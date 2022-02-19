Stack ’em up: 6 venues to indulge in lip-smackingly good pancakes in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stack ’em up: 6 venues to indulge in lip-smackingly good pancakes in Dundee

By Mariam Okhai
February 19 2022, 6.00am Updated: February 19 2022, 9.05am
pancake places

With Pancake Day around the corner, here are some of the best places to enjoy fluffy pancakes in Dundee.

With Shrove Tuesday (March 1) quickly approaching, I thought it was about time to share six of, what I believe, are the best places to get pancakes this year.

From classic maple syrup pancakes to those with fruit toppings and funky flavours, these restaurants are ready to welcome you and help you enjoy Pancake Day in style.

Forget the stress of making them yourself, and let the expert chefs around you give you some of the best pancakes you have eaten.

The Pancake Place

Serving up dishes since 1973, The Pancake Place is one of Dundee’s oldest and most well known eateries to enjoy fresh and hot pancakes.

From Canadian maple flavoured pancakes to indulgent melted chocolate brownie pancakes, the firm is a cherished Dundee hot spot.

Customers will definitely be spoiled for choice with their menu, which offers nine different pancake options and four types of stackers to try.

I would recommend trying the banoffee stack with pancakes, banana, toffee sauce and cream, topped with a chocolate flake.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Address: 22 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1RH

The Bach

Next on our list is New Zealand inspired bistro The Bach, serving up casual but tasty food.

With an all day brunch menu, pancakes can be enjoyed no matter what time you arrive, and all the food is made fresh to order.

Although pancake choices are limited with only a coconut and lime pancake stack on offer, these pancakes served with mango coulis, blood orange sorbet and freeze dried fruit really are worth heading out for.

Having tried them myself I would definitely recommend a trip. If you’d prefer to try something different, The Bach also offer a lovely French toast alternative.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 4:30pm

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee, DD1 1DJ

Beans & Berries

If you are truly looking for a sweet treat, Beans & Berries dessert shop is the place to go.

With indulgent flavours, there’s 12 different pancakes to choose from, including banoffee pancakes and their ultimate fudge brownie stack.

With so many choices on offer, there is a flavour for everyone at this eatery and their generous servings will leave any customer satisfied.

My recommendation for a first time visit is definitely the Beans & Berries classic pancake stack with Nutella, crushed Ferrero Rocher, chocolate sauce and Ferrero Rocher ice cream.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 11pm

Address: 70 Commercial Street, Dundee, DD1 2AP

Gracie’s

If you are in Broughty Ferry and want to try some pancakes, Gracie’s on Brook Street is one of my favourite places to visit.

The casual and relaxed atmosphere in the restaurant is worth experiencing and makes the food even more pleasurable.

Their classic pancakes with maple syrup are fluffy and light can be enjoyed by both children and adults.

Gracie’s also offer waffles if customers would prefer an alternative.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm

Address: 175 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DJ

The West House

Next up is The West House, located on West Port and only a five-minute walk away from the city centre.

With their new refurbishment now complete, it is ready to welcome customers back into the newly designed venue.

The West House is known for their delivery pancake boxes sent during lockdown and, since restrictions have been lifted, offer these pancake stacks fresh at their venue.

I would recommend trying their maple syrup and fresh fruit pancakes for a morning or afternoon treat.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 1am

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

Coffee & Co

Last but certainly not least is Coffee & Co, an independent coffee shop located on Reform Street.

With their large glass windows, the cafe is somewhere to relax and watch the world go by as you enjoy a stack of their freshly made pancakes.

Served with cream, blueberries and maple syrup, these warm pancakes can be enjoyed both sitting in as well for take away.

And with their freshly ground coffee to accompany them, these pancakes are a great way to start the day.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7am to 4pm

Address: 64 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1RX

Happy Shrove Tuesday folks🥞🥞 I know you can’t sit in at the moment and enjoy these delicious warm pancakes with cream,…

Posted by Coffee & Co on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

