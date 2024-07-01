‘People are bowing!’: Newport on Tay’s Betty ‘full of energy’ after MBE announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘People are bowing!’: Newport on Tay’s Betty ‘full of energy’ after MBE announcement

The 71-year-old volunteer has been recognised for her services to the community in Newport-on-Tay, where she has run a local community centre for 32 years.

Elizabeth Martin was awarded an MBE for services to The Rio Community in Newport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

News of Elizabeth Martin’s MBE award has been the talk of the town.

Elizabeth – better known as Betty – became chairperson of the Rio Centre on St Mary’s Lane when she moved to the Fife town with her husband, four children and dog from Lochore in the 1990s.

“People are crossing the road and bowing and everything,” she tells me. “It is ridiculous!

“Someone called the Rio Centre yesterday and said, ‘Can I speak to the honourable Elizabeth Martin please?’

“That is my Sunday name of course. Everybody just knows me as Betty.”

What is the Rio Centre?

The community-owned Rio Centre, a former cinema build in 1939, is run by Betty and her “army” of 32 volunteers.

It hosts holiday clubs for children, free meals, concerts and even runs a thrift shop.

Betty, front, with volunteer Jill Hill, and Rio staff Georgina Wilmot and Tracey Baxter.

Betty, who also runs a care business in Newport-on-Tay, says: “We started offering free meals after the pandemic because people were struggling during the cost of living crisis.

“We do free meals once a week for anybody.

“It always attracts mixed aged groups – it is rather great.

“Tomorrow it is soup, pie, chips and peas. It is always a good meal and it is a good laugh and they are all quite happy.”

‘People wonder where I get my energy from’

32 years in charge is no mean feat, I say.

“But if you enjoy it then it’s okay,” Betty says.

“Once you stop enjoying it then you have to leave.

“People wonder where I get the energy from.

“When I come into the centre, I’ll say, ‘Right everybody I’ve got an idea’.

“And they all run and hide.

“They’ll be shutting the doors and things like that because they think, ‘Oh god here she comes again with more ideas!’

“It’s quite funny. But I enjoy it.”

Betty Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

What does she enjoy about it?

“I just enjoy organising. I’m not a follower. I’m more of a leader,” she says.

“And I like to see people laughing. I like to see happiness. That is what I like the most. And that is what I achieve.”

Betty credits her leaderships skills to her time at an all-girls school in Cowdenbeath, where she grew up.

“Going to an all-girls school was a different cup of tea.

“I went up at 11, and I saw these prefects going about and fixing people’s skirts because they were rolled up short, and I thought, ‘Uh huh. I want to be one them when I’m older’.

“And that is what I did.”

‘I had to keep MBE a secret for four weeks’

Betty, who has 11 grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren, found out she was to be awarded an MBE about a month before it was made public.

She says: “They sent a letter from the cabinet office asking if I would accept it and I said yes.

“Then you are not allowed to tell anyone, so you have to keep it quiet.

“But I managed to tell my family the week before it was officially announced.

“I summoned them all to come to the house. And told them all. So it was quite nice, they’re all very proud of me.”

Betty doesn’t yet know when she will receive the award, but she is planning to host a garden party to celebrate soon.

Betty has volunteered at The Rio Community in Newport for 32 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

How does it feel to know someone in her community – perhaps more than one – nominated her for the award?

She says: “I am emotional. It is very humbling. But I’ve not cried yet!

“Maybe I will once I get the award.

“It is a funny thing because I was just doing what I like to do.

“And people are shocked when they find out I don’t get paid.

“People can’t believe that for 32 years I’ve organised and done it all and don’t get paid.

“It is nice to get appreciated.”

Conversation