Cooking on a Budget: A Greek teatime timesaver for cod lovers

Inspired by Greek gyros (pronounced ‘yee-ros’), these quick and tasty flatbreads are an easy weeknight win.

The Greek-style teatime timesaver will help you to bring on better living – and is super delicious.

If you can’t find Greek-style flatbreads or pittas, don’t worry, your favourite wraps are a great substitute.

You can also find more budget cooking recipe inspiration here.

Greek-style cod flatbreads

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 cod loins or chunky fillets

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

4 Greek-style flatbreads

1 red onion, sliced

2 little gem lettuce, leaves torn and washed

1 small tub tzatziki

Salt and pepper, to taste

Metal or wooden skewers (soak for 30 minutes in cold water, if wooden)

Method

Preheat the grill to medium. Cut each of the cod loins or fillets into good-sized chunks and place in a mixing bowl with 2 tbsp of the oil, the oregano and smoked paprika. Season generously with salt and pepper then mix well to coat the fish. Thread the chunks of fish on to the skewers. Arrange the skewers on a non-stick baking sheet and place under the grill for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway and grilling until the fish flakes easily and is cooked through. While the fish is cooking, place the halved tomatoes in a bowl with the remaining oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss together and set aside. When the fish is cooked, switch off the grill and warm the flatbreads on the rack for a minute or two under the residual heat Serve the warmed flatbreads with the grilled cod, tomatoes, onion, lettuce and tzatziki.

