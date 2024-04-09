7 wonderful statues in Angus and the stories behind them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 wonderful statues in Angus and the stories behind them

Our guide to some of Angus's most incredible sculptures.

One of the many famous statues in Angus. Image: DC Thomson
By Kaya Macleod

Statues of Bon Scott and a St Bernard dog are among the numerous fascinating sculptures in Angus.

Some historical, others contemporary, the wonderful stories behind some of these statues might intrigue and surprise you.

These are a few of Angus’ most magnificent statues that are definitely worth seeing.

1) Bon Scott Statue, Kirriemuir

The 1979 album Highway to Hell by hard rock group AC/DC, which featured lead singer Bon Scott, peaked at number 20 in the US charts.

The life-sized bronze figure was unveiled in 2016 and the sculpture cost £45,000, which was funded by a crowdfunding campaign.

At the base of the statue are two sealed scrolls that list every donor’s name.

Bon died in 1980.

Now, having grown up in the town, Bon keeps an eye on everyone who enters Kirriemuir while holding a microphone in one hand and bagpipes in the other.

Former AC/DC bassist Mark Evans was among those in attendance for the unveiling. Image: DC Thomson

The impressive sculpture was created by Scottish artist John McKenna.

2) Bamse Statue, Montrose

The magnificent statue of the courageous 14-stone dog Bamse, which is pronounced Bumpsa in Norwegian and means “teddy bear”, serves as a poignant tribute to the brave dog that served as the mascot of the Free Norwegian Forces during World War Two.

He belonged to Captain Erling Hafto, who was in charge of the Norwegian Navy’s minesweeper Thorodd, which was frequently based at Dundee and Montrose.

General view of the Bamse statue, at Montrose harbour. Image: DC Thomson

This bronze statue honours not only a remarkable dog but also the long-lasting friendship between Scotland and Norway.

Prince Andrew unveiled the creation by artist Alan Herriot in July 2006.

3) Peter Pan Statue, Kirriemuir

This Peter Pan statue currently stands in Kirriemuir High Street.

Sir James Matthew Barrie, best remembered as the author of Peter Pan, was raised in the town of Kirriemuir.

The statue shows the titular hero playing the flute (not the pan flute, as far as I could tell) whilst perched on a tree stump.

The original bronze statue was made by Aberdeen’s Alistair Smart.

Kirriemuir Town Centre features the Peter Pan statue. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

4) The Seafarer Statue, Montrose

Honouring the fishermen and seafarers who have made the coastal towns of Ferryden and Montrose their home.

Situated on the north bank of the River South Esk, it faces Montrose Harbour and Wharf Street.

The statue shows a fisherman in traditional seafaring work clothes, his trousers blown back by the strong wind. He is trying to shield his face from the freezing cold by turning it to the right.

William Lamb’s statue ‘The Seafarer’ overlooks the Montrose waterfront. Image: DC Thomson

It’s a scene that serves as a good reminder of the hazards and contributions that coastal communities face.

It’s another one of local sculpture William Lamb’s fine statues.

5) Watson-Watt Statue, Brechin

Sir Robert Alexander Watson-Watt developed radar technology, which was ultimately crucial in winning the Second World War.

The Robert Watson-Watt Society of Brechin campaigned for a memorial to commemorate his life and work and a bronze by Alan Beattie Herriot was unveiled in Brechin by the Princess Royal on September 3 2014.

Edinburgh Sculptor Alan Herriot’s bronze sculpture of Robert Watson-Watt. Image: DC Thomson

The statue is situated in the town’s St Ninian Square near the public library.

It stands on the north-eastern corner of the square and features a life-size figure on top of a large base.

A real piece of history.

6) The Mind Sweeper Statue, Montrose

With a view of Montrose Bay, this life-size bronze statue portrays the local minesweeper, whose duty it was to patrol the dunes during World War Two, keeping an eye out for stray mines that might be washed into Montrose Harbour by approaching tides.

The Mind Sweeper Statue in Montrose. Image: DC Thomson

William Lamb was a sculptor who was born in 1893 and passed away in 1951.

Prior to World War One, he had been a stonemason and intended to become an artist.

But after fighting in the trenches, he was unable to use his right hand, so he had to relearn how to use his left.

His statues of the common Montrose residents frequently depict them being buffeted by the wind.

7) The Circle of Time Statue, Kirriemuir

Bruce Walker of Kirriemuir created a millennium sculpture called The Circle of Time.

The poem encircling the sculpture’s base is taken from hieroglyphics found in ancient Egypt.

Water trickling from the Circle Time Millennium sculpture in Kirriemuir. Image: DC Thomson

There is a link with the never-ending circle here because most Celtic art depicts eternity through its intricately carved, never-ending designs.

The sculpture was funded by a public appeal by the Kirriemuir Millennium Projects Trust and unveiled by The Lady Lyell on September 21 2002.

