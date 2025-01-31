How a Dundee University graduate wound up designing townhouses in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

How a Dundee University graduate wound up designing townhouses in New York

Matthew Wilde, 26, landed his dream job as an architect in New York after studying at Dundee University and Yale School of Architecture.

Mathew Wilde is an architect in New York. Image: Matthew Wilde
By Poppy Watson

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be an architect,” Matthew Wilde tells me.

“My uncle is an architect in Dundee, and when I was younger and the competition was going for an architect to design the V&A, he would take me to the open days to see all the projects.

“He would buy me the latest architecture books.

“And he would talk to me about his time as a student at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

“That kind of started my interest in architecture.”

Since then, Monifieth-born Matthew has graduated with a degree in architecture from Dundee University (where he won student of the year), gained a master’s in the subject from Yale University (where he was also a teaching fellow) and is now designing townhouses in New York.

Matthew Wilde with his mum Laura Wilde and gran Evelyn McNab. Image: Matthew Wilde

All this, and he’s just 26 years old.

Upon learning his age I can’t help but say this makes me feel under-accomplished (I am 28) which earns a bashful laugh.

He probably gets that a lot.

So how does a former DC Thomson paper boy and Monifieth High School student get here?

Matthew, who is speaking to me on the phone from his home in Brooklyn, says every art project at school was an opportunity to throw himself into architecture.

Matthew Wilde was a multi-award winning Dundee University student

This led him to Dundee University, where he completed a three-year bachelor’s degree in the subject.

During this time he won a list of accolades that would exceed the character count on LinkedIn, including the Student of the Year Award, the Interior Design Award and the Institute of Architecture Student Award. He was also nominated for the Architects’ Journal Student Prize in 2019.

“Yeah, it was fun,” he says modestly of his university experience.

This teed him up perfectly for a role working at award-winning Dublin architecture firm, O’Donnell and Tuomey, working on museums and university buildings.

Matthew graduated from Dundee University in 2019. Image: Matthew Wilde

Getting into Yale School of Architecture

Then he got into Yale School of Architecture for a two-year master’s degree.

I ask if the Connecticut-based university (he calls it “grad school”) lives up to the hype.

The answer is a resounding yes. “The campus is amazing. It’s very beautiful. There’s lots of very interesting architecture there.

“I mean, everyone’s very smart, I would say smarter than myself – by far – and just very switched on.”

An exhibition of Matthew’s work at Yale School of Architecture. Image: Matthew Wilde

He emphasises this fact with an anecdote about his stressful first attempt at coding. “I tried to take a coding class, and everyone could already code, and they’ve been coding since the age of 14, and I’m just like – ‘this is insane.'”

The architecture course itself is “intense”, with back-to-back classes, exhibitions on the weekends and educational trips to Mexico, India and Venice.

“They pack a lot in. You need to really want to be there,” Matthew says.

How Matthew Wilde landed dream architecture job in New York

And he clearly did – a fact that wasn’t missed by his professor and esteemed New York architect Steven Harris.

After graduating from Yale, Matthew landed a job working for his company, where he is currently designing two townhouses in the posh Upper East Side.

He is also working on an extension to an existing project in the Hamptons – a luxury seaside resort on Long Island.

Funnily enough, this “aspirational” project has taken inspiration from the Scottish Parliament, designed by Spanish architect Enric Miralles.

“We’re designing it almost like a floating boat on top of a building,” he says.

Matthew is now working a townhouse project in the Upper East Side in New York City. Image: Roaming Pictures/Shutterstock

Does Matthew – who was raised by mum Evelyn – enjoy living in New York?

“It is an absolute whirlwind of everything – it’s so busy.

“They make it seem like it’s busy in the movies, but when you come here, it’s just non-stop.

“People are constantly moving around. And they are as angry as you think they are. Everyone’s incredibly focused on what they want to do.”

And it seems like the perfect place to be for an up-and-coming architect. “There is so much going on in terms of the art world and in terms of architecture. There’s a different exhibition on every weekend.”

‘I do get homesick’ says Monifieth architect

But Matthew still longs for his hometown.

“I do get homesick, I miss my family, I miss the comforts of it,” he says.

“When I was back over Christmas, I just couldn’t believe how quiet things were.”

Last summer, he took some friends from Yale up to the Highlands.

After they asked to go on a hike – “nothing too big” – Matthew took them up Ben Nevis.

“It was great,” he laughs.

His friends seemed to forgive him.

Maybe it’s something to do with the Scottish charm.

V&A Dundee is one of Mathew’s favourite Dundee buildings.

“People are definitely fascinated by you here,” Matthew says.

“Everyone thinks that they’re Scottish here, because they’ve got some sort of heritage towards it, so it definitely helps in terms of the connection.

“It definitely makes life easier having the Scottish accent.”

Whenever Matthew comes home he tries to visit the V&A, one of his favourite buildings in Dundee. “[The waterfront] is constantly changing. Every time I come home,  something has developed. Like after Covid we had a beach all of a sudden!”

V&A Dundee puts city on the world architecture map

It seems the V&A, designed by award-winning Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, has put Dundee on the map as well.

“I’m usually a bit reserved when I say where I’m from because I always think people wouldn’t know it,” Matthew says.

“But a lot of architects know about Dundee now through the V&A.”

He is also a fan of the Maggie’s Centre – a cancer support centre near Ninewells Hospital – designed by world-famous architect Frank Gehry.

It’s one of the buildings his architect uncle, Graham McNab, took him to visit as a child.

Maggie's Dundee aims to help anyone who has been affected by cancer
Maggie’s Centre is another favourite building of Matthew’s in Dundee.

What’s next for Matthew?

“I feel like a bit of me will always want to come home, but I definitely don’t think there’s any time soon,” he says.

“There’s lots to do first.

“I love the idea of coming back and designing a piece of architecture in Dundee.

“I would love to do a cultural building – a museum or a university building.

“Something big.

“That would be my dream.”

