Care round-up: Dundee care home avoids closure and praise for Perth nursery

A Dundee care home has avoided closure and a Perth nursery has been praised for raising standards in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Benvie Care Home, Dundee

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 1, leadership – 1, staff – 2, setting – 3, planning – 1

Wellbeing – 1, leadership – 1, staff – 2, setting – 3, planning – 1 New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3, setting – not assessed, planning – 3

Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3, setting – not assessed, planning – 3 Inspection date: August 12

Benvie Care Home has staved off the threat of closure after making several urgent improvements.

The watchdog had warned it could move to shut the home down if changes were not made.

However, inspectors found that management had improved the service and that residents’ changing healthcare and wellbeing needs were being monitored.

Red Squirrel Nursery, Liff

Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 3, setting – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3

Care, play and learning – 3, setting – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3 New ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 5

Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 5 Inspection date: September 2-3

Inspectors reported that children were “happy, confident and actively involved in leading their play and learning”.

They added that staff were “kind and nurturing” in supporting children and described the team as “motivated and enthusiastic about their roles”.

The report also said children would benefit from regular “free-flow” access to the outdoors and that quality assurance processes should be developed to support improvement of the service.

Apple Tree Nursery, Perth

Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – not assessed, staff – not assessed

Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – not assessed, staff – not assessed New ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5 Inspection date: September 3-4

Inspectors praised the nursery, reporting that the manager had “effectively raised standards by empowering and motivating staff”.

They said that children benefitted from a “respectful, caring setting where staff interactions were kind and supportive”.

Staff were also praised for welcoming children and families “warmly” and that the “pace and flow of the day was attuned to children’s needs and wishes”.

Leys Park Care Home, Dunfermline

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 4, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 3, planning – 3

Wellbeing – 4, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 3, planning – 3 New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 3, planning – 3

Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 3, planning – 3 Inspection date: August 14-15

Leys Park is currently being refurbished with “extensive” work to improve facilities.

Officials found the physical health needs of residents were being well-managed and that there was a commitment towards improvement.

However, some requirements made at previous inspections had not been met.

This included taking measures to ensure service users are provided care and support to achieve “good health, wellbeing and quality of life outcomes”.

Mossview @ The Opera Care Home, Lochgelly

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 4, planning – 3

Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 4, planning – 3 New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 3 setting – 4, planning – 4

Wellbeing – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 3 setting – 4, planning – 4 Inspection date: September 5-10

Inspectors found residents received “person-centred” care and that residents and their relatives were happy with their care.

They also said leadership and quality assurance had improved since previous visits.

However, staff training needed to be further developed.

There were also areas for improvement, including providing clear guidance on medications, and developing a “risk enablement culture and approach”.

Menzieshill Out of School Care Club, Dundee

Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 4, staff – 5

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 4, staff – 5 New ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 3, staff – 3

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 3, staff – 3 Inspection date: September 10-11

Inspectors said children at the club were “settled, happy and engaged in play”.

The children also “spoke confidently about what they enjoyed in the club” and staff were said to be “kind, caring and responsive”.

However, officials raised concerns over adult-to-child ratios while staff collected children from other schools.

Rivendell Care Service, Birnam

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 4, leadership – 5, staff – 5, setting – not assessed, planning – not assessed

Wellbeing – 4, leadership – 5, staff – 5, setting – not assessed, planning – not assessed New ratings: Wellbeing – 2, leadership – 2, staff – not assessed, setting – not assessed, planning – not assessed

Wellbeing – 2, leadership – 2, staff – not assessed, setting – not assessed, planning – not assessed Inspection date: August 29

Inspectors visited the home as a follow-up focusing on one named resident.

Officials were concerned that the resident’s care plan did not accurately reflect their needs and found they struggled with activities of daily living.

They said that pain management was also a “significant” concern for the person.

A series of requirements previously issued to the care home had also not been met.

This included a need for new systems to meet people’s health needs and the investigation of welfare incidents “in a timely manner”.

Lemon Tree Nursery, Forfar

Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 5, leadership – 4, staff – not assessed

Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 5, leadership – 4, staff – not assessed New ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 4, leadership – 5, staff – 5

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 4, leadership – 5, staff – 5 Inspection date: September 3

Inspectors found children were engaged in play and learning and were “having fun” as they participated in activities.

They also said children were able to explore outdoor spaces “which supported their curiosity”.

However, officials reported that staff should “refresh” their knowledge of infection prevention and control measures.

Arnprior Nursery, Stirlingshire

Previous ratings : Care, play and learning – 5, setting – not assessed, leadership – not assessed, staff – 5

: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – not assessed, leadership – not assessed, staff – 5 New ratings : Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5

: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5 Inspection date: September 10-11

Inspectors reported “calm, warm and positive” interactions between staff and children.

They also said staff were “fun, responsive and friendly” and that children “thrived and flourished in a very happy and child-centered environment”.

The leadership team also showed a commitment to improvement and staff morale was high.

