Sweet treats: Make these amazing mulled wine trifles

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas and with these mulled wine trifles it can taste a lot like Yuletide too.

Mulled wine and trifle combing to make a fantastic dessert – yes please!

Looking for something that mixes tradition and delights, then these mulled wine trifles are the ideal thing to make for your Christmas dessert.

But our advice is to give them a go right now just to ensure that you know how good they will taste when the big day comes along.

Mulled wine trifle

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

8 sheets of leaf gelatin

12g sachet of raspberry jelly crystals

4 drops Ginger Spice Drops®

4 drops Cinnamon Spice Drops®

4 drops Clove Spice Drops®

6 drops Cardamom Spice Drops®

3 drops Orange Spice Drops®

100g of Madeira cake cut into cubes

100ml red wine

3 tsp sugar

400g mixed berries, thawed if frozen

For the topping:

400g ready custard

500g fromage frais

4 drops Cardamom Spice Drops®

6 drops Vanilla Spice Drops®

Hundreds and thousands for decorating

Method

Put the gelatin sheets into a bowl of cold water and leave until softened. Stir the jelly crystals into 300ml of boiling water and set aside. In a small bowl add the red wine Ginger, Cinnamon, Orange and Clove Spice Drops® and sugar. Mix until the sugar dissolves. Squeeze the excess water out of the gelatin sheets and put the sheets into a large bowl. Add the wine mixture on to the gelatin sheets then add the jelly mixture, stir well and leave to cool. Arrange the mixed berries and the cake pieces into a large glass serving bowl and pour in enough of the cooled jelly mixture to cover about two-thirds of the bowl, leaving room for the custard and fromage frais. Chill for at least five hours or overnight, so that the jelly sets well. In a bowl mix the Cardamom Spice Drops® into the custard and stir well. Spoon the custard over the set jelly, then whisk together the fromage frais and Vanilla Spice Drops® and spoon on top of the custard layer. Scatter the edible decorations on top, before serving, to give it a festive touch.

Recipe courtesy of Spice Drops.

