I let Chat GPT plan my day out in Dundee on a £30 budget

When in doubt, ask Chat GPT.

This has become the default position of many since the AI platform was launched in 2022.

The fast-growing technology has helped me on multiple occasions, from finding films I can’t remember the name of with very little information, to, according to my search history, giving me peanut puns.

So, why not let it plan a day out for me in Dundee?

I asked Chat GPT to make me an itinerary.

Keen to avoid going into an unarranged overdraft, I set a £30 budget.

What did Chat GPT tell me to do in Dundee?

It quickly replied with a packed schedule.

Helpfully, it also listed the costs and location details of each activity.

It even suggested popular spots in the city for lunch and coffee.

For the morning, Chat GPT suggested:

10am – 11.30am: Start your day by exploring The McManus, a beautiful Victorian Gothic building housing a fascinating collection of art, history and natural history exhibits.

11.30am – 12.30pm: Take a leisurely walk through Dundee’s city centre and down to the waterfront. Enjoy the views of the River Tay and take in the modern architecture, including V&A Dundee.

I started my day at The McManus, which offers free entry.

I began by watching a five-minute video in the Gothic Hall, which described the history of the impressive building.

Then I checked out the Landscapes and Lives exhibition, learning about the impact of the Ice Age on Dundee’s landscape.

I headed upstairs to the Victoria Gallery, full of beautiful historic Scottish oil paintings.

Realising it was already 11.36am, I had to drag myself away before I had a chance to check out the 20th Century and Here and Now galleries.

Next time though…

Time for a walk to the waterfront

Then it was time for a walk to the waterfront.

Although it’s a route I often enjoy, I attempted to be more ‘mindful’ than usual, stopping in Slessor Gardens to read about the inspiration behind each of the little courtyards.

Lunar Garden, which, randomly, “takes inspiration from the cratered appearance of the moon”, was my favourite.

For the afternoon, Chat GPT suggested:

12.30pm – 1.30pm: Stop for lunch at The Bach, a popular café offering a range of reasonably priced meals. You can enjoy a hearty sandwich, soup or a salad for around £8-£10.

1.30pm – 3.00pm: Head to Verdant Works, a restored 19th Century jute mill that tells the story of Dundee’s industrial past. It’s an immersive experience that will give you a deeper understanding of the city’s history.

Chat GPT chooses where I eat for lunch in Dundee

I was looking forward to a “hearty” lunch at The Bach, which is one of my go-to spots in Dundee.

Chat GPT said I would get a meal for £8-£10, which I thought sounded ambitious.

Reading the menu upon my arrival, I saw it was nearly impossible to get both a main course and a drink for less than £10.

I ordered the delicious satay salad with grilled tempeh and a cup of tea, which came to £14.30.

Next up was Verdant Works, which I had never been to before.

I learned that tickets were £14, when Chat GPT said it would be £11.50.

I realised I only had £1.70 left for the day.

In the meantime, I headed into the museum and enjoyed learning where jute comes from (South Asia) and how it’s made (a lot of machines).

Chat GPT timings had me rushed off my feet

It was a well-designed exhibition with lots of interactive elements, including a wheel which asks you to guess, based on a smell, the products which were regularly transported in jute sacks in the 19th Century.

I was terrible at this, even though most of them turned out to be kitchen staples such as cinnamon, cocoa and coffee.

Thankfully, the child next to me wasn’t any better.

With so much to see, I was forced to rush through the second half of the exhibition in order to stay on schedule, leaving at 3pm.

Chat GPT suggested:

3pm – 4pm: Take a short walk to Dundee Law, an extinct volcano that offers panoramic views of the city and the River Tay. It’s a moderate hike, but the views at the top are worth it.

4pm – 5pm: End your day with a relaxing coffee break at Empire State Coffee. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and a slice of cake or pastry for £5-£7.

I finish my day off with a visit to The Law and a coffee

It was time to head up The Law. Pulling up the Google Maps app on my phone outside the Verdant Works, I saw it was a 24-minute walk to the top.

Knowing I needed to be at Empire State Coffee by 4pm, I started marching.

Although I’ve climbed the hill several times, I’ve never walked up through Dudhope Gardens, past Dudhope Skatepark, so this made a nice change.

There was no time to linger at the top if I wanted to stay on track, but I did take some nice pictures and swap smiles with tourists before beginning my descent.

My walk to Empire State Coffee on Whitehall Crescent took me past multiple other coffee shops, and I wondered why Chat GPT had chosen a venue (32 minutes by foot) so far away.

I assume it’s because it’s such a popular and well-established joint.

Inside, keen to stay within the realms of the budget, I ordered the cheapest item on the menu: a single espresso shot for £2.40, which brought my total spend for the day to £30.70.

Bringing over my coffee as I settled into a comfy chair with my book, the waitress reminded me they were shutting soon, at 4.30pm.

This was another slight inaccuracy on Chat GPT’s part, which had suggested I stay until 5pm.

The verdict

After 17,000 steps, Chat GPT kept me on my toes during my day out in Dundee.

The itinerary was well-balanced, and I enjoyed the range of activities spanning culture, history and scenery.

For the most part, the AI bot also helped me to stay in budget.

I could have easily spent a lot more money had I been left to my own devices.

But even though Chat GPT gave me some great ideas, its timings were a bit off, and I found myself rushing through some of the activities to stay on schedule.

It also gave me false and outdated information, particularly when it came to the price of tickets and opening times.

I also reckon I could have picked multiple other spots for a cheaper lunch, and coffee shops nearer to The Law.

Although I’d definitely do it again in future – I don’t think travel agents need to worry for their livelihoods just yet.