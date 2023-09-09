LESLEY HART: Living in the present moment – and stealing smoothies – at swish yoga retreat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

LESLEY HART: Living in the present moment – and stealing smoothies – at swish yoga retreat

Lesley is feeling pretty smug as she sips smoothies and does yoga on the beach at The Affairs, Portugal.

Lesley Hart in Portugal with her yoga retreat pals. Image: Lesley Hart.
Lesley Hart in Portugal with her yoga retreat pals. Image: Lesley Hart.
By Lesley Hart

Readers, I am in a zen place – on ‘Yoga and Wellbeing’ retreat – and therefore bringing this to you from the present tense.

One of the intentions I set myself in the wee notebook I got given at the start of the week is, “to be more present”.

So here I am at The Affairs in Foz Do Arelho, Portugal, zenned out my nut and stealing some pre-breakfast time alone to type this to you.

I am trying to notice and savour everything in the here and now. So, what is this sensory feast I’m having here?

Well, it’s very quiet. All I can hear is me sipping coffee and slurping the thick breakfast smoothie I just pinched from the fridge.

Lesley is ‘zenned out her nut’ in Portugal. Image: Lesley Hart.

I want to say that I’m smelling the rich aroma of freshly ground coffee beans but, not wanting to switch the coffee machine on and wake the whole house, I’ve opted for Nescafe instant.

The stolen smoothie, however, is a burst of fruity viscous deliciousness – the more delicious, perhaps, for being half-inched.

Yoga instructor’s delay was less than zen

And as I take in this gorgeous moment, in this beautiful place, I can feel a florid flourish coming on…

Through the glass doors in front of me and window to my right I can see, in the butter haze of a dewy sunrise, cascades of fuchsia flowers forelocking walls and flirting with the pergola on the porch.

A skinny tan and black speckled cat is jimmying up a tree. Said cat just fell out of said tree. But it’s fine. Soft landing, no limping. It’s a cat. And now it’s back up the tree – success.

We’re all fine here at the villa of zen – all present, bendy, full-body-breathing and at one with the world.

I might try jimmying up that tree myself in a minute.

Healthy meals, fresh air and being present are all on the cards for Lesley this week.

But first, let me briefly reflect on the week just past – reflection is also a zen thing.

Less zen was losing our yoga instructor at the start of the week to air traffic control chaos, which left her stranded in Gatwick for most of a day and then unable to get booked onto another flight.

As you can imagine, for a yoga and wellbeing retreat, this was a bit of a setback. Luckily for us though, one of the guests on the retreat is also a yoga instructor, and was persuaded, at extremely short notice, to lead all our yoga sessions.

Bless her, she has done a wonderful job.

The Affairs Retreats is a family affair

I should point out that for me this is not just a yoga and wellbeing retreat, but also a chance to hang out in Portugal with my big sister, Nichola, who runs the retreat, and my mum, Sandra, her resident sidekick and massage therapist.

Nichola has been preparing delicious, fresh, nutritious meals for us, leading group HIIT and breathwork sessions, and taking one-to-one sessions with guests on everything from nutrition and fitness to menopause wellbeing.

Lesley’s doubling up on leisure time and family time at The Affairs. Image: Lesley Hart.

We’ve all been doing yoga in the garden and on the beach, getting daily massages from ‘Magic Hands’ Sandra, and dipping every morning in a gorgeous, glassy, blue-green ocean lagoon. It is pure bliss.

And if I sound unbearably smug about all this, it’s because I am. It’s been a sickeningly healthy, restorative week.

And now, I’m going to make like a cat and jimmy up that tree…

More from Columnists

Lesley Hart in Portugal with her yoga retreat pals. Image: Lesley Hart.
The garden cane that was supposed to go down, slowly, but kept going up
Ludvig Aberg after winning in Switzerland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Form more important than experience for Ryder Cup and qualification process could…
Could it be Ben Doak in after Elliot Anderson went out?
RAB DOUGLAS: No need to panic if Elliot Anderson changes mind on Scotland but…
Lesley Hart in Portugal with her yoga retreat pals. Image: Lesley Hart.
LESLEY HART: Nap attacks can happen anywhere - even on the set of Taggart!
Lesley Hart in Portugal with her yoga retreat pals. Image: Lesley Hart.
A visit to Wigtown has led me to a moot point
Steven MacLean and Tony Docherty go head to head at McDiarmid Park this weekend.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee and St Johnstone have been bold with their signings - on…
Lesley Hart in Portugal with her yoga retreat pals. Image: Lesley Hart.
LESLEY HART: How do you weather-proof a garden party in Scotland? You don't
Lesley Hart in Portugal with her yoga retreat pals. Image: Lesley Hart.
Accuracy has been sacrificed on the altar of speed
Sarina Wiegman could soon be a coach in demand.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Sarina Wiegman has capabilities to make the women's to men's football management…
Queens Park goalie Callan McKenna.
RAB DOUGLAS: Queen's Park will give Dundee United a run for their money and…