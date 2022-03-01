Make these buttermilk pancakes with lavender, compressed strawberries and vanilla cream from the Rusacks St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Make these buttermilk pancakes with lavender, compressed strawberries and vanilla cream from the Rusacks St Andrews

If you are looking to up your pancake game, this dish is exactly the way to do that.
By Julia Bryce
March 1 2022, 6.50pm Updated: March 2 2022, 10.08am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Derek Johnstone's pancakes.
Derek Johnstone's pancakes.

If you are looking to up your pancake game, this dish is exactly the way to do that.

Coming from Derek Johnstone, executive chef at Rusacks St Andrews and winner of the very first MasterChef: The Professionals, this lavender infused pancake recipe is incredibly decadent and very moreish.

Topped with a delicious vanilla cream, compressed strawberries and dried lavender, you’ll certainly impress anyone visiting for breakfast or brunch when you serve these up.

Derek Johnstone.

Derek Johnstone, said:  “It doesn’t need to be Pancake Day to enjoy a delicious plate of pancakes, we serve them for our guests every day from our breakfast menu.

“This is my recipe for buttermilk pancakes with vanilla cream, blacketyside compressed strawberries and lavender.”

Buttermilk pancakes with lavender, compressed strawberries and vanilla cream

Makes 18 small pancakes

Ingredients

  • 400g Plain Flour
  • 40ml Vanilla Essence
  • 12g Baking Powder
  • 100g Caster Sugar
  • 300g Milk
  • 300g Buttermilk
  • Salt
  • 2 Eggs
  • 6 egg whites whipped

For the vanilla cream:

  • 1 x vanilla pod
  • 200ml double cream
  • 50g icing sugar

For the compressed strawberries:

  • 200g caster sugar
  • 200ml water
  • Lavender dried
  • Vanilla pod split

Method

  1. Sift together the flour, baking powder, caster sugar and salt.
  2. Beat the eggs with the milk and then make a paste with the wet and dry ingredients. Pass through a sieve but not too fine that the sugar can’t get through.
  3. Fold in the whipped egg whites
  4. Cook in a lightly greased frying pan until golden brown and bubbly then flip and repeat.
  5. For the vanilla cream: Whipped Cream with icing sugar and vanilla to soft peaks.
  6. For the compressed strawberries: Bring the sugar and water to the boil and add the vanilla and lavender. Allow to cool. Add the washed and halved strawberries. Allow to soak in the syrup over night
  7. Serve 3 pancakes with some birch syrup topped with strawberries, whipped crème and lavender

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier