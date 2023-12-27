Street style: Six Broughty Ferry shoppers show off their holiday outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Street style: Six Broughty Ferry shoppers show off their holiday outfits

Here are the some of the best looks from the Dundee suburb this Christmas.

Three stylish winter looks in Broughty Ferry. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylish winter looks in Broughty Ferry. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

With its plethora of independent stores and high-quality charity shops, Broughty Ferry is often a hub for stylish shoppers.

So, as locals made the most of the winter sales, we headed to the Dundee suburb for some fashion inspiration.

Here are six of the best looks we saw on Brook Street and Gray Street.

Nicola Divine, 56, from Kirkcaldy

Nicola Divine loves to wear cashmere and pure wool. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work at a primary school.

What are you wearing?

The scarf is from Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry, the jumper is Jaeger, the boots are from Wonders and the handbag is from Boden. I can’t remember where the coat is from, but it’s fabulous!

How would you describe your style?

Classy and high-end.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t shop anywhere in particular. I just like good quality, stylish pieces, such as pure wool and cashmere.

I’m not adverse to shopping in charity shops because it often allows me to buy high-end stuff I ordinarily couldn’t afford.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just buy things that I like.

Lawrence Petty, 20, from Newport-on-Tay

Lawrence is studying medicine at Dundee University. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying medicine at Dundee University.

What are you wearing

The leather jacket is from Fat Face, the chinos are from Bourbon and the trainers are Nike. They’re not very fashionable – just comfy.

How would you describe your style?

I would say it’s a bit retro – I am kind of stuck in the past. I like to wear clothes which are both practical and stylish.

Where do you like to shop?

I buy a lot of second-hand stuff online. I also really like charity shops, especially those on Perth Road in Dundee.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I would say I’m inspired by my friends, and ’90s trends.

Ailsa Cuthill, 36, from Russia, living in Broughty Ferry

Ailsa Cuthill likes to shop at TK Maxx. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a police officer.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Tk Maxx, the jumper is from New Balance, the jeans are from Zara and the trainers are Nike.

How would you describe your style?

Sporty casual.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx is my favourite. I also like H&M, Primark and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

My mum.

Bailey Pickett-Montgomery, 26, from Dundee

Bailey Pickett-Montgomery is a fan of vintage clothing. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I run an eBay business, Dream Beetle Wear, selling second-hand clothes.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from The Slow Love, the jacket is vintage cashmere, the scarf is from Vinted, the boots are Ariat and the bag is Stella McCartney.

How would you describe your style?

Vintage-inspired.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops – you just never know what you are going to find!

Who is your style icon?

Bridget Bardot has got great style.

John Robert Kelly, 58, from Edinburgh

Robert John Kelly likes to shop in charity shops. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired cameraman.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from Hoggs of Fife, the boots are from Mostyn McKenzie in Broughty Ferry, and the jacket is from a shop in Austria. The rest is probably from charity shops.

How would you describe your style?

Charity shop chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Stockbridge in Edinburgh, where I live. There are a lot of great charity shops there. I also believe in supporting independent shops, so that’s what I do when I can afford it.

Who is your style icon?

Rupert Everett, he is always understated but stylishly dressed.

Charis Phillips, 25, from Glasgow, living in Broughty Ferry

Charis Phillips works for a children’s charity in Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work for charity Kids Operating Room.

What are you wearing

It’s all from charity shops, except the shoes which are Converse and bag which is from TK Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

It is usually colourful, but today it is more monochrome.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My best friend Tara – she is so unique and stylish.

