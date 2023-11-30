Badminton beats the beer for 79-year-old Dundee coaching legend Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Badminton beats the beer for 79-year-old Dundee coaching legend Bill

The retired maths teacher, 79, has been running Roseangle Badminton Club since the 1960s.

Bill Garland started playing badminton at 13 years old. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bill Garland started playing badminton at 13 years old. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

The Roseangle Badminton Club, which meets every Thursday night in the toasty gym hall at Dundee West Church, has been a staple of the city’s amateur sporting scene for more than 80 years.

And part of that story is Bill Garland, 79, who has been running the not-for-profit group since the 1960s.

The former head of maths at Arbroath High School started playing with the club – the oldest of its kind in Dundee – when he was just 13 years old.

He quickly fell in love with the sport and was soon named treasury and secretary of the club, before going on to become the president of the Dundee Area Badminton Association (DABA) – a role he held for 11 years following his retirement from teaching in 2007.

Roseangle Badminton Club meets at Dundee West Church every Thursday night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Why did Bill decide to take up badminton?

He says he started going along to the Saturday afternoon sessions held by the Roseangle Badminton Club – then known as the Mccheyne Badminton Club – after hearing about it at the Boys’ Brigade.

At this time, the club operated at Mccheyne Church on Perth Road, before it merged with Roseangle Ryehill on St Peter’s Street to form Dundee West Church in the 1990s.

Although Bill was a complete beginner, the sport came naturally to him.

Within a couple of years, he had been appointed to the club’s team, which competes in division one of DABA league.

Laughing, he added: “A tennis racket was too heavy for me when I was 13 years old.

“I just found it difficult to get to grips with tennis, and badminton was nice from that point of view.”

‘Age is no barrier to badminton’

Bill stresses that people of all ages and abilities are welcome at the club, which currently has around 10 regular members.

He said: “Age is not a barrier. You just need to be able to hit the shuttlecock occasionally.

“It is open to everybody no matter their age.”

But he admits he can’t play like he once used to.

He said: “It is frustrating now, standing on the court and watching the shuttlecock go by, and thinking, ‘Four or five years ago I could have done something about that’.

“I’m embarrassed of going on the court now and every now and then someone will say ‘Good shot, Bill!’ and I’ll think, ‘Aye right!’

“But the people at the club are very supportive with us who are now the lesser players.”

Who plays with Roseangle Badminton Club?

Although the group takes a relaxed and sociable approach to the sport, Bill says there is still a competitive spirit.

He said: “Over the years we’ve had quite a number of members.

“Obviously staying in the first division of the main league is important, but we take a relaxed approach.

“Most people just enjoy the company as well as a little bit of exercise.

“We have plenty of beginners who come along and gradually improve, which is nice to see.”

He adds that it is also a healthier alternative to the pub for those who just want to socialise.

Bill has played badminton since he was 13 years old. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bill, who has two sons and two grandchildren, has balanced the voluntary role with his work and home life over the years.

But he insists it is “not a big deal”.

He said: “I just collect the money on a Thursday evening, buy the shuttlecocks and buy anything else that is necessary.

“When I first started playing it was one shilling a night. We now take £3 a night.”

As well as the cost of equipment, the money covers rent at the church, where Bill is also a session clerk and property convenor.

Bill presenting the Handicap Cup Trophy to Nomads Badminton Club player Lee Baker during his time as DABA president in 2015.

Why does Bill think people give badminton a go?

He said: “It just gives folk an opportunity to have a chat and just get a wee bit of exercise.

“We just enjoy the game and the company.

“Otherwise I would be sitting in front of the TV!”

