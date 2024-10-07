VIDEO: ‘My rescue dog Voe is wild about waterskiing’

Voe’s favourite hobby is waterskiing on Loch Earn!

He started waterskiing three years ago and absolutely adores it – he finds it so exciting.

Before he got truly stuck into the sport, I sat him on a kneeboard in the shallows of the loch to see how he got on and whether he liked it. He did, of course!

Once he’d got used to that, I got him onto the board and pulled it behind the boat I was driving. I held on to the back of the board… until one day I let go. He’s never looked back.

He’s really skilled at waterskiing, sometimes even executing 180 or 360 degree turns!

As soon as he sees the wetsuits he gets so excited. He immediately jumps on board, expecting to have a few goes. Nobody else gets a look in!

How fast does Voe waterski?

We get up to about 10mph as we whizz up and down the loch. He’d keep going all day!

We always go past the Clachan Hotel in Lochearnhead. He gets quite an audience!

People outside do a double take and think they’ve had one beer too many when they see us.

It’s great exercise for him. He can go through amazingly rough water no problem – some of the boats out there can produce tsunamis in their wakes.

He bends his knees if it gets a bit choppy and sails on through.

He’s a special dog. He’s the first I’ve had that can waterski.

It’s pretty rare a dog will want to do it. They usually don’t like the noise of the engine.

Once Voe’s been on and we’ve zipped up and down the loch a few times, he jumps on the driver of the boat to say thanks!

The friendly folk at Loch Earn Wakeschool will often take us out in their boats.

Paddleboarding is ‘too tame’ for Voe

He did try paddle boarding once, but for an adrenaline junkie found it somewhat tame.

On dry land he loves climbing hills with me and running alongside me on my bike.

At home with me in Lochearnhead, his favourite occupation is chasing a ball and squeaky toys.

That’s so lovely because when I first brought him home as a rescue dog from the Scottish SPCA he had no idea what toys were. He learns quickly and he knows now.

His welcome to people does tend to be a bit over enthusiastic at times, and he’ll shake a paw in the hope of receiving a treat.

It’s funny because I didn’t want a collie. As a postie, if we get nipped, it’s always by a collie!

A loving home for Voe

Voe was about nine months old when I got him four years ago and was such a sweet little dog. He hadn’t been badly treated or anything.

Somebody in Shetland had a litter of puppies and couldn’t find homes for them so they brought some to the Scottish SPCA near Banchory in Aberdeenshire.

He lives with three cats – Pest, Numpty and Molly – who are all rescues.

He sleeps with Pest and Numpty but gives 17-year-old Molly a wide berth as she is rather adept at giving right hooks.

Why is he called Voe? He originated from Shetland, and the name ‘voe’ is given to all the sea inlets there.