Author’s return to flattened childhood haunt inspired new novel, Storyteller By The Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Author’s return to flattened childhood haunt inspired new novel, Storyteller By The Sea

Phyllida Shrimpton's new release tackles regeneration and the divides it caused in seaside town of Exmouth.

A young Phyllida and her sister at Shelly Beach, Exmouth. Image: Phyllida Shrimpton.
A young Phyllida and her sister at Shelly Beach, Exmouth. Image: Phyllida Shrimpton.
By Rebecca Baird

After the town’s seafront was “flattened”, novelist Phyllida Shrimpton swore she wouldn’t return to Exmouth.

The site of beloved annual childhood holidays in the ’70s and ’80s, where she “learned to love everything about the water”, its controversial regeneration upset both her and her family.

“For a long time I didn’t go – none of us went – because we didn’t like the changes. We wanted to remember it as it was,” recalls Phyllida, who is known for her 2022 domestic drama release, Every Shade Of Happy.

However, writerly curiosity got the better of her, and she decided to pay Exmouth a visit several years after the sting of the changes had subsided.

Phyllida Shrimpton’s newest novel, Storyteller By The Sea, comes out next week. Image: Head of Zeus.

“I wanted to go back to my childhood in a way, and explore mine and my family’s love for this place,” she explains. “And actually, I could see it for what it is now, in a modern era, and that it has its great benefits.

“Then I started to look at it from both angles – from the point of view of an old fashioned childhood, but actually as a modern childhood as well. And I fell in love with it all over again.”

‘There’s two sides to every story – sometimes more’

For Essex-based Phyllida, the different angles from which to look at something “is huge”.

“There’s always two sides to a story, sometimes more,” she says wryly. “That’s a big part of what I enjoy writing about.”

Her upcoming release, Storyteller By The Sea follows protagonist Melody as she collects objects from the seafront and tries to tell their stories to her brother, Milo, who uses a wheelchair.

But the one story Melody never tells is her own – until her beloved seaside bungalow, Spindrift, comes under threat from developers.

“Melody is the main protagonist but the novel does explore other points of view through her,” explains Phyllida.

“Although there aren’t actual chapters from different protagonists, it explores the world through the eyes of her brother, who’s got a disability. She sees how other people view him, and she’s aware of how the community feel about the regeneration too.

“So it is just one character, but it does show you still that there are two sides to her story, and every other story.”

‘I was in a wheelchair at the age of 12’

Indeed, upon her return to Exmouth, many of the changes Phyllida had initially shunned started to make sense when she reflected on her own experiences with wheelchair use and limited access.

“I found myself in a wheelchair at the age of 12, temporarily,” she reveals. “I was in a road traffic accident, I got run over.

“We went on holiday to Exmouth, and that was my first experience of not being able to join in with everything I loved because I was in a wheelchair,” she continues.

“In the 80s there were no ramps down to the sea, there was nothing really. It was the first summer I was aware that not everybody could access that kind of life.

“I’ve got friends and family who have progressive illnesses and they don’t have the option to just work their way out a wheelchair like I did. So I feel lucky.”

Phyllida, left, and her sister, who is using a sand access wheelchair, visiting Shelly Beach 50 years on. Image: Phyllida Shrimpton.

Now sand access wheelchairs, ramps and Sailability services mean that the beach in Exmouth is accessible to all – something that Phyllida hopes that those who oppose regeneration can appreciate.

“I’m hoping that Storyteller By The Sea will open eyes between an old fashioned world that was lovely – if you were mobile – and a modern world which a lot of people see as less lovely and less free, but it is actually more freeing if you’re not mobile,” she explains.

“It comes with good things, this modern world. And I learned a lot by going back and realising that.”

Storyteller By The Sea by Phyllida Shrimpton, published by Head of Zeus, RRP £9.99, will be released on September 14 2023

More from Lifestyle

A young Phyllida and her sister at Shelly Beach, Exmouth. Image: Phyllida Shrimpton.
Renowned ice swimmer Becca Harvey uncovers 'mind-blowing' family connection to Montrose Beach
A young Phyllida and her sister at Shelly Beach, Exmouth. Image: Phyllida Shrimpton.
Look inside the Queen Mum's canteen truck still serving up a cuppa 80 years…
Corryvechter House
Stunning James Denholm-designed £1.175m house near Crieff has 1.6 acres and apartment above garage
A young Phyllida and her sister at Shelly Beach, Exmouth. Image: Phyllida Shrimpton.
Magical encounter between owl chick and lamb captured by Perthshire film-maker features in new…
'Love letter to nature': Amanda Thomson on Belonging, place and identity
A young Phyllida and her sister at Shelly Beach, Exmouth. Image: Phyllida Shrimpton.
Restaurant review: Successful steak out at Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder
A young Phyllida and her sister at Shelly Beach, Exmouth. Image: Phyllida Shrimpton.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in August
TV impressionist Mike Yarwood takes off former Prime Minister Sir Mike Yarwood, the TV comedian and impersonator, has died aged 82 (PA)
Comedian and impersonator Mike Yarwood dies aged 82
Former England captain Freddie Flintoff in his first public appearance since his crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Flintoff still has facial injuries nine months after Top Gear crash
Marc Bohan with models after the Dior collection presentation in Paris in 1970 (Jean-Jacques Levy/AP)
Marc Bohan, former Dior creative director and friend to the stars, dies aged 97