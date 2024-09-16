Kirkcaldy teenager who gave speech to the UN says volunteering brings young people together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Kirkcaldy teenager who gave speech to the UN says volunteering brings young people together

Balwearie High School student Poppy Fairburn, 17, is passionate about youth action.

Kirkcaldy student Poppy Fairburn is passionate about youth action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy student Poppy Fairburn is passionate about youth action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

It was a social media post which kickstarted Poppy Fairburn’s obsession with youth action.

She was scrolling online at home in Kirkcaldy during lockdown in 2020 when she saw an advert to join the Young Scot health panel.

The Balwearie High School student, 17, recalls: “I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just give a go’, and applied online”.

Kirkcaldy student Poppy Fairburn delivered talk to UN in Geneva

Since then, Poppy has thrown herself into the world of youth action, advocating for children’s rights, climate change and mental health with organisations including Young Scot, UNICEF and COP 26.

One highlight was speaking at the 94th Pre-session meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2023 with the UNICEF UK Youth Advisory Board.

In a bid to see the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) brought into legislation in Scotland, she delivered a speech to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child about issues impacting children across the UK.

Poppy spoke to the UN in Geneva. Image: Poppy Fairburn

The treaty was unanimously passed by the Scottish Parliament later that year.

Poppy said: “It was really nerve-wracking but is an experience I will never forget.

“I was able to play a really crucial role and it’s really incredible to see that legislation change back here.”

Another memorable experience was interviewing Professor Jason Leitch when he was Scotland’s public health minister about the importance of health vaccines.

She was on the Young Scot health panel at the time.

Kirkcaldy student Poppy Fairburn says professor’s joke put everyone at ease

Poppy says: “Obviously I look back at it now and there’s bits that I cringe at.

“But what I helped produce that day was super informative to other young people across Scotland who were unsure about what to do next.”

And the professor helped put her nerves at ease.

She says: “I remember he had a bit of a BLT in his teeth before we started but he just joked about it really casually and that helped put me in a zone and think, ‘Ok I can do this.'”

Poppy is a Balwearie High School pupil. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Poppy has also interviewed Martin Compston and Alex Brooker as part of UNICEF charity event Soccer Aid, as well as Sir Chris Hoy at a UNICEF photography exhibition.

She is involved in multiple organisations, including Youth STEM 2030, Explorers, Scotland’s Young People’s Forest Project, Youth Network for Nature and Mental Health in Moments.

She also visits schools across the country as an Active Schools Ambassador, advocating for accessible exercise for all.

‘Volunteering brings young people together’

She was recognised for achievements when she was selected for the Young Women’s Movement’s 30 Under 30 list in 2023, which celebrates some of Scotland’s most inspiring young women.

Poppy, who lives with her parents and twin brother Jake, says volunteering has opened up a world of opportunities to her.

Poppy interviewed Martin Compston and Alex Brooker at Soccer Aid for UNICEF training week.

“Volunteering is very good at making sure people are able to socialise,” she says.

“Especially coming out of lockdown, where young people were very distant at points.

“It was really powerful how much youth volunteering could help bring young people together.”

She adds: “Volunteering has played such a crucial part in who I am today and without it I really don’t think I could ever have been as confident as I am”.

Friends will say ‘Oh Poppy is going off to do Poppy things’

Poppy loves volunteering so much she has become synonymous with the word among her peers.

Laughing, she says: “My friends will say ‘Oh Poppy is going off to do Poppy things’ when I am going off to do youth action.”

There is a lot of pressure on young people to somehow know what they want to do with the rest of their lives before they have even left school.

This is something Poppy is rebelling against.

Poppy is known for her love of volunteering among her friends. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Although she sees herself in a healthcare role, exactly how this will look and how she will get there is still uncertain. She likes it that way.

But there is thing she does know for sure.

“Volunteering will remain a constant,” she says.

“And when I’m older I hope I can give back to other volunteers.”

More from Lifestyle

CR0049491 - Rebecca Baird Story - Dundee area - Pet Tales: Lesley Murray and her cat Claudia - Picture shows Lesley Murray's cat Claudia -- 33Mains Terrace, Dundee - Friday 23rd August 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'Claudia the ragdoll cat had TV vet Dr Scott Miller scratching his head over…
Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize 2024 winner shortlist authors (from left) D V Bishop (David), Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Kim Sherwood and Abir Mukherjee
Best photos of Stirling's Bloody Scotland crime writing festival 2024
Boat of Cluny has a hot tub included in the price.
Former River Tay ferryman's cottage with hot tub and holiday lets hits market for…
What did restaurant reviewer Chloe Burrell think of Base in Leven? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Is Base restaurant the ace up Leven's sleeve?
Image shows: Three men standing by the cockpit of a glider. The glass roof of the glider is open and the runway and misty hills are visible in the backgroups. Pictured are: From left to right, Adrian Docherty, Tom Docherty and Charlie Docherty.
Dundee gliding grandad Tom Docherty is still flying high at 90
Nicola Linton, co-owner of the Ox and Anchor, alongside her mum, Fiona Boyter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Anstruther tragedy inspires new Ox and Anchor beer
Neish House is on the banks of Loch Earn.
Charming Perthshire home on banks of Loch Earn on sale for £665k
Gayle enjoys a 'pignic' with Pickles the kune kune pig at West Adamston Farm in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
I took three little pigs for a walk and 'pig-nic' in Angus - what's…
CR0049781, Cheryl Peebles, Burntisland. Burntisland Hedgehog Haven. Picture Shows: Burntiland Hedgehog Haven where Sharon Longhurst is removing the Flystrike insect eggs from the skin of the new arrival baby hedgehog . Thursday 5th September 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inside the Fife hedgehog hospital helping to save a species deemed at risk of…
Three Dundee University Freshers Week looks. Image: Megan Avolio
7 stylish looks at Dundee University Freshers Week
3

Conversation