Home News Dundee

Fresh raft of applications to run holiday lets in Dundee – see the full list

More than 30 bids have been lodged with Dundee City Council.

By Andrew Robson
Short-term holiday let applications have been lodged across Dundee
Short-term let applications have been lodged on streets across Dundee including the city centre, Baxter Park area and Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

More than 30 new applications have been lodged to run holiday lets in Dundee.

New rules came into force in Scotland on October 1, meaning those who run short-term lets – including Airbnbs – need to hold a licence.

Operating without one is a criminal offence and anyone caught could be hit with a £2,500 fine and handed a ban.

The rules coming into force prompted nearly 90 applications to the local authority for licences in October.

Anyone running an Airbnb now needs a licence. Image: Shutterstock

Now a fresh raft of applications has been lodged with the council for properties across the city.

Some of the properties have already been run as holiday or short-term lets.

There are different types of short-term lets being applied for:

  • Home sharing – where someone uses all or part of their own home for a short-term let while living there
  • Home letting – where all or part of someone’s house is let out while the owner is absent, for example, while they are on holiday
  • Secondary letting – where a property someone does not normally live in, such as a second home, is rented out

Full list of latest holiday let applications in Dundee

The latest list of 33 applications is below – the number indicates how many people can stay in the let at any one time:

  • Diamond Sunrise Ltd, 16 Muirton Road – secondary letting – 4
  • Henkel Property Ltd, Flat 3/1, 23 Baxter Park Terrace – secondary letting – 4
  • James and Joan Hannay, 1/3, 48 Constitution Street – secondary letting – 4
  • Slot Leisure Ltd DD1 2EQ, E1 55 Commercial Street – secondary letting – 6
  • Slot Leisure Ltd DD1 2EQ, E2 55 Commercial Street – secondary letting – 6
  • Alison and Scott McCallum, Fisherman’s Cottage, 17 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – secondary letting – 6
Manor Place, Dundee.
Manor Place, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
  • Brenda Calder, 1/2, 4 Manor Place – secondary Letting –4
  • Clare and Jaymes Monte, 42 Fort Steet, Broughty Ferry – secondary letting – 8
  • Constance and Martin Higgins, 3/1, 9 Blackness Avenue – secondary letting – 6
  • Paul Crawford, 7 Constitution Terrace – home sharing – 2
  • Neil Danskin, 3/2, 80 Peddie Steet – secondary letting – 2
  • Jeanette M French, 426 Perth Road – secondary letting – 4
  • Jeanette M French, 1A Inverary Terrace – secondary letting – 4
  • Gary and Jacqueline Hayhoe, 2C Churchill Place – secondary letting – 6
Forest Park Road, Dundee
Forest Park Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
  • Harja Homes Ltd, 3/1, 8 Forest Park Road – secondary letting – 4
  • Adrian Harry, 2/2, 24 Gardner Street – home letting – 4
  • Highland Game Ltd, Gate Lodge, 69 Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry – home letting – 3
  • Karen Walker and Oliver Cook, 11 Douglas Terrace – secondary letting – 8
  • Lucy Danskin and Patricia Moffat, G1, 192 Lochee Road – secondary letting – 4
  • Margaret and Nigel Cowley, 15 Castle Terrace – home sharing and letting –4
  • Mawei Ltd, Flat 2, 2nd Fl, 7 Ward Road – secondary letting – 8
  • Nicole Milton, 2/2, 32 Seagate – home sharing and letting – 8
  • Neil Danskin and Derek Murray, 3/2, 21 Scott Street – secondary letting – 4
  • Neil Danskin and Derek Murray, G2, 33 Taits Lane – secondary letting – 2
Perth Road, Dundee
Perth Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
  • Neil Danskin and Derek Murray, 2/3, 296 Perth Road – secondary letting – 2
  • NXD Properties Ltd, 2/2, 46 Cleghorn Street – secondary letting – 2
  • Mohammad Ossman, 96 Seagate – secondary letting – 4
  • Rachel and Richard Barber, G1, 15 Forebank Road – secondary letting – 5
  • Richard and Mary Fleming, Flat 7, 49 Trades Lane – secondary letting – 3
  • Sarah and Denis Kellehar, Carbet Lodge, 7A Camphill Road, Broughty Ferry – home letting – 2
  • Sheena and Simon Norris, Lavender Cottage, 367 Arbroath Road – home sharing and letting – 4
  • Tayfield Investments Ltd, Castleview Cottage, 2/4 Jetty Lane, Broughty Ferry – home letting – 4
  • Tayfield Investments Ltd, Castleview Cottage, 5 David Street, Broughty Ferry – home letting – 2

Dundee City Council says anyone wanting to object to – or make representations on – the latest applications can write to the deputy chief executive at 21 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BY by December 21.

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council to find out whether any of the previous applications have been approved.

Conversation