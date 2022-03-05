Wood fired pizzas are next on the menu for popular Dundee boutique hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following on from their successful dome dining experiences, Dundee’s Taypark House have already started work on a new outdoor dining hut serving wood fired pizza.

With their dome dining as popular as ever and coronavirus restrictions being lifted, owners William Salve and Glenn Roach are expecting a busy summer ahead.

As a result, the duo wanted to bring something new to the premises in time for the warmer weather which guests will be able to enjoy alfresco.

They aim to create an outdoor area where customers can enjoy drinks and food comfortably.

Speaking with co-owner William Salve, he explained: “We are in the process of building an outdoor pizza oven for the summer time.

“Our main aim is to eventually have an outdoor seating with drinks available for customers to enjoy.”

Situated alongside the outdoor gin bar, fresh pizza will be made to order from the hut. And customers will be able to watch as the chef’s prepare them.

Artificial grass will be placed in front of the hut to create a space with tables and chairs which visitors can use.

It is due to be completed by the end of this month.

What is on offer?

Although the menu is not confirmed yet, William hinted at types of pizzas that will be on offer including pepperoni and chicken options, vegetarian alternatives, too, to give customers choice.

All pizzas will be made at the venue from scratch using the chef’s own in-house recipes.

Investing in the range of £3-5K, the outdoor hut will be decorated with fairy lights and will have music playing while food is being served.

“We want to make it a more luxury experience, so customers can sit outside and enjoy the music, drinks, pizza and nice weather too,” explained William.

A teepee tent cover is also being installed to ensure that despite potential summer downpours, customers can still experience the outdoor area.

There will also be the option to order pizza to take away for those who wish to enjoy it elsewhere.

Will dome dining continue?

William also revealed that the popular dome dining experience will continue into the summer, however, both experiences will be kept separate.

Dome dining has its own tasting menu and offers different food and drink options.

