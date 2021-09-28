Get your pumpkin spice latte fix this autumn in Tayside and Fife at these 5 local cafes

The pumpkin spice latte (or PSL as some like to call them) trend has exploded over the past decade.

Those that order the seasonal drink don’t just purchase it for the coffee, but also for the overall experience – and its sweet flavouring.

The drink has global roaster and coffee chain Starbucks to thank for its surge in popularity.

But what is it that people love about the PSL so much? And why is it that once autumn arrives, its demand is at an all-time peak?

Whether they are a way for you to begin to embrace sweater weather that is fast approaching or you simply just love the taste, they are here to stay.

Luckily for PSL fans, there’s definitely not a lack of local coffee shops and eateries across Tayside and Fife offering the flavoured beverage.

Take a look at some of our top picks…

Oscars Coffee House

Relatively new to the Leven food and drink scene, Oscars Coffee House has already made quite the impression on the local community thanks to its tempting food and drink offering.

Based on the High Street, the venue boasts a friendly and relaxed environment and, of course, lots of coffee to enjoy.

Address: 74-76 High Street, Leven, KY8 4NB

Tartan Coffee House

Located in the heart of Dundee’s West End, Tartan Coffee House offers quality food, a friendly service and a cosy relaxed atmosphere.

This, teamed with one of their pumpkin spice flavoured drinks, makes for the perfect place to unwind and catch up with friends.

Why not tuck into one of their delicious breakfast or lunch dishes while you’re stopping by, too?

Address: 53 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HY

Milly’s Kitchen

Milly’s Kitchen, open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday, is a superb pit stop for those after a delicious breakfast, brunch, lunch, sweet treat or freshly roasted coffee in Cupar.

The cafe is offering a PSL for a limited time only, so be sure to stop by in the near future to satisfy your pumpkin spice cravings.

Address: The Cross, Sun Close, Cupar, KY15 4BP

Beach Coffee House

The team at Beach Coffee House in Leven serves up everything from fresh pastries and hot snacks, to meals and coffees.

The venue recently introduced a selection of tasty coffee syrups for customers to choose from, one of these being the beloved pumpkin spice.

Address: Beach Coffee House, Promenade, Leven, KY8 4HY

The Roasting Project Coffee House

The Roasting Project Coffee House in Burntisland serves fresh seasonal coffee and a variety of tasty lunch and brunch dishes, as well as weekly specials.

Open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a coffee-based drink.

But for the foreseeable, we can all agree that a PSL is definitely on the cards, right?

Address: 253a High Street, Burntisland, KY3 9AQ

