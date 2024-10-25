Debate: Is there any benefit to changing the clocks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Is there any benefit to changing the clocks?

The clocks will go back an hour at 2am on Sunday marking the end of British Summer Time, but is there any benefit to doing so? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

By Kirstie Waterston
The clocks go back on Sunday, but are there any benefits to it? Image: Shutterstock.
The clocks go back on Sunday, but are there any benefits to it? Image: Shutterstock.

It’s that time of year again, when we all agree the nights are drawing in, then try to remember if the clocks are going forward or back (it’s back).

The clocks will go back an hour at 2am on Sunday marking the end of British Summer Time.

After the summer solstice, the days get shorter, and putting the clocks back gives us more daylight.

The practice was first proposed in the 1900s to make better use of daylight hours.

But it wasn’t actually introduced until the First World War, when clocks were put forward to increase daylight in springtime – and therefore workers’ productivity.

In autumn, the clocks went back again to bring brighter mornings and promote safety – this was a time when many children faced long walks to school on unlit country roads.

The changing of the clocks twice a year has continued ever since.

Some people argue it disrupts sleep, while others feel safety outweighs sleep issues.

Do you think there is any benefit to changing the clocks?

Have your say in the comments below.

Conversation