EXCLUSIVE: Dundee designers slam proposed cut to Unesco City of Design budget as ‘devastating and short-sighted’

Two prominent Dundee designers have issued a stark warning to Dundee City Council, describing proposed budget cuts to the city’s Unesco City of Design team as “devastating” and “short-sighted”.

The remarks from Joanne MacFadyen and Louise Forbes come as over 700 people – including creatives, local businesses, and members of the public – have signed an open letter, penned by the designers, opposing the council’s “brutal” plans.

Both designers fear that cutting the team’s annual £60,000 funding could ultimately cost Dundee its prestigious “jewel in the crown” Unesco City of Design designation.

They fear this could have far-reaching consequences for the city’s economy, identity, and international reputation.

Why is Dundee City of Design status so significant?

The Unesco designation, awarded in 2014, cemented Dundee’s position as a global hub for design.

There are just 48 other cities worldwide with the title, and Dundee is the only one in the UK.

The status recognises the city’s rich design heritage, vibrant creative community, and its commitment to innovation.

But Dundee City Council has listed the cutting of its annual £60,000 support to the Unesco team as one option to help fill a £15 million budget black hole.

Louise Forbes, a wood worker and spoon maker, says maintaining Unesco status requires active investment and engagement.

But she warned this commitment could be jeopardised if the council cuts go ahead early in the new year.

“The council’s annual contribution may seem small in the grand scheme of things, but it’s critical,” she said, speaking exclusively with The Courier.

“That £60,000 enables the Unesco team to leverage additional funding – bringing in £6 for every £1 the council invests.

“Without it, the team would lose its ability to organise world-class events, engage the community, and fulfil the obligations required to retain Unesco status.”

Dundee designers claim a decade of progress is at risk

Forbes, a designer who has worked closely with the Unesco City of Design team since 2017, emphasised that the designation has been transformative for the city.

She warned that losing Unesco designation would be a “backward step”.

“The design festivals we’ve hosted have attracted visitors from all over the world – Europe, South America, even as far as Ireland,” she said.

“At the last festival, I met people who said it rivalled Milan’s Design Week. That’s the calibre of work we’re delivering.”

The festivals are just one example of how the Unesco designation has helped to elevate Dundee’s profile on the global stage.

Events like these not only draw international visitors but also inspire local residents.

Forbes recounted how this summer, one schoolteacher brought struggling students to the festival, where they became so engrossed in creative projects that they left saying they wanted to be designers.

“It’s a perfect example of how design can change lives,” she said.

Joanne MacFadyen, 40, founder of Tea Green Events and a key figure in Dundee’s creative community, echoed these sentiments.

“Losing the Unesco designation would be a PR disaster,” said the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art graduate, originally from East Kilbride.

“It would send the wrong message – not just to creatives but to investors, tourists, and residents.

“For such a small city, Dundee punches well above its weight.

“Losing this status could undo so much of the progress we’ve made over the past decade.”

What could be the economic and cultural costs for Dundee?

The potential fallout extends far beyond the creative sector, campaigners claim.

The designers argue that the Unesco designation has been a driving force behind the city’s economic regeneration, attracting investment, talent, and tourism.

The V&A Dundee, the DCA, and the city’s thriving creative industries are all part of an interconnected ecosystem that has helped to revitalise Dundee’s identity as a centre of innovation and design.

“Culture has a much bigger ripple effect than people realise,” MacFadyen added.

“It impacts mental health, education, and the economy. When you strip culture away, everything else suffers.

“Cutting support for the Unesco team wouldn’t just harm the design community – it would hurt Dundee as a whole.”

Forbes pointed out that the cuts would also risk alienating the very people who have chosen to build their careers in Dundee because of its reputation as a design city.

“I moved here from Aberdeen because Dundee had a stronger creative community and more opportunities,” she said.

“That sense of community is fragile. If we lose the Unesco designation, we risk losing the people and businesses that make Dundee special.”

How supported are the designers by Dundee’s wider community?

The designers’ open letter has struck a chord with the community.

Within hours of its release on November 23, it had garnered 70 signatures, and that number has since swelled to over 700.

Signatories include not only designers but also nurses, doctors, teachers, and other local residents, underscoring the broad support for retaining the Unesco team.

Despite the groundswell of support, both designers are wary of the challenges ahead.

The council’s public consultation process, which runs until early January, has been described as “brutal” by MacFadyen.

She criticised the way it forces residents to choose between funding cuts to cultural programmes, swimming pools, and other essential services.

“It’s a stark and deeply flawed way of framing these decisions,” she said.

“But we need as many people as possible to engage with it. This is the stage where councillors will be paying close attention.”

A call to action

Both designers are urging the public to continue supporting their open letter campaign.

They urge people to make their voices heard during the consultation process, which is ongoing now.

A recent feature in The Courier highlighted the 10th anniversary of Dundee Unesco City of Design status.

It comes as Dundee City Council warns it faces difficult decisions to help fill a £15.6 million budget black hole.

The local authority is asking people for their views.

What’s the view of Dundee City Council?

Dundee City Council said in a statement that the council has a legal requirement to set a balanced budget every year.

“The current financial outlook makes this exceptionally challenging, and difficult decisions will have to be taken,” a council spokesperson said.

“A report agreed by councillors on November 18 indicates a potential budget shortfall of £15.6m for next financial year, on top of the £171million worth of savings and efficiencies already made in the past 16 years.

“No decisions have yet been taken in relation to next year’s budget.

“The report by council officers puts forward a number of possible options for savings which will be the subject of public consultation.

“The consultation gives people across the city the chance to provide feedback on the council’s spending priorities, the level of council tax and individual savings options.

“The council recognises how important it is for the people of Dundee to have their say on possible savings which could have an impact on them.

“This consultation will be the most extensive in recent years.

“The responses will be considered by officers developing their savings proposals and elected members who will set the budget early next year.”