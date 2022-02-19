Stack ’em up: 6 venues to indulge in lip-smackingly good pancakes in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Pancake Day around the corner, here are some of the best places to enjoy fluffy pancakes in Dundee.

With Shrove Tuesday (March 1) quickly approaching, I thought it was about time to share six of, what I believe, are the best places to get pancakes this year.

From classic maple syrup pancakes to those with fruit toppings and funky flavours, these restaurants are ready to welcome you and help you enjoy Pancake Day in style.

Forget the stress of making them yourself, and let the expert chefs around you give you some of the best pancakes you have eaten.

The Pancake Place

Serving up dishes since 1973, The Pancake Place is one of Dundee’s oldest and most well known eateries to enjoy fresh and hot pancakes.

From Canadian maple flavoured pancakes to indulgent melted chocolate brownie pancakes, the firm is a cherished Dundee hot spot.

Customers will definitely be spoiled for choice with their menu, which offers nine different pancake options and four types of stackers to try.

I would recommend trying the banoffee stack with pancakes, banana, toffee sauce and cream, topped with a chocolate flake.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Address: 22 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1RH

The Bach

Next on our list is New Zealand inspired bistro The Bach, serving up casual but tasty food.

With an all day brunch menu, pancakes can be enjoyed no matter what time you arrive, and all the food is made fresh to order.

Although pancake choices are limited with only a coconut and lime pancake stack on offer, these pancakes served with mango coulis, blood orange sorbet and freeze dried fruit really are worth heading out for.

Having tried them myself I would definitely recommend a trip. If you’d prefer to try something different, The Bach also offer a lovely French toast alternative.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 4:30pm

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee, DD1 1DJ

Beans & Berries

If you are truly looking for a sweet treat, Beans & Berries dessert shop is the place to go.

With indulgent flavours, there’s 12 different pancakes to choose from, including banoffee pancakes and their ultimate fudge brownie stack.

With so many choices on offer, there is a flavour for everyone at this eatery and their generous servings will leave any customer satisfied.

My recommendation for a first time visit is definitely the Beans & Berries classic pancake stack with Nutella, crushed Ferrero Rocher, chocolate sauce and Ferrero Rocher ice cream.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 11pm

Address: 70 Commercial Street, Dundee, DD1 2AP

Gracie’s

If you are in Broughty Ferry and want to try some pancakes, Gracie’s on Brook Street is one of my favourite places to visit.

The casual and relaxed atmosphere in the restaurant is worth experiencing and makes the food even more pleasurable.

Their classic pancakes with maple syrup are fluffy and light can be enjoyed by both children and adults.

Gracie’s also offer waffles if customers would prefer an alternative.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm

Address: 175 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DJ

The West House

Next up is The West House, located on West Port and only a five-minute walk away from the city centre.

With their new refurbishment now complete, it is ready to welcome customers back into the newly designed venue.

The West House is known for their delivery pancake boxes sent during lockdown and, since restrictions have been lifted, offer these pancake stacks fresh at their venue.

I would recommend trying their maple syrup and fresh fruit pancakes for a morning or afternoon treat.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 1am

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

Coffee & Co

Last but certainly not least is Coffee & Co, an independent coffee shop located on Reform Street.

With their large glass windows, the cafe is somewhere to relax and watch the world go by as you enjoy a stack of their freshly made pancakes.

Served with cream, blueberries and maple syrup, these warm pancakes can be enjoyed both sitting in as well for take away.

And with their freshly ground coffee to accompany them, these pancakes are a great way to start the day.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7am to 4pm

Address: 64 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1RX

Happy Shrove Tuesday folks🥞🥞 I know you can’t sit in at the moment and enjoy these delicious warm pancakes with cream,… Posted by Coffee & Co on Tuesday, 16 February 2021