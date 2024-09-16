Kirkcaldy teenager who gave speech to the UN says volunteering brings young people together

It was a social media post which kickstarted Poppy Fairburn’s obsession with youth action.

She was scrolling online at home in Kirkcaldy during lockdown in 2020 when she saw an advert to join the Young Scot health panel.

The Balwearie High School student, 17, recalls: “I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just give a go’, and applied online”.

Kirkcaldy student Poppy Fairburn delivered talk to UN in Geneva

Since then, Poppy has thrown herself into the world of youth action, advocating for children’s rights, climate change and mental health with organisations including Young Scot, UNICEF and COP 26.

One highlight was speaking at the 94th Pre-session meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2023 with the UNICEF UK Youth Advisory Board.

In a bid to see the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) brought into legislation in Scotland, she delivered a speech to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child about issues impacting children across the UK.

The treaty was unanimously passed by the Scottish Parliament later that year.

Poppy said: “It was really nerve-wracking but is an experience I will never forget.

“I was able to play a really crucial role and it’s really incredible to see that legislation change back here.”

Another memorable experience was interviewing Professor Jason Leitch when he was Scotland’s public health minister about the importance of health vaccines.

She was on the Young Scot health panel at the time.

Kirkcaldy student Poppy Fairburn says professor’s joke put everyone at ease

Poppy says: “Obviously I look back at it now and there’s bits that I cringe at.

“But what I helped produce that day was super informative to other young people across Scotland who were unsure about what to do next.”

And the professor helped put her nerves at ease.

She says: “I remember he had a bit of a BLT in his teeth before we started but he just joked about it really casually and that helped put me in a zone and think, ‘Ok I can do this.'”

Poppy has also interviewed Martin Compston and Alex Brooker as part of UNICEF charity event Soccer Aid, as well as Sir Chris Hoy at a UNICEF photography exhibition.

She is involved in multiple organisations, including Youth STEM 2030, Explorers, Scotland’s Young People’s Forest Project, Youth Network for Nature and Mental Health in Moments.

She also visits schools across the country as an Active Schools Ambassador, advocating for accessible exercise for all.

‘Volunteering brings young people together’

She was recognised for achievements when she was selected for the Young Women’s Movement’s 30 Under 30 list in 2023, which celebrates some of Scotland’s most inspiring young women.

Poppy, who lives with her parents and twin brother Jake, says volunteering has opened up a world of opportunities to her.

“Volunteering is very good at making sure people are able to socialise,” she says.

“Especially coming out of lockdown, where young people were very distant at points.

“It was really powerful how much youth volunteering could help bring young people together.”

She adds: “Volunteering has played such a crucial part in who I am today and without it I really don’t think I could ever have been as confident as I am”.

Friends will say ‘Oh Poppy is going off to do Poppy things’

Poppy loves volunteering so much she has become synonymous with the word among her peers.

Laughing, she says: “My friends will say ‘Oh Poppy is going off to do Poppy things’ when I am going off to do youth action.”

There is a lot of pressure on young people to somehow know what they want to do with the rest of their lives before they have even left school.

This is something Poppy is rebelling against.

Although she sees herself in a healthcare role, exactly how this will look and how she will get there is still uncertain. She likes it that way.

But there is thing she does know for sure.

“Volunteering will remain a constant,” she says.

“And when I’m older I hope I can give back to other volunteers.”