d gladly have a nanna nap every day, regardless of the month.

So, Feb, how have you blown my tiny mind in just 11 days?

Happy Valley was the best

Happy Valley, that’s how.  Or, if you’ve watched it too, not so Happy Valley.  More like tense Valley.  The Valley of tears.  Get me shouting at the telly Valley.  Peeking through my fingers, holding my breath Valley.

Quite possibly, in my humble opinion, the best slice of TV in an absolute age.  Top tier telly which had us hanging on every word.

Bravo and thank you Sally Wainwright for your brilliant writing to help us limp out of a dreary January.

Forget the glamour and glitz of the Grammys.  Move over Adele and her apparent eye-rolling at Harry Styles winning album of the year, THIS was the heavyweight television showdown: Sarah Lancashire versus Prince Harry.

 

More viewers watched Happy Valley than Prince Harry’s famous interview. Image: BBC

Where would you put your money?  Happy Valley versus unhappy Royals.  If you haven’t been watching BBC’s Happy Valley where have you been?

According to figures, by episode four, there were more than 9 million people watching Sergeant Cathy in the most nerve-racking Valley in West Yorkshire.

In its penultimate week, it went up against Prince Harry’s interview on ITV, and the British public showed him where their interest lies.

That’s in a gloomy, dour but utterly enthralling northern drama, preferably accompanied by a good cup of tea and a biscuit.

Approximately one million more viewers tuned in to find out what Tommy Lee Royce had in store for Sgt Cath, than what Prince Harry was publicly airing.

We binged it

Lancashire has been playing this role since 2014 and  I’ll admit we binged the first two series before impatiently waited on each weekly episode of this run.

How can we only just have discovered this absolute gem of a programme in time for it to end?  And can someone please tell me what happened to Raquel Watts in the years between Coronation Street and here?  Actually, maybe don’t.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, we had the start of the six nations championship.

And in this Scottish / Irish household we watch avidly, supporting each other’s team, except for that one match where we are pitted against each other.

The Scotland v England match had me so animated and transfixed , middle kid came flying out her shower and downstairs to check I wasn’t having a heart attack.

I very nearly was thanks to Townsend’s team’s performance.  When she accepted all was well, a video of me leaping about like an eejit was taken to share her amusement with her sister in Oz.  Bloody cheek.

So I’m embarrassing

At 46 years of age, I’m apparently getting cringy and corny.  I’m doing things I know my kids think are deeply embarrassing.

Well,  I LOVE IT.  I think that in my fifties, I’ll go fully feral and I couldn’t be more here for it.

In fact, when I’m an old lady I’m going to leave vodka miniatures and little bags of snacks on the floor all over the house in case I fall down.

Going by my dogs’ choices of places to stand specifically so I can trip over them, it will be quite often.  Best to be prepared.

Highlights of the month

What else February, what else?  An oncology appointment with a good, currently stable result from a scan <phew>.

Biggest kid finally securing a place to live and a decent job after three months Down Under <double phew>.

I like to help my kids where I can, but even I admit there is only so much I can do from 9k miles away!

Valentines is next week.  We’ll probably have our usual ‘should we bother after 18 years of marriage’ debate.

Who knows?  We might even go out to dinner as soon as our game of ‘I don’t care where we go, where do you want to go’ is over.  And then order in a takeaway instead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

A protester outside the Tate Britain, which was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK (James Manning/PA)
Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain
Reece Donnelly (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Reece Donnelly says health issues forced him to leave The Apprentice
Siva Kaneswaran (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Siva Kaneswaran ‘gutted’ to miss Dancing On Ice episode due to illness
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
Sarah Smith author of Hear No Evil.
BOOKS: Sarah Smith's Hear No Evil gives a voice to a deaf woman in…
Laughing in lockdown - Laughter Yoga was one of the online initiatives flatmates Sally Reid and Lesley Hart got up to during the darker days of Covid restrictions.
LESLEY HART: My Sherlock Holmes play was inspired by living with Sally Reid
Hill of Wirren summit.
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring Hill of Wirren in Angus
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...
Stakes in the ground show where the new lights will be placed at South Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lights being installed in Perth park after 'safety concerns'
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
New 'world-class' golf course development at St Andrews' Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead

Editor's Picks

Most Commented