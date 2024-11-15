How six Dundee shoppers are keeping up with autumn trends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How six Dundee shoppers are keeping up with autumn trends

Shoppers were spotted wearing chunky boots, cosy knits and fur.

Christine Schultz moved from Brazil to Dundee nearly three decades ago. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

What’s your favourite autumn clothing trend?

Whether it’s chunky boots, fur or cosy knits – Dundee shoppers are wearing it all this season.

Read on to see six stylish looks from the city centre.

Christine Schultz, 64, Dundee

Christine Schultz likes wearing neutral colours. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I sell jewellery and antiques.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and jumper are from H&M and the jacket is from Oxfam – it was just £3.99!

How would you describe your style?

Classic. I wear white and cream a lot.

Where do you like to shop?

Prego Boutique in Broughty Ferry and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Just me!

Ruby Gray, 23, Dundee

Ruby Gray says her style is varied. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a doctor in Dundee.

What are you wearing?

My scarf was my nana’s, the jacket is from French Connection, the dress is from Fat Face, the boots are Dr. Martens and the jumper is from Next.

How would you describe your style?

It is very varied.

Where do you like to shop?

I really like Urban Outfitters.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

David Wailly, 19, Dundee

David Wailly is a student in Dundee.  Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Jack & Jones, the shirt is from Asos, the shoes are Nike, the jacket is from Dickies and the hat is New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

I just take inspiration from everywhere.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Asos – I really like the Topman section.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Lynne Short, 55, Dundee

Lynne Short enjoys wearing lots of colour. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a Dundee councillor.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Everything 5 Pounds, the skirt is from H&M, the bag is Versace and the glasses are from Specsavers.

How would you describe your style?

Hopefully it is current, but not mutton dressed as a lamb!

Where do you like to shop?

Never Fully Dressed, New Look and Primark.

Who is your style icon?

Lady Gaga – she really thinks outside of the box.

Alistair O’Hara, 20, Dundee

Alistair O’Hara says his style is thrifty. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Dickies, my jeans are Levis, and I’m wearing Nike Air Force 1s’.

How would you describe your style?

Thrifty – I wear mostly hand-me-downs from my two older brothers and whatever else I can get for cheap!

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, H&M and Next.

Who is your style icon?

Emma Chamberlain. I wouldn’t say I dress like her but I admire her style. 

Amy Li, 19, from Glasgow, living in Dundee

Amy Li likes to keep up with trends. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and bag are from M&S, the jacket and jumper are from Zara, and the shoes are Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

Trendy.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara is my favourite.

Who is your style icon?

My sister.

