I’m a St Andrews exercise coach and these are the gyms I recommend

These are the gyms in and around St Andrews Fiona Oxley highlights to her clients.

A smiling Fiona Oxley sitting on some equipment inside a gym
Fiona Oxley in the Saints Sport gym at University Park in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

If you want to join a gym in St Andrews, you are in luck.

The Fife town is home to a thriving fitness scene, with a plethora of workout facilities to suit all needs, abilities and budgets.

But with so many to choose from, you may be wondering what is the best fit.

So we asked St Andrews mental health and exercise coach Fiona Oxley for her advice.

The Jog Scotland leader and high-intensity interval trainer has been helping people improve their mental health through exercise since 2001.

These are the gyms in and around St Andrews she recommends to her clients.

Saints Sport

a profile shot of Fiona using a weight inside Saints Sport
Fiona often recommends Saints Sport to her clients. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The facilities at Saint Sport at St Andrews University are world-class, evidenced by the fact that the Scottish Rugby Team even train here at times.

They also have a lot of exercise classes – including ones tailored for children – and a fantastic range of personal trainers.

Although it’s a university gym, everyone is welcome here and I know a lot of locals who attend.

However, people should know this gym can get really busy – especially during term time. I would recommend attending during off-peak hours.

Address: Saints Sport, University Park, St Leonard’s Rd, St Andrews, KY16 9DY

Website: sport.wp.st-andrews.ac.uk/location/

Price: Community membership from £37 per month

East Sands Leisure Centre

a man sitting on a bench and using gym equipment
East Sands gym was recently refurbished. Image: Fife Sports & Leisure Trust

The new gym at East Sands Leisure Centre was recently refurbished and has proved to be popular with locals.

It has a wide range of equipment, including strength, cardiovascular and free weights, catering to diverse fitness needs.

The council-run facility also has a great variety of exercise classes and users have access to a wide range of facilities, including the swimming pool and squash courts.

It is also one of the most affordable options in the town.

Address: St Mary St, St Andrews, KY16 8LH

Website: fifeleisure.org.uk/locations/east-sands/

Price: From £24 per month

Kohler Waters Spa Fitness Centre, Old Course Hotel

two men, one with personal trainer on the back of his t-shirt, help a woman to lift weights
Personal training is offered at The Kohler Waters Spa Fitness Centre. Image: Old Course Hotel

The Kohler Waters Spa Fitness Centre at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews offers members a high-end fitness experience.

There are various options for working out, including PT sessions, group fitness classes and a really nice gym for working out solo.

There is a friendly atmosphere and a good sense of community, with people often enjoying a coffee and a chat after classes.

This is a popular gym and it has a long waitlist – so prepare to be patient!

Address: Old Course Hotel, Old Station Rd, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Website: www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk/spa-and-fitness

Price: From £105 per month

Fairmont Hotel

the interior of the The Fairmont Hotel gym, which has blue pillars and an array of equipment
The Fairmont Hotel gym. Image: The Fairmont Hotel

The gym at the Fairmont Hotel is another great option for those seeking a slightly more luxurious workout experience.

It is modern, spacious and stocked with all the gym equipment you could need – including a great free weights section.

And after your workout, you can enjoy a visit to their sauna and swimming pool, or enjoy a coffee in the hotel bar.

Although it offers a similar five-star hotel experience to The Old Course Hotel, it is located just outside of town, so is not as easy to reach by foot.

Address: Kingask House, St Andrews, KY16 8PN

Website: www.fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland/spa/fairmont-standrews-spa/

Price: From £99 per month

Rhynd Fitness

three women and two men running through a field while carrying tyres and ropes
A Farm Fit session at the Rhynd in Fife. Image: DC Thomson

Rhynd Fitness is situated on a farm in Leuchars, about a 15-minute drive from St Andrews.

The warehouse gym is modern yet rustic, with a friendly, inclusive atmosphere and a strong sense of community.

Rhynd Fitness is unique in its emphasis on outdoor training, with most of its energetic classes held in the open air. The classes here are challenging but great fun and good for team building.

I would say it is best suited to those who drive because of its rural location, up a farm track.

Address: Rhynd Farm, Leuchars, Tayport, KY16 0DR

Website: www.therhynd.com/fitness

Price: From £20 per month

The Clayton Gym

The interior of the gym in the leisure facility at Clayton Caravan Park, with lots of equipment and a mirrored wall
Gym in the leisure facility at Clayton Caravan Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Finally, I would recommend the gym at Clayton Caravan Park, which is about a 20-minute drive from St Andrews.

It is a small gym – only suitable for a few people at a time – and requires booking ahead.

This means you get to enjoy a private and peaceful workout experience, so I would say it’s ideal for people who are just starting out on their fitness journey.

It doesn’t have a full complement of equipment, but it has the major items, including free weights, treadmills, and resistance machines.

You can also bring a personal trainer here with you, if you like, and take advantage of the swimming pool and cafe on site.

Address: Clayton Caravan Park, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9YB

Website: www.clayton-caravan-park.com/gym-at-clayton.php

Price: £6.95 per session

Conversation