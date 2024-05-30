6 Terrific Father’s Day present ideas to gift this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 Terrific Father’s Day present ideas to gift this year

Countdown well and truly on, browse our top selection of terrific Father’s Day (June 16) gift ideas below, starting with a must-have present idea for dads who love golf…

Browse today's list for a little Father's Day inspiration (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

1. bunkered magazine subscription

bunkered father's day offer
bunkered magazine (DC Thomson)

A tee-riffic idea for Father’s Day, gift a year of bunkered magazine for only £40.

That’s ten monthly issues and a massive 30% off the shop price!

The very best of golf, bunkered features:

  • Expert analysis
  • The latest big stories in the game
  • Gear reviews
  • Big interviews with top players and celebs
  • Expert tips on how to keep your score down on the course

As well as offering great value for money, Dad will also receive a free sleeve of six Callaway golf balls when you take advantage of our offer.

Click here for more info

2. Commando Comics subscription

commando comics father's day subscription offer
Commando Comics (DC Thomson)

Transport Dad back in time with a subscription to Commando Comics. Spanning generations, Commando has thrilled readers with action-packed tales of heroism and adventure for over six thrilling decades.

Celebrated around the world, epic covers and interior artwork are from some of the greatest names in the comic industry including Ian Kennedy, Gordon C Livingstone, Jordi Penalva and Jose Maria Jorge.

“Atlantic Veteran”, Commando #957 (1975), cover by Jeff Bevan
“Atlantic Veteran”, Commando #957 (1975), cover by Jeff Bevan

With every issue, Dad will be whisked off on a new adventure, enjoying stories travelling back (and occasionally forward) in time set in WWI, WWII and beyond.

Gift epic comic tales covering land, sea and air this Father’s Day.

Click here for more info

3. Beano Fan Club membership

Beano Fan Club Membership
Beano Fan Club Membership (DC Thomson)

A must-have for fans of the iconic comic, consider signing Dad up to the Beano Fan Club – a refreshed fan favourite unlocking Beano extras and exclusives throughout the year.

Top things the Beano Fan Club membership includes:

  • The famous Fan Club Pack including a fluffy Gnasher badge and membership card
  • Beano Summer Special
  • Beano Annual
  • Beano Christmas Special
  • Christmas card from Beanotown

Revisiting fond childhood memories for many, as a new member, Dad will receive an exclusive welcome pack containing a fluffy Gnasher badge, membership card and wallet.

Your chosen recipient will also receive Beano gifts throughout the year including seasonal specials, annuals and a Christmas card!

Click here for more info

4. The Scots Magazine Subscription

The Scots Magazine Father's Day offer
The Scots Magazine (DC Thomson)

Each issue a celebration of Scotland’s rich and rural life, The Scots Magazine covers a wide range of topics including the country’s great outdoors, best places to visit, delicious Scottish food and drink, our intriguing wildlife, intriguing chapters from Scottish history and the latest cultural events.

Discover the best places to visit around Scotland
The Scots Mag offers excellent food and drink inspiration
Explore Scottish history
Stay up-to-date on what's going on around the country
Hear from a team of expert writers

All accompanied by stunning photography, each issue also contains fascinating interviews with the biggest names as well as the best stories from Scotland every month.

Click here for more info

5. Puzzler Collection

Puzzler Collection
Puzzler Collection (DC Thomson)

The UK’s biggest-selling puzzle magazine, Puzzler Collection is an ideal Father’s Day gift idea for dads who love a good challenge!

Offering a winning combination of over 160 puzzles inside every issue, challenges range from the relaxing to the exceptional.

Different puzzles that’ll keep Dad busy for hours include Boxwise, Double Acrostic, Sudoku, Honeycomb and Roundabout.

Click here for more info

6. Puzzler

Puzzler magazine
Puzzler magazine (DC Thomson)

An excellent gift idea for dads who love a puzzle or two, exercise their grey cells with a subscription to Puzzler – the original and best puzzle magazine out there.

Offering a variety of puzzles to tackle inside every issue, popular challenges include classic wordsearch, Dot-to-Dot and Numerical Crossword.

Click here for more info

Explore our full Father’s Day gift selection

The countdown well and truly on, browse our full Father’s Day gift range here.

