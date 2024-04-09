St Johnstone boss Craig Levein ready to welcome several key players back soon

St Johnstone captain, Liam Gordon, is likely to miss Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock.

But Perth boss, Craig Levein, is confident that the centre-back will be one of a number of McDiarmid Park squad members who return to action after the Premiership split.

Gordon, sidelined for the recent victory over Hibs, doesn’t have a great chance of featuring in the clash with fourth-placed, Killie.

He and DJ Jaiyesimi should be available for the first of the post-split fixtures, though, with Drey Wright and Sven Sprangler not far behind.

“Liam’s improving but I don’t think he’ll make the weekend,” said Levein.

“He was trying to play a pass with his last kick in training on Friday when he’s felt the inside of his abductor. So we didn’t risk it.

“I wouldn’t completely rule him out for Kilmarnock but he’s likely to be missing.”

‘Peace of mind’

Levein added: “Drey (Wright) was down at St George’s again and is now back.

“We’re expecting to see him back with us soon.

“If you’ve got that access to that facility through your membership of the English PFA, you’re as well using it.

“It will give him peace of mind that he’s back and in good shape.

“Sven (Sprangler) is still getting treatment in Austria. We didn’t think he’d play again this season but it’s now looking like we could have him back for the last two or three games.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) was back in training today. Hopefully we’ll have him back after the split.

“Things are looking better. When we get all of those boys back we’ll have a strong group.”