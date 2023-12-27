Street style: Six Broughty Ferry shoppers show off their holiday outfits

With its plethora of independent stores and high-quality charity shops, Broughty Ferry is often a hub for stylish shoppers.

So, as locals made the most of the winter sales, we headed to the Dundee suburb for some fashion inspiration.

Here are six of the best looks we saw on Brook Street and Gray Street.

Nicola Divine, 56, from Kirkcaldy

What do you do for a living?

I work at a primary school.

What are you wearing?

The scarf is from Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry, the jumper is Jaeger, the boots are from Wonders and the handbag is from Boden. I can’t remember where the coat is from, but it’s fabulous!

How would you describe your style?

Classy and high-end.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t shop anywhere in particular. I just like good quality, stylish pieces, such as pure wool and cashmere.

I’m not adverse to shopping in charity shops because it often allows me to buy high-end stuff I ordinarily couldn’t afford.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just buy things that I like.

Lawrence Petty, 20, from Newport-on-Tay

What do you do for a living?

I am studying medicine at Dundee University.

What are you wearing

The leather jacket is from Fat Face, the chinos are from Bourbon and the trainers are Nike. They’re not very fashionable – just comfy.

How would you describe your style?

I would say it’s a bit retro – I am kind of stuck in the past. I like to wear clothes which are both practical and stylish.

Where do you like to shop?

I buy a lot of second-hand stuff online. I also really like charity shops, especially those on Perth Road in Dundee.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I would say I’m inspired by my friends, and ’90s trends.

Ailsa Cuthill, 36, from Russia, living in Broughty Ferry

What do you do for a living?

I am a police officer.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Tk Maxx, the jumper is from New Balance, the jeans are from Zara and the trainers are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

Sporty casual.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx is my favourite. I also like H&M, Primark and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

My mum.

Bailey Pickett-Montgomery, 26, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I run an eBay business, Dream Beetle Wear, selling second-hand clothes.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from The Slow Love, the jacket is vintage cashmere, the scarf is from Vinted, the boots are Ariat and the bag is Stella McCartney.

How would you describe your style?

Vintage-inspired.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops – you just never know what you are going to find!

Who is your style icon?

Bridget Bardot has got great style.

John Robert Kelly, 58, from Edinburgh

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired cameraman.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from Hoggs of Fife, the boots are from Mostyn McKenzie in Broughty Ferry, and the jacket is from a shop in Austria. The rest is probably from charity shops.

How would you describe your style?

Charity shop chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Stockbridge in Edinburgh, where I live. There are a lot of great charity shops there. I also believe in supporting independent shops, so that’s what I do when I can afford it.

Who is your style icon?

Rupert Everett, he is always understated but stylishly dressed.

Charis Phillips, 25, from Glasgow, living in Broughty Ferry

What do you do for a living?

I work for charity Kids Operating Room.

What are you wearing

It’s all from charity shops, except the shoes which are Converse and bag which is from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

It is usually colourful, but today it is more monochrome.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My best friend Tara – she is so unique and stylish.