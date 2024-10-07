VIDEO: ‘My rescue dog Voe is wild about waterskiing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: ‘My rescue dog Voe is wild about waterskiing’

In the latest installment of our Pet Tales series, Perthshire postie Cathy McLean, 62, takes her Border Collie waterskiing on Loch Earn in Perthshire.

By Gayle Ritchie

Voe’s favourite hobby is waterskiing on Loch Earn!

He started waterskiing three years ago and absolutely adores it – he finds it so exciting.

Before he got truly stuck into the sport, I sat him on a kneeboard in the shallows of the loch to see how he got on and whether he liked it. He did, of course!

Once he’d got used to that, I got him onto the board and pulled it behind the boat I was driving. I held on to the back of the board… until one day I let go. He’s never looked back.

He’s really skilled at waterskiing, sometimes even executing 180 or 360 degree turns!

Border collie Voe in action on Loch Earn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Border Collie Voe in action on Loch Earn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

As soon as he sees the wetsuits he gets so excited. He immediately jumps on board, expecting to have a few goes. Nobody else gets a look in!

How fast does Voe waterski?

We get up to about 10mph as we whizz up and down the loch. He’d keep going all day!

We always go past the Clachan Hotel in Lochearnhead. He gets quite an audience!

People outside do a double take and think they’ve had one beer too many when they see us.

Voe the Border Collie (5) and owner Cathy McLean (62) on the water. Image: Steve Brown.

It’s great exercise for him. He can go through amazingly rough water no problem – some of the boats out there can produce tsunamis in their wakes.

He bends his knees if it gets a bit choppy and sails on through.

Cathy McLean (62) with Border Collie, Voe (5) before they go wakeboarding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He’s a special dog. He’s the first I’ve had that can waterski.

It’s pretty rare a dog will want to do it. They usually don’t like the noise of the engine.

Once Voe’s been on and we’ve zipped up and down the loch a few times, he jumps on the driver of the boat to say thanks!

The friendly folk at Loch Earn Wakeschool will often take us out in their boats.

Paddleboarding is ‘too tame’ for Voe

He did try paddle boarding once, but for an adrenaline junkie found it somewhat tame.

On dry land he loves climbing hills with me and running alongside me on my bike.

At home with me in Lochearnhead, his favourite occupation is chasing a ball and squeaky toys.

Border Collie Voe’s favourite thing is waterskiing on gorgeous Loch Earn. Image: Steve Brown.

That’s so lovely because when I first brought him home as a rescue dog from the Scottish SPCA he had no idea what toys were. He learns quickly and he knows now.

His welcome to people does tend to be a bit over enthusiastic at times, and he’ll shake a paw in the hope of receiving a treat.

It’s funny because I didn’t want a collie. As a postie, if we get nipped, it’s always by a collie!

A loving home for Voe

Voe was about nine months old when I got him four years ago and was such a sweet little dog. He hadn’t been badly treated or anything.

Somebody in Shetland had a litter of puppies and couldn’t find homes for them so they brought some to the Scottish SPCA near Banchory in Aberdeenshire.

Border Collie Voe is wild about waterskiing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Border Collie Voe is wild about waterskiing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He lives with three cats – Pest, Numpty and Molly – who are all rescues.

He sleeps with Pest and Numpty but gives 17-year-old Molly a wide berth as she is rather adept at giving right hooks.

Why is he called Voe? He originated from Shetland, and the name ‘voe’ is given to all the sea inlets there.

Border Collie Voe and Cathy waterskiing on Loch Earn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Border Collie Voe and Cathy waterskiing on Loch Earn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
  • Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

