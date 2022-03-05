Wood fired pizzas are next on the menu for popular Dundee boutique hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Wood fired pizzas are next on the menu for popular Dundee boutique hotel

By Mariam Okhai
March 5 2022, 6.00am
wood fired pizza taypark house

Following on from their successful dome dining experiences, Dundee’s Taypark House have already started work on a new outdoor dining hut serving wood fired pizza.

With their dome dining as popular as ever and coronavirus restrictions being lifted, owners William Salve and Glenn Roach are expecting a busy summer ahead.

As a result, the duo wanted to bring something new to the premises in time for the warmer weather which guests will be able to enjoy alfresco.

They aim to create an outdoor area where customers can enjoy drinks and food comfortably.

Taypark House dome dining with wood fired pizza
Taypark House Hotel owners William Salve and Glenn Roach.

Speaking with co-owner William Salve, he explained: “We are in the process of building an outdoor pizza oven for the summer time.

“Our main aim is to eventually have an outdoor seating with drinks available for customers to enjoy.”

Situated alongside the outdoor gin bar, fresh pizza will be made to order from the hut. And customers will be able to watch as the chef’s prepare them.

Artificial grass will be placed in front of the hut to create a space with tables and chairs which visitors can use.

It is due to be completed by the end of this month.

What is on offer?

Although the menu is not confirmed yet, William hinted at types of pizzas that will be on offer including pepperoni and chicken options, vegetarian alternatives, too, to give customers choice.

All pizzas will be made at the venue from scratch using the chef’s own in-house recipes.

Investing in the range of £3-5K, the outdoor hut will be decorated with fairy lights and will have music playing while food is being served.

“We want to make it a more luxury experience, so customers can sit outside and enjoy the music, drinks, pizza and nice weather too,” explained William.

Taypark House dome dining
Dining in domes has been a great success for Taypark House.

A teepee tent cover is also being installed to ensure that despite potential summer downpours, customers can still experience the outdoor area.

There will also be the option to order pizza to take away for those who wish to enjoy it elsewhere.

Will dome dining continue?

William also revealed that the popular dome dining experience will continue into the summer, however, both experiences will be kept separate.

Dome dining has its own tasting menu and offers different food and drink options.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier