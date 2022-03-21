18 of the best pictures from the Laurel Bank Hotel Artisan Market in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A range of artisan food and drink producers showcased their wares to locals this weekend at Laurel Bank Hotel’s monthly artisan.

Running on the third Saturday of each month at the hotel’s car park in Markinch, Glenrothes, the market ran from 10am to 3pm, welcoming a variety of individuals who were keen to sample and purchase goods.

The event is a prime opportunity for locals and visitors to the area to meet local Fife producers.

Those in attendance included The Muffin Man, Ecobean Coffee Roasters, Selkirk Distillers, Ann Crafted (cakes, jams and chutneys) and more.

Around 19 stallholders are signed up to the event, with the venue looking to add even more to future monthly markets.

All of the markets are outdoor and is accessible for wheelchairs, bikes, prams, pushchairs and it is also child and dog-friendly.

The next marketplace will take place on April 16 from 10am to 3pm.

