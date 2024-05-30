6 Terrific Father’s Day present ideas to gift this year

Countdown well and truly on, browse our top selection of terrific Father’s Day (June 16) gift ideas below, starting with a must-have present idea for dads who love golf…

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

1. bunkered magazine subscription

A tee-riffic idea for Father’s Day, gift a year of bunkered magazine for only £40.

That’s ten monthly issues and a massive 30% off the shop price!

The very best of golf, bunkered features:

Expert analysis

The latest big stories in the game

Gear reviews

Big interviews with top players and celebs

Expert tips on how to keep your score down on the course

As well as offering great value for money, Dad will also receive a free sleeve of six Callaway golf balls when you take advantage of our offer.

Click here for more info

2. Commando Comics subscription

Transport Dad back in time with a subscription to Commando Comics. Spanning generations, Commando has thrilled readers with action-packed tales of heroism and adventure for over six thrilling decades.

Celebrated around the world, epic covers and interior artwork are from some of the greatest names in the comic industry including Ian Kennedy, Gordon C Livingstone, Jordi Penalva and Jose Maria Jorge.

With every issue, Dad will be whisked off on a new adventure, enjoying stories travelling back (and occasionally forward) in time set in WWI, WWII and beyond.

Gift epic comic tales covering land, sea and air this Father’s Day.

Click here for more info

3. Beano Fan Club membership

A must-have for fans of the iconic comic, consider signing Dad up to the Beano Fan Club – a refreshed fan favourite unlocking Beano extras and exclusives throughout the year.

Top things the Beano Fan Club membership includes:

The famous Fan Club Pack including a fluffy Gnasher badge and membership card

Beano Summer Special

Beano Annual

Beano Christmas Special

Christmas card from Beanotown

Revisiting fond childhood memories for many, as a new member, Dad will receive an exclusive welcome pack containing a fluffy Gnasher badge, membership card and wallet.

Your chosen recipient will also receive Beano gifts throughout the year including seasonal specials, annuals and a Christmas card!

Click here for more info

4. The Scots Magazine Subscription

Each issue a celebration of Scotland’s rich and rural life, The Scots Magazine covers a wide range of topics including the country’s great outdoors, best places to visit, delicious Scottish food and drink, our intriguing wildlife, intriguing chapters from Scottish history and the latest cultural events.

All accompanied by stunning photography, each issue also contains fascinating interviews with the biggest names as well as the best stories from Scotland every month.

Click here for more info

5. Puzzler Collection

The UK’s biggest-selling puzzle magazine, Puzzler Collection is an ideal Father’s Day gift idea for dads who love a good challenge!

Offering a winning combination of over 160 puzzles inside every issue, challenges range from the relaxing to the exceptional.

Different puzzles that’ll keep Dad busy for hours include Boxwise, Double Acrostic, Sudoku, Honeycomb and Roundabout.

Click here for more info

6. Puzzler

An excellent gift idea for dads who love a puzzle or two, exercise their grey cells with a subscription to Puzzler – the original and best puzzle magazine out there.

Offering a variety of puzzles to tackle inside every issue, popular challenges include classic wordsearch, Dot-to-Dot and Numerical Crossword.

Click here for more info

Explore our full Father’s Day gift selection