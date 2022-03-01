Make these buttermilk pancakes with lavender, compressed strawberries and vanilla cream from the Rusacks St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are looking to up your pancake game, this dish is exactly the way to do that.

Coming from Derek Johnstone, executive chef at Rusacks St Andrews and winner of the very first MasterChef: The Professionals, this lavender infused pancake recipe is incredibly decadent and very moreish.

Topped with a delicious vanilla cream, compressed strawberries and dried lavender, you’ll certainly impress anyone visiting for breakfast or brunch when you serve these up.

Derek Johnstone, said: “It doesn’t need to be Pancake Day to enjoy a delicious plate of pancakes, we serve them for our guests every day from our breakfast menu.

“This is my recipe for buttermilk pancakes with vanilla cream, blacketyside compressed strawberries and lavender.”

Buttermilk pancakes with lavender, compressed strawberries and vanilla cream

Makes 18 small pancakes

Ingredients

400g Plain Flour

40ml Vanilla Essence

12g Baking Powder

100g Caster Sugar

300g Milk

300g Buttermilk

Salt

2 Eggs

6 egg whites whipped

For the vanilla cream:

1 x vanilla pod

200ml double cream

50g icing sugar

For the compressed strawberries:

200g caster sugar

200ml water

Lavender dried

Vanilla pod split

Method

Sift together the flour, baking powder, caster sugar and salt. Beat the eggs with the milk and then make a paste with the wet and dry ingredients. Pass through a sieve but not too fine that the sugar can’t get through. Fold in the whipped egg whites Cook in a lightly greased frying pan until golden brown and bubbly then flip and repeat. For the vanilla cream: Whipped Cream with icing sugar and vanilla to soft peaks. For the compressed strawberries: Bring the sugar and water to the boil and add the vanilla and lavender. Allow to cool. Add the washed and halved strawberries. Allow to soak in the syrup over night Serve 3 pancakes with some birch syrup topped with strawberries, whipped crème and lavender

