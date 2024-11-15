How six Dundee shoppers are keeping up with autumn trends

What’s your favourite autumn clothing trend?

Whether it’s chunky boots, fur or cosy knits – Dundee shoppers are wearing it all this season.

Read on to see six stylish looks from the city centre.

Christine Schultz, 64, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I sell jewellery and antiques.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and jumper are from H&M and the jacket is from Oxfam – it was just £3.99!

How would you describe your style?

Classic. I wear white and cream a lot.

Where do you like to shop?

Prego Boutique in Broughty Ferry and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Just me!

Ruby Gray, 23, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a doctor in Dundee.

What are you wearing?

My scarf was my nana’s, the jacket is from French Connection, the dress is from Fat Face, the boots are Dr. Martens and the jumper is from Next.

How would you describe your style?

It is very varied.

Where do you like to shop?

I really like Urban Outfitters.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

David Wailly, 19, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Jack & Jones, the shirt is from Asos, the shoes are Nike, the jacket is from Dickies and the hat is New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

I just take inspiration from everywhere.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Asos – I really like the Topman section.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Lynne Short, 55, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a Dundee councillor.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Everything 5 Pounds, the skirt is from H&M, the bag is Versace and the glasses are from Specsavers.

How would you describe your style?

Hopefully it is current, but not mutton dressed as a lamb!

Where do you like to shop?

Never Fully Dressed, New Look and Primark.

Who is your style icon?

Lady Gaga – she really thinks outside of the box.

Alistair O’Hara, 20, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Dickies, my jeans are Levis, and I’m wearing Nike Air Force 1s’.

How would you describe your style?

Thrifty – I wear mostly hand-me-downs from my two older brothers and whatever else I can get for cheap!

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, H&M and Next.

Who is your style icon?

Emma Chamberlain. I wouldn’t say I dress like her but I admire her style.

Amy Li, 19, from Glasgow, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and bag are from M&S, the jacket and jumper are from Zara, and the shoes are Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

Trendy.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara is my favourite.

Who is your style icon?

My sister.