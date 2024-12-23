‘My best friend Echo might well be Fife’s oldest cat – so she’s getting spoiled this Christmas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My best friend Echo might well be Fife’s oldest cat – so she’s getting spoiled this Christmas’

St Andrews customer service assistant Carol Donald reckons her moggie Echo could be the oldest living cat in Fife.

Carol Donald rubs her cat Echo under the chin.
Carol Donald with Echo, who has been around since the late 90s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I got my cat Echo and her late sister Millie at the tail end of 1999.

That makes Echo 24 years old, and counting.

Echo came home first, and I’d offered to take Millie as well, as they seemed so close.

At first, the owners wanted to keep her. But within a few weeks, they’d called me up asking if I wanted to take Millie too.

They took a while to warm up to one another again, but once they did, the two of them were totally inseparable.

Inseparable: Sisters Echo and Millie.

Millie was timid coming in, but she ended up being the bossier one. And they were both always full of mischief.

We lost Millie in 2023, aged 23. But even now, Echo gets up to all sorts, she can be a wee devil.

Echo’s antics give owner Carol ‘heart failure’

She tries to jump up on top of the living room door, and I’ve got to get to the other side before she falls off on to the floor!

I swear she tries to give me heart failure.

Echo’s an indoor cat, Millie was too. But she escaped for the first time just a few months ago!

I didn’t think she would be able to get out the top of the kitchen window. But cats are like liquid.

Echo is getting on in years but still going strong. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Obviously I was up to high doh, posted on Facebook pages and all the rest. I went all the way around the streets, into everybody’s gardens, into driveways – the lot.

I came back, totally broken hearted, and the next thing this little head pops itself out from around the sofa. It was her! She’d come back in the bathroom window, which I’d left open for her.

She must have decided she didn’t like it out there.

24 years of milestones for cat Echo

In her 24 years she’s been around for a fair few milestones. She was around for my daughter Carmen growing up – she’s 33 now.

But really Millie was Carmen’s best friend. As soon as Carmen came in, Millie would be up on her shoulder like a parrot.

When we lost Millie, Echo was very upset. She started pulling her fur out, poor thing, so she looked like a fluffy lion on top and then bald from her back to her tail.

She was missing her sister.

But she’s settled again now, she’s coping – enough to ask for her smoked salmon every night!

Carol Donald, 66, with Echo at home in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And she follows me around constantly. The minute she hears me crossing the gravel in the front garden, you can hear her behind the glass door, meowing.

And before I can even get my Tesco uniform off, she’s up on me, looking for a bosie. Trying to move her is a nightmare!

What will Echo get for Christmas?

Echo will get her present this Christmas, like every Christmas – a catnip toy. She’s daft for them.

She used to run among all the presents under the tree, having a wee rip here and a wee rip there.

She’s still in good health, the vet isn’t worried about her. They say she might have a touch of dementia, which is not unusual at her age.

I think the secret to her long life is just loads of cuddles, love and attention.

She knows she’s loved, and that she’s safe.

Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

