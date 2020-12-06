24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Two cases of Schiehallion beer from Harviestoun Brewery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There’s no need to stock up on beer if you win today’s prize because we’re giving away two cases of the stuff.

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas this year or not, having two extra cases of beer will never go a miss.

And for day six of our 24 days of Christmas giveaway, we’re offering one winner the chance to bag two cases of Harviestoun Brewery’s famous Schiehallion beer.

One of Scotland’s leading breweries, Harviestoun is a pioneering producer of nine other high-quality craft beer and lagers. Its most famous award-winning beer, Schiehallion (pronounced she-hal-ion) pilsner, is named after a well-known mountain in Perthshire.

Schiehallion is unique among British beers as being the only current brand to win the coveted “World’s Best Pilsner” award.

Harviestoun’s beers are made with the soft local water and the majority of its malt barley is grown within eight miles of the brewery in Alva. The firm remains committed to using the same local ingredients, the same yeast as they always have. They insist that only the very best goes into their imaginative recipes, which are crafted without compromise.

You will either receive two cases of 330ml bottles of cans which you can easily chill in your fridge and enjoy over the festive period.

The prize can be delivered anywhere in the UK.

Visit Harvistoun Brewery online here, or follow the firm on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up to date with its latest releases.