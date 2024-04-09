St Johnstone boss Craig Levein ready to welcome several key players back soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein ready to welcome several key players back soon

The manager's selection options are close to expanding.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone captain, Liam Gordon, is likely to miss Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock.

But Perth boss, Craig Levein, is confident that the centre-back will be one of a number of McDiarmid Park squad members who return to action after the Premiership split.

Gordon, sidelined for the recent victory over Hibs, doesn’t have a great chance of featuring in the clash with fourth-placed, Killie.

He and DJ Jaiyesimi should be available for the first of the post-split fixtures, though, with Drey Wright and Sven Sprangler not far behind.

Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler. Image: SNS.

“Liam’s improving but I don’t think he’ll make the weekend,” said Levein.

“He was trying to play a pass with his last kick in training on Friday when he’s felt the inside of his abductor. So we didn’t risk it.

“I wouldn’t completely rule him out for Kilmarnock but he’s likely to be missing.”

‘Peace of mind’

Levein added: “Drey (Wright) was down at St George’s again and is now back.

“We’re expecting to see him back with us soon.

“If you’ve got that access to that facility through your membership of the English PFA, you’re as well using it.

“It will give him peace of mind that he’s back and in good shape.

St Johnstone star Drey Wright.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

“Sven (Sprangler) is still getting treatment in Austria. We didn’t think he’d play again this season but it’s now looking like we could have him back for the last two or three games.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) was back in training today. Hopefully we’ll have him back after the split.

“Things are looking better. When we get all of those boys back we’ll have a strong group.”

