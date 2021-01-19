How customers can support the Scottish fishing industry as it battles Brexit red tape by buying local

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As the Scottish fishing industry continues to battle to get its produce to EU markets, we highlight who will deliver fresh seafood to your door.

There’s no denying Scotland’s fishing and shellfish industries are facing challenges like never before as a result of the Brexit border delays which have been affecting routes to market since before the deal was officially signed off at the tail end of 2020.

And with so many firms struggling to sell their produce in the EU, it is down to the Scottish public to back the industry as much as they can by considering to purchase their seafood from local suppliers.

Be that directly from fish merchants, online independent stores, your local fish van or even via a Scottish seafood subscription box, there are numerous ways people can get behind the industry and ensure the quality produce the fisherman have spent weeks catching doesn’t go to waste.

So what better way to help them than by filling your belly, and your family’s bellies, with high-quality produce that has been landed at harbours and on your plate within days.

Below we have outlined some of the seafood firms across the region sending delicious produce across the UK and also delivering locally.

Arbroath

M&M Spink

Suppliers of the famous Arbroath smokies, M&M Spink deliver fresh Scottish seafood to Arbroath, Montrose, Dundee and Perth, to name only a few, and also deliver across the UK.

Offering up everything from crab to crayfish tails, to cod, peppered mackerel, kippers, herring Arbroath smokies and more, customers can get a real flavour of the sea delivered straight to their door.

To find out more about pricing and delivery contact the business on 01241 875287.

Aurora Fishing Company

Using the delivery service Zippy D, this small family business sells fresh lobster and crab straight to your door.

Produce from Aurora Fishing Company comes fresh from the firm’s boat and their catch also usually includes velvet crab which is commonly sold to the EU.

They deliver to Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Tayport, Monifieth, Carnoustie and Arbroath. Please message the Facebook page here to order.

RR Spink & Sons

Masters of smoked fish products, RR Spink & Sons uses the best sustainable Scottish fish to create its products which are very much in demand. Cold and hot smoked, the fish is smoked with the firm’s favourite woods and features trout and salmon products.

While the company does not deliver straight to your door, you will find their products in Sainsbury’s and The House of Bruar in Pitlochry.

Please be aware of travel restrictions and do not travel to venues outwith your restriction boundary.

When it comes to warming winter dishes, it’s hard to beat a classic fish pie. Simple ingredients, easy to prepare, and absolutely delicious. The perfect comfort food. Posted by RR. Spink on Friday, November 24, 2017

The Fish Hoose – A & J Moore Fish Merchants

Based in Arbroath, The Fish Hoose is a family-run fish merchants and boasts a wide selection of freshly caught fish for customers to browse and purchase.

With a fish counter packed with delicious produce and plenty of Arbroath smokies to go around, customers are never left hungry and always have a great range to pick from.

The firm also boasts its own van which they use to deliver orders around the local area.

To find out more, click here.

These don’t need much of an introduction, the humble 𝑨𝒓𝒃𝒓𝒐𝒂𝒕𝒉 𝑺𝒎𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒆 🔥 If you haven’t tried them, you seriously need… Posted by The Fish Hoose – A&J Moore Fish Merchants on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Arbroath Fresh Fish

Arbroath Fresh Fish offers delivery of its fresh fish and shellfish across the UK within one or two working days.

As well as sending produce across the country, the business also shares recipes for customers to try out, putting their cooking skills to the test when working with quality Scottish produce.

There’s ready-to-eat dishes and a children’s menu to pick items from, too.

Fife

The Tina Louise

A family-run fishing boat registered at Kirkcaldy, the business lands shellfish by sustainably fishing via creels.

Supplying live lobsters, crabs, langoustines and whelks, as well as line-caught mackerel, not to mention haddock, seabass, lemon sole, salmon, fresh mussels and scallops, The Tina Louise provides the local community with a whole range of goodies. You can also expect to find Scottish octopus, tuna steaks, winkles and crab claws on the online shop.

Delivering to Fife on Friday’s, please note orders for Friday delivery close at 5pm on Wednesday.

To order visit www.thetinalouise.com.

Tailend – St Andrews and Dundee

Based in both St Andrews and Dundee, the Tailend is a fish and chip shop which also houses a fresh fish counter, too.

Owned by the son of the owners of G&A Spink Fish Merchants, the Tailend gets the best fresh fish delivered daily.

For same day delivery and collections in St Andrews, customers can order via Eco Eats and for next day delivery in Dundee, customers can order via Zippy D. Local delivery and collection in and around Dundee, Cupar, Leuchars, Drumoig, Newport, Tayport, Arbroath and Wormit can be arranged.

For those who would like a certain type of fish or would like something for a specific date, simply let the team know and they will do their best to ensure they have it in stock.

A range of ready meals including Thai fish curry, smoked haddock mac and cheese and pan fried salmon with roast vegetable to name a few are also available.

Please call 01334 474 070 to place an order.

Did you try our WHISKY CURE HOT SMOKED SALMON over the festive season! It's so delicately smoked it just melts in your… Posted by Tailend St Andrews on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

C. Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants – Burntisland

Another family-run business, this fishmongers works closely with the seasons, providing the best quality produce at the right time of year and are always aware of sustainable options to ensure the survival of fishing stocks.

C. Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants deliver to the local area around Fife including Aberdour, Kinghorn, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Auchtermuchty.

As well as offering a whole range of fresh seafood, the team can pull together everything from cooked seafood platters, salmon en croute, stuffed mussels, Cullen skink and prawn marie rose for customers to enjoy.

For more information click here.

Did you know we do local home deliveries? Fresh fish delivered direct to your home. Order online or call the shop to… Posted by C.Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants on Friday, January 15, 2021

Dundee

Ferry Fish

Based in the Broughty Ferry area of Dundee, this independent fishmonger is one of only a few of its kind still trading in the city.

Established for more than 35 years, the firm offers premium produce and has a wide range of products for customers to feast on.

As well as fish, you can also purchase game, poultry and meat, not to mention sauces and other products like condiments, butters and salts meaning the site is nearly a one-stop-shop for a whole heap of items.

For more information on local delivery click here.

On our new website you can filter all of our products; Scottish, British, Gluten Free, Frozen etc… www.ferryfish.co.uk Posted by Ferry Fish on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Perth

George Campbell & Sons Fishmonger

As Perth city’s only remaining family-run fishmongers, George Campbell’s is popular with locals and offers a wide range of fresh fish from Scottish shores, imported exotic species, hand-dived scallops, rope grown mussels, and Scottish oysters.

You’ll also find recipe inspiration on their website and Facebook page, with online orders for delivery also available. Those who live in Perth can also visit the deli and browse the huge selection of fish on offer in person if desired.

For more information on the products available, click here.

We hope that you are all keeping well and safe. To help keep those shop visits short and sweet you can phone your order through to the shop in advance on 01738 638 454 As well as fresh fish we also make delicious pies, fish cakes,soups and quiches. These sell out quickly but you can pre-order these too. Please order by 10am on Tuesday for Wednesday pick up and 10am Thursday for Friday pick up. #seafood #fishmongersfinest #scottishseafood #shoplocal Posted by George Campbell & Sons on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

