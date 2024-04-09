7 wonderful statues in Angus and the stories behind them

Statues of Bon Scott and a St Bernard dog are among the numerous fascinating sculptures in Angus.

Some historical, others contemporary, the wonderful stories behind some of these statues might intrigue and surprise you.

These are a few of Angus’ most magnificent statues that are definitely worth seeing.

1) Bon Scott Statue, Kirriemuir

The 1979 album Highway to Hell by hard rock group AC/DC, which featured lead singer Bon Scott, peaked at number 20 in the US charts.

The life-sized bronze figure was unveiled in 2016 and the sculpture cost £45,000, which was funded by a crowdfunding campaign.

At the base of the statue are two sealed scrolls that list every donor’s name.

Bon died in 1980.

Now, having grown up in the town, Bon keeps an eye on everyone who enters Kirriemuir while holding a microphone in one hand and bagpipes in the other.

The impressive sculpture was created by Scottish artist John McKenna.

2) Bamse Statue, Montrose

The magnificent statue of the courageous 14-stone dog Bamse, which is pronounced Bumpsa in Norwegian and means “teddy bear”, serves as a poignant tribute to the brave dog that served as the mascot of the Free Norwegian Forces during World War Two.

He belonged to Captain Erling Hafto, who was in charge of the Norwegian Navy’s minesweeper Thorodd, which was frequently based at Dundee and Montrose.

This bronze statue honours not only a remarkable dog but also the long-lasting friendship between Scotland and Norway.

Prince Andrew unveiled the creation by artist Alan Herriot in July 2006.

3) Peter Pan Statue, Kirriemuir

This Peter Pan statue currently stands in Kirriemuir High Street.

Sir James Matthew Barrie, best remembered as the author of Peter Pan, was raised in the town of Kirriemuir.

The statue shows the titular hero playing the flute (not the pan flute, as far as I could tell) whilst perched on a tree stump.

The original bronze statue was made by Aberdeen’s Alistair Smart.

4) The Seafarer Statue, Montrose

Honouring the fishermen and seafarers who have made the coastal towns of Ferryden and Montrose their home.

Situated on the north bank of the River South Esk, it faces Montrose Harbour and Wharf Street.

The statue shows a fisherman in traditional seafaring work clothes, his trousers blown back by the strong wind. He is trying to shield his face from the freezing cold by turning it to the right.

It’s a scene that serves as a good reminder of the hazards and contributions that coastal communities face.

It’s another one of local sculpture William Lamb’s fine statues.

5) Watson-Watt Statue, Brechin

Sir Robert Alexander Watson-Watt developed radar technology, which was ultimately crucial in winning the Second World War.

The Robert Watson-Watt Society of Brechin campaigned for a memorial to commemorate his life and work and a bronze by Alan Beattie Herriot was unveiled in Brechin by the Princess Royal on September 3 2014.

The statue is situated in the town’s St Ninian Square near the public library.

It stands on the north-eastern corner of the square and features a life-size figure on top of a large base.

A real piece of history.

6) The Mind Sweeper Statue, Montrose

With a view of Montrose Bay, this life-size bronze statue portrays the local minesweeper, whose duty it was to patrol the dunes during World War Two, keeping an eye out for stray mines that might be washed into Montrose Harbour by approaching tides.

William Lamb was a sculptor who was born in 1893 and passed away in 1951.

Prior to World War One, he had been a stonemason and intended to become an artist.

But after fighting in the trenches, he was unable to use his right hand, so he had to relearn how to use his left.

His statues of the common Montrose residents frequently depict them being buffeted by the wind.

7) The Circle of Time Statue, Kirriemuir

Bruce Walker of Kirriemuir created a millennium sculpture called The Circle of Time.

The poem encircling the sculpture’s base is taken from hieroglyphics found in ancient Egypt.

There is a link with the never-ending circle here because most Celtic art depicts eternity through its intricately carved, never-ending designs.

The sculpture was funded by a public appeal by the Kirriemuir Millennium Projects Trust and unveiled by The Lady Lyell on September 21 2002.