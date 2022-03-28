12 of the best photos from Fife Cooks For Ukraine fundraiser Bake Sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After seeing the distressing scenes of young families suffering in Ukraine on the news, Evelyn Morrow and her husband Hamish organised a Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale to help raise funds.

The Cupar-born mum of one wanted to take action in a positive way to help raise funds for those affected by the ongoing war and has organised fundraiser Fife Cook for Ukraine.

Evelyn and Hamish arranged for a local charity bake sake to take place at the East Sands Beach in St Andrews, using The Cheesy Toast Shack’s hut as the base for the event.

“I think we have the best bakeries around,” explained Evelyn. “So, I thought that was where we would start.”

With 14 local bakeries and cafes donating cakes including Fisher & Donaldson’s famous fudge doughnuts, tray bakes from Kitschnbake, goods from The Newport Bakery, rocky road from Temptation Bakery, there was a large selection on offer.

600 cakes and £1,479 raised

The bake sale took place last Saturday on March 26 and was a glorious success with 600 cakes in total being donated and the entire bake sale being sold out by 2.30pm.

Evelyn commented: “Everyone was so generous and wished there was more they could do. It was amazing to see.

“People were giving more than the amount they had to, which was so nice. And despite sometimes waiting 25 minutes, everyone was happy to stay and donate.”

The bake sale raised a total of £1,479 which equates to UNICEF being able to buy 50 midwifery kits to help safely deliver babies born amidst the conflict.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event:

The organisers

The customers

The bakes

Charity Raffle

Alongside the bake sale, Evelyn and Hamish promoted their online charity raffle and Just Giving page with over 25 prizes to be won, which could be scanned using a QR code to donate.

Every £5 donation equates to one entry for the raffle. Prizes include a Michelin star meal and overnight stay at The Peat Inn, a seven-course meal for two at Haar, a five-course meal for two at Craig Miller’s 16 West End, restaurant vouchers and more.

Currently the raffle has already raised £9,700 and it will conclude on Sunday April 3. The total amount raised will then be calculated and prizes will be allocated.

More from food and drink…