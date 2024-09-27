These ideas will make your Halloween celebrations extra spook-tacular!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

These ideas will make your Halloween celebrations extra spook-tacular!

Check out this list of tricks and treats!

Presented by various local businesses
kids in costume make scary faces for Halloween celebrations
Put on your scariest outfits and prepare to have a terror-ific time!

Can you feel the chill in the air? That means it’s autumn and Halloween celebrations are right around the corner.

From a visit to a local pumpkin patch to a scary castle tour, we’ve got something for your entire family to enjoy this October.

5 fab ideas for your Halloween celebrations

1. Active Kids

a boy and a girl pull pumpkins in a small cart for their Halloween celebrations
Visitors get to pick their own pumpkins at Active Kids’ patch.

Active Kids Adventure Park in Stanley offers an action-packed, fun-filled adventure park for kids who love to play with both indoor and outdoor spaces to explore.

This October a Spooktacular time awaits visitors as Active Kids offers families the chance to join in one of its Halloween-inspired activity sessions that includes 45 minutes of indoor adventure play, cookie decorating, crafts and a visit to its pumpkin patch. Tickets cost £14.95 per child (aged 2 – 12 years) and include one accompanying adult to attend with them. Additional adult tickets can be purchased for £3.50 each.

Alternatively, from October 12 to 31, all are welcome to visit Active Kids’ pumpkin patch for a pick-your-own experience, paying for pumpkins as selected on the day. No tickets are required and the pumpkin patch is open from 9.30am – 4.30pm each day.

Active Kids also has a popular café available serving up soups, hot meals, snacks and autumnal hot drinks so all ages can refuel.

Book tickets online to visit Active Kids Adventure Park.

2. Glamis Castle

two people dressed as scary ghosts
Meet the Ghosts of Glamis when you join the castle tour.

This Halloween, Glamis Castle is offering a spine-tingling experience with Ghosts of Glamis, bringing more thrills, scares and ghostly encounters than ever before.

From October 25 to 31, brave visitors can embark on a spooky indoor tour where they’ll hear eerie tales of the spirits that are said to haunt the castle’s majestic rooms.

This year’s tour will take visitors up the castle’s spiral staircase to offer glimpses of areas and stories that have not featured before. With jump scares around every corner and stories that will send shivers down your spine, Ghosts of Glamis promises to be a Halloween experience like no other. The tour will last approximately 40 minutes and tickets cost £20 per adult (14+).

This year, Glamis Castle will also introduce family-friendly storytelling sessions on October 26 and 27. Designed especially for those under 14, these sessions will feature a 30-minute ghost tour of the castle, filled with ghostly tales rather than jumps and scares. Tickets cost £5 per child (aged 5 – 13 years) and £10 per adult (aged 14+). Children 4 and under are permitted for free with a paying adult.

Book tickets online to visit Glamis Castle.

3. Cairnie Fruit Farm

pumpkins on a table in a farm
Cairnie Fruit Farm has pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

Opening on Saturday October 5, the first pick-your-own (PYO) pumpkin patch in Scotland is celebrating its 25th year.

Cairnie Fruit Farm has thousands of pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours for you to pick. With a funyard play and activity area and delicious homemade treats on offer, it’s the perfect way to enjoy a day in the Fife countryside!

If you’re feeling especially brave, visit the Torchlight Maze running on October 29, 30 and 31. Dare you enter the six-acre maze with a labyrinth of paths as darkness falls, with only your torch for light? Watch out for surprises that lurk in the shadows and hear screams all around you.

It’s an evening of fun but recommended for those over eight years old as it is really quite scary!

Pre-booking online for the day you wish to visit is essential if you wish to enjoy the Pumpkin Patch or Torchlight Maze.

Plan your visit to Cairnie Fruit Farm this October – if you’re brave enough!

4. Upper Dysart Larder

pieces of cloth hang from the ceiling to resemble ghosts
Little ghouls and goblins can enjoy crafts at Upper Dysart Larder.

Join Upper Dysart Larder from Friday October 4 to Thursday October 31 for a frightfully fun experience at Spooky Pumpkin Hollow!

Explore a magical pumpkin patch filled with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, perfect for picking. Little ghouls and goblins can enjoy crafts, colouring and lots of spooky photo opportunities!

Plus, don’t miss the chance to meet the friendly farm animals, including the new adorable miniature Shetland ponies and their foals, a perfect addition to your Halloween adventure!

Don’t forget to visit the larder, stocked with delicious Halloween-themed treats to enjoy during your visit or take home. For the grown-ups, you can enjoy Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, Maple Hot Chocolates or create your own autumn-inspired hot drink!

Located off the A92 between Montrose and Arbroath overlooking Lunan Bay, Upper Dysart Larder is open 7am to 4pm daily. Hay & Play is open everyday from 10am to 4pm.

Entry to Spooky Pumpkin Hollow is included with Hay & Play Tickets. Book your tickets now!

Upper Dysart Larder can’t wait to see you for some spooky fun this Halloween season!

5. Yvonne’s Fancy Dress

person dressed as a ghost
Yvonne’s offers a full range of costumes, including old school classic horror outfits.

Autumn is officially on its way, which means it’s time to think about all things Halloween!

What will you go as this year? Fret not, visit Yvonne’s Fancy Dress for some eerie inspiration.

It offers a full range of adult and kids costumes for all ages and all sizes, plus all the latest trends and old school classic horror. A Wednesday prom dress or Scream IV costumes? Classic Batman and Robin or Super Mario and Luigi?

Yvonne’s Fancy Dress has all the accessories, tights, make up and wigs you could imagine, including horror masks and props plus decorations for the house.

But be careful, it sells out every year, so shop for your costume sooner rather than later.

Buy your Halloween costume from Yvonne’s Fancy Dress.

Conversation