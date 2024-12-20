Is it your baby’s first Christmas? Send us a photo from the special day

December 25 will be particularly special for those with a baby in the family.

And we want to share the milestone of your baby’s first Christmas with our readers.

We intend to publish a gallery of festive photos of babies from across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire later this week.

If you would like to see your baby’s first Christmas celebrated by The Courier and Evening Telegraph upload your photograph using the form below.

And if there’s something which makes the day extra-special for your family, we’d love to hear your story.

We will try to include all the photos submitted in our online gallery and many will also appear in our newspapers.

So if you have a baby about to experience his or her first Christmas submit your photo before 2pm on Friday, December 27.