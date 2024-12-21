How Stirling’s Hogmanay celebrations have changed over the past decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

How Stirling’s Hogmanay celebrations have changed over the past decade

From major music performances to fantastic fireworks, we take a look back at how Stirling has celebrated Hogmanay during the last 10 years.

The firework display at Stirling Castle fpr Hogmanay 2017. Image: PK Perspective/Shutterstock
By Isla Glen

In past years, The Proclaimers and X Factor’s Wagner have been among the music acts to sing in the New Year in Stirling.

Spectacular firework displays and parades have also heralded the end of one year and the beginning of the next.

There was a time where Stirling was seen as a shining example of Hogmanay celebrations for Scotland’s smaller cities.

In recent years, however, the city has been left without any major celebration.

But 2025 will be brought in with a bang, as Stirling County Rugby Club hosts a brand new event with fireworks.

How has Stirling celebrated New Year in the past?

As 2013 ended, Scottish pop rock band Deacon Blue gave a live performance in Stirling that featured hit songs like Dignity and Chocolate Girl.

During the same Hogmanay event, a spectacular firework display filled the sky above Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument.

The 2013-2014 New Year celebration brought in an estimated £335,000 for Stirling’s economy.

Deacon Blue played a headline Hogmanay set as 2013 turned to 2014

While The Waterboys and Skerryvore were lined up to usher in 2015, Hogmanay celebrations on Stirling Castle’s esplanade were called off due to high winds.

This also meant the fireworks did not go ahead.

The Waterboys then played a surprise gig at local pub No 2 Baker Street.

The following year, Stirling staged a Carnival of Light and Sound.

This involved an evening parade through the city centre, family entertainment in King’s Park and a fireworks display.

The family-friendly celebrations came after Hogmanay concerts at the castle were scrapped.

A 5km Resolution Run was also held on January 1.

A winter festival and spectacular fireworks

As always, 2017 began with a spectacular firework display.

The city’s Winter Festival also saw dozens take to the streets in fancy dress and with lanterns.

To herald in 2018, a Hogmanay programme was announced.

This included two firework displays, live guest DJ sets, and a performance by The Voice winner Stevie McCrorie.

Hogmanay fireworks over Stirling Castle in 2015. Image: Zisys Events

The following year, Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument both hosted firework displays.

Ceilidhs and outdoor evening events also took place on Stirling Castle Esplanade, with live music.

And thousands rang in 2020 from the Stirling Castle Esplanade.

As well as fireworks and ceilidhs, there were performances from Treacherous Orchestra and Scottish talent, like Gemma Lamont and Dlù.

Televised celebrations during pandemic

The Wallace Monument hosted a dazzling firework display, screened live on BBC Scotland, to celebrate the end of 2020.

More than 1.5 million viewers tuned in and residents were encouraged to stay at home due to the Covid pandemic.

Once again, fireworks brought in 2022 in Stirling.

They were the backdrop to BBC Scotland’s New Year celebrations, with the soundtrack provided by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Another colourful firework display at the Wallace Monument marked the beginning of 2023.

There was also a sell-out Hogmanay ceilidh at the Tolbooth, and a concert called Hogmanay at the Halls, held at the Albert Halls.

Cost-cutting put an end to firework tradition

Last year, Stirling went without a major Hogmanay celebration.

As a £22,000 cost-cutting measure, Stirling Council axed the official event, so locals took to pubs and other community events to bring in the New Year.

To usher in 2025, a major fireworks display and party will be held at Stirling Country Rugby Club.

Around 2,00 revellers will enjoy live music performances and light projections illuminating the Wallace Monument.

There will also be food and drink provided, as well as other indoor entertainment.

What are the benefits of Hogmanay events?

Go Forth Stirling BID Project Director Danielle McRorie-Smith says festive events like New Year celebrations benefit the local economy by increasing footfall and trade.

She said: “Hogmanay in Stirling has long been a time of celebration, drawing both locals and visitors to our city.

“Over the years, the event has grown in significance with the BID playing a key role in enhancing the festive atmosphere and ensuring businesses thrive during this period.

Danielle McRorie-Smith., Director at Go Forth Stirling
Danielle McRorie-Smith. Image: Go Forth Stirling

“Festive events provide a boost for local shops, restaurants and hotels, encouraging foot traffic and increasing trade.

“As we continue to support and develop Stirling’s festive celebrations we are exploring Christmas Markets for 2025 and beyond.

“It’s an exciting prospect which will benefit our businesses and help put Stirling on the map as a destination for festive events.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page

Conversation