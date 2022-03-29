Kinross woman Sarah hopes Scottish flavours will pack a punch on tonight’s MasterChef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kinross woman Sarah hopes Scottish flavours will pack a punch on tonight’s MasterChef

By Mariam Okhai
March 29 2022, 2.38pm Updated: March 29 2022, 10.28pm
Sarah Rankin to compete in this years MasterChef competition.
Sarah Rankin is to compete in this year's MasterChef competition.

In 2006 marketing consultant Sarah Rankin crossed an ocean, swapping California for Kinross.

Now, Inverness-born Sarah is taking on a new journey as she appears on BBC1’s MasterChef tonight.

With the nation cooking at home and trying out new recipes more than ever before, the country’s premier amateur cooking competition, MasterChef, returns.

Over the course of seven weeks, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace put 45 of the UK’s most talented home cooks through their paces in the ultimate test of their culinary prowess as they search for one exceptional cook, worthy of being crowned MasterChef Champion 2022.

It’s the second week of Heats and this year the judges are mixing it up – introducing a whole new set of challenges that the passionate amateurs must complete to progress in the competition.

MasterChef
John Torode and Gregg Wallace, MasterChef judges.

Cooking their Signature Dish, the hopefuls must show John and Gregg who they are as a cook and how good they could become.

Wanted to do MasterChef for years

For marketing consultant Sarah Rankin, this is a welcomed challenge after falling in love with Scottish ingredients and using them to create incredible flavours.

Born and raised in Inverness, Sarah studied and lived in Edinburgh before moving to Mountain View in California for six years. She moved back to Kinross in 2006, where she stays with her husband and two children, aged 15 and 11.

Speaking on her food inspiration, Sarah comments: “I love using Scottish ingredients and delivering food that has a big punch of flavour.”

“I have wanted to do MasterChef for years, but I have an absolute fear of failure so that’s always held me back.”

Family inspiration

For Sarah, the inspiration comes from the female cooks in her life who have taught her the tricks of the trade and encouraged her to appreciate the beauty in the culinary arts.

Sarah explains: “Both my mother and grandmother are great cooks. My mum was the one who taught me how to cook initially.

“My grandmother was a great baker and made the best homemade chips! I feel like they both still inspire the dishes I cook today in their own way.”

Sarah Rankin on tonight's episode of MasterChef.
Sarah Rankin on tonight’s episode of MasterChef.

Despite her fears, Sarah has taken the opportunity to try and impress this year’s MasterChef judges with her signature dish, and make their taste buds dance.

“There comes a point where you have to take a risk, so I bit the bullet and applied,” explained Sarah.

The programme will be aired this evening on BBC1 from 9pm.

