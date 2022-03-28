12 of the best photos from Fife Cooks For Ukraine fundraiser Bake Sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

12 of the best photos from Fife Cooks For Ukraine fundraiser Bake Sale

By Mariam Okhai
March 28 2022, 11.45am Updated: March 28 2022, 12.29pm
Evelyn and Hamish Morrow at Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale.
Evelyn and Hamish Morrow at Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale.

After seeing the distressing scenes of young families suffering in Ukraine on the news, Evelyn Morrow and her husband Hamish organised a Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale to help raise funds.

The Cupar-born mum of one wanted to take action in a positive way to help raise funds for those affected by the ongoing war and has organised fundraiser Fife Cook for Ukraine.

Evelyn and Hamish arranged for a local charity bake sake to take place at the East Sands Beach in St Andrews, using The Cheesy Toast Shack’s hut as the base for the event.

“I think we have the best bakeries around,” explained Evelyn. “So, I thought that was where we would start.”

Fife cooks for Ukraine
Bake sale donators.

With 14 local bakeries and cafes donating cakes including Fisher & Donaldson’s famous fudge doughnuts, tray bakes from Kitschnbake, goods from The Newport Bakery, rocky road from Temptation Bakery, there was a large selection on offer.

600 cakes and £1,479 raised

The bake sale took place last Saturday on March 26 and was a glorious success with 600 cakes in total being donated and the entire bake sale being sold out by 2.30pm.

Evelyn commented: “Everyone was so generous and wished there was more they could do. It was amazing to see.

“People were giving more than the amount they had to, which was so nice. And despite sometimes waiting 25 minutes, everyone was happy to stay and donate.”

The bake sale raised a total of £1,479 which equates to UNICEF being able to buy 50 midwifery kits to help safely deliver babies born amidst the conflict.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event:

The organisers

Organisers Hamish and Evelyn Morrow serving customers.
Evelyn Morrow promoting bakes on offer.
Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale
Hamish Morrow serving baked goods.

The customers

Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale
Queues for the Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale on Saturday.
Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale
People of all ages attended the bakes to enjoy the selection.
Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale
Evelyn Morrow was overjoyed with the turnout.
Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale
Queues were constant, and at one point were all the way down to the water on the beach.
Fife Cooks For Ukraine bake sale
Customers were keen to hear about the good cause and help out.

The bakes

Cakes from local bakers and brownies for sale.
Cannolis, rocky road tray bakes, and more.
All the bakes on display to buy and enjoy.

Charity Raffle

Alongside the bake sale, Evelyn and Hamish promoted their online charity raffle and Just Giving page with over 25 prizes to be won, which could be scanned using a QR code to donate.

Every £5 donation equates to one entry for the raffle. Prizes include a Michelin star meal and overnight stay at The Peat Inn, a seven-course meal for two at Haar, a five-course meal for two at Craig Miller’s 16 West End, restaurant vouchers and more.

Currently the raffle has already raised £9,700 and it will conclude on Sunday April 3. The total amount raised will then be calculated and prizes will be allocated.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier