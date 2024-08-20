The ultimate guide to remote working in Dundee cafes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The ultimate guide to remote working in Dundee cafes

These spots are perfect for your next working from home session.

Stenecki on Exchange Street welcomes remote workers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

With working remotely considered the norm since Covid, many of us have grown used to joining meetings from the comfort of our own home.

But, as lovely as that is, sometimes it’s nice to wear something ironed and get out of the house.

And if you don’t feel like being hemmed into the office, then coffee shops are a great option.

Thankfully, more and more cafes in Dundee are welcoming remote working, from office staff to students.

From speedy wi-fi to endless plug sockets, here are some of my favourite worker-friendly spots in the city.

EH9 Espresso

EH9 Espresso is a great spot for getting some work done. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

If you enjoy working to the beat of some good music, then look to EH9 Espresso on Perth Road.

You and your laptop are guaranteed to feel welcome at this spot, where there are always at least a few folk tapping away on their keyboards.

With fast wi-fi. plenty of plugs, and importantly, very good coffee, you can easily spend a few hours here firing through your to do list.

This place is small and can get pretty busy – arrive early to get a good table (with your Shazam app at the ready).

Address: 248 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4LL

Hofn

Höfn on Dundee’s Bank Street is another great spot for remote working. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perhaps one of the most Instagrammable work-friendly coffee shops in Dundee is Hofn, on Bank Street.

This spot, which only opened its doors in February, has quickly become a firm favourite of flexible workers in the city.

With its calm and relaxing atmosphere, it’s not hard to see why.

Be sure to order a Sfogliatella with your flat white – these shell-shaped Italian pastries are perfectly sweet and crunchy.

Address: 7 Bank St, Dundee DD1 1RL

Blend

Blend is a popular spot for remote workers in Dundee. Image: Blend Dock Street Studios

Home to about a gazillion tables and plugs is Blend on Dock Street.

This venue is spacious and roomy, so you are almost guaranteed a good table next to one of those aforementioned plugs.

When it’s busy, the cafe encourages solo workers to table share, creating a cosy co-working dynamic.

Chilled background music includes the likes of Hozier, Paulo Nutini, and Mumford and Sons.

Also, they are open until 8pm on Thursdays and 9pm on Fridays. Ideal, if you work into the evenings.

Address: 9 Dock St, Dundee DD1 4BT

Stenecki

Stenecki serves great Polish fusion cuisine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

To find a moment of peace and calm in your working day, head to Stenecki on Exchange Street.

Remote workers are always welcome at this coffee shop, formerly known as Daily Grind, which serves tasty Polish fusion cuisine.

With its nature inspired decor, relaxing music and comfortable seating – you won’t want to leave.

Grab a stool in the window and spend some time people watching, when you need a break from your inbox.

Its tasty and refreshing espresso tonics are also a must-try.

Address:18a Exchange Street, Dundee, United Kingdom

Dundee Espresso Lab

People watch while you get some work done in Espresso Lab. Image: Espresso Lab

If you want somewhere with a buzzing atmosphere, then Dundee Espresso Lab on Commercial Street is a great option.

With plenty of tables, plug sockets and good wi-fi – this Italian-inspired coffee shop has everything a remote worker needs.

Its signature mini cannoli – you get three for just £5 – also makes for the perfect afternoon pick me up.

Address: 31 Commercial St, Dundee DD1 3DA

The Bach

The Bach is a popular spot in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Although The Bach, one of Dundee’s most popular cafes, can get super busy at lunch time, there are normally plenty of spare tables in the morning and late afternoon.

Grab a seat in the window on the mezzanine floor for a particularly relaxing work experience, and great views over the McManus museum.

The New Zealand-inspired cafe has also just launched a new doughnut menu, in case you needed any more persuading.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DJ

Waterstones Cafe

Waterstones Cafe in Dundee is great for getting a bit of work done.

What better way to get into a productive frame-of-mind than by surrounding yourself with books?

There’s not a day you won’t find someone working away on their laptop at Waterstones Cafe on Commercial Street.

With large tables and a quiet and friendly atmosphere, it is perfect for getting a few hours of work done.

Unfortunately, the wi-fi is not great here, so I would recommend connecting to your phone’s hotspot.

Address: 35 Commercial St, Dundee DD1 3DG

Empire State Coffee

Empire State Coffee is designed to replicate the New York City Subway. Image: Empire State Coffee Roasters

Designed to replicate the New York City Subway is Empire State Coffee Roasters on Whitehall Crescent.

With a friendly atmosphere and plenty of comfy seating, this spot is perfect for getting a bit of work done.

The coffee – all roasted on site – is also great, and there’s always something hearty on the menu, from buttery croissants to cheese and ham baguettes.

Don’t forget to check out the basement for extra seating.

Address: 28 Whitehall Cres, Dundee DD1 4AY

