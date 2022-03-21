18 of the best pictures from the Laurel Bank Hotel Artisan Market in Glenrothes

A range of artisan food and drink producers showcased their wares to locals this weekend at Laurel Bank Hotel’s monthly artisan.
Running on the third Saturday of each month at the hotel’s car park in Markinch, Glenrothes, the market ran from 10am to 3pm, welcoming a variety of individuals who were keen to sample and purchase goods.
The event is a prime opportunity for locals and visitors to the area to meet local Fife producers.
Those in attendance included
The Muffin Man, Ecobean Coffee Roasters, Selkirk Distillers, Ann Crafted (cakes, jams and chutneys) and more.
Around 19 stallholders are signed up to the event, with the venue looking to add even more to future monthly markets.
All of the markets are outdoor and is accessible for wheelchairs, bikes, prams, pushchairs and it is also child and dog-friendly.
The next marketplace will take place on April 16 from 10am to 3pm.
The producers
Schoolyard Chillies stall from Kirkintilloch run by Sara Brand.
The Chocolate Lab stall based in Cupar with – Cloe Anderson showing off her chocolate delicacies.
Allan Walker of Selkirk Distillers.
Ann Allan of Ann Crafted from Dollar with her stall of chutneys, jams, shortbread and fruit vinegars.
Ecobean stall from Kirkcaldy run by Paul Armour.
Ian Barr at the Ann Davidson Butcher stall from Strathaven.
Darren Somerville and his stall The Muffin Man from St Monans.
The market
General view from the Laurel Bank Hotel.
Customers purchasing from Laurel Bank Hotel Artisan Market.
Entire Laurel Bank Hotel Artisan Market.
Ian Barr at the Ann Davidson Butcher stall from Strathaven serving a customer.
Some of the food and drink
Tasty treats from the stall belonging to Darren Somerville, The Muffin Man from St Monans.
Some of the items on sale at the Schoolyard Chillies stall from Kirkintilloch run by Sara Brand.
Chutneys and jams from Ann Crafted.
Some of the gin on sale at Allan Walker’s stall Selkirk Distillers.
Some of the treats from the Artisan Fudge and Treats stall belonging to Frank Adam.
Coffee from the Ecobean stall from Kirkcaldy run by Paul Armour.
Butter Tablet from Artisan Fudge and Treats stall belonging to Frank Adam.
