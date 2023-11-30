Fresh raft of applications to run holiday lets in Dundee – see the full list

More than 30 new applications have been lodged to run holiday lets in Dundee.

New rules came into force in Scotland on October 1, meaning those who run short-term lets – including Airbnbs – need to hold a licence.

Operating without one is a criminal offence and anyone caught could be hit with a £2,500 fine and handed a ban.

The rules coming into force prompted nearly 90 applications to the local authority for licences in October.

Now a fresh raft of applications has been lodged with the council for properties across the city.

Some of the properties have already been run as holiday or short-term lets.

There are different types of short-term lets being applied for:

Home sharing – where someone uses all or part of their own home for a short-term let while living there

– where all or part of someone’s house is let out while the owner is absent, for example, while they are on holiday Secondary letting – where a property someone does not normally live in, such as a second home, is rented out

Full list of latest holiday let applications in Dundee

The latest list of 33 applications is below – the number indicates how many people can stay in the let at any one time:

Diamond Sunrise Ltd, 16 Muirton Road – secondary letting – 4

– secondary letting – 6 Alison and Scott McCallum, Fisherman’s Cottage, 17 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry – secondary letting – 6

Harja Homes Ltd, 3/1, 8 Forest Park Road – secondary letting – 4

Neil Danskin and Derek Murray, 2/3, 296 Perth Road – secondary letting – 2

Dundee City Council says anyone wanting to object to – or make representations on – the latest applications can write to the deputy chief executive at 21 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BY by December 21.

The Courier has contacted Dundee City Council to find out whether any of the previous applications have been approved.