Too Good To Go: I paid £4 for my Starbucks drive-thru mystery bag – but what was inside?

By Mariam Okhai
June 1 2022, 5.00pm Updated: June 1 2022, 6.50pm
Starbucks drive thru.
This week's Too Good To Go bag is from Starbucks drive thru.

Venturing out at 9:30pm is not my usual routine, but for a £4 bargain, I couldn’t refuse.

Driving down to my local Starbucks drive-through at Kingsway the other night to pick up my latest Too Good To Go bag, I was looking forward to finding out what would be in this week’s mystery bag that I’d ordered via the mobile app.

If you haven’t been following my fortnightly Too Good To Go experiences, I’ve been using the food waste app for the past few months to bag myself some bargains from local restaurants.

Starbucks drive thru
My Too Good To Go bag outside Kingsway Starbucks drive thru.

However, this week is a little different as I got my first bag from a chain retailer. I wasn’t convinced this bag would be as good as my other bags, which have now saved me up to £29, but my haul included four items which was great.

What was in the mystery £4 bag?

After confirming my order with a member of staff I was handed a brown sustainable bag with the mystery items inside.

It felt quite light an so I had low expectations for what was inside.

Starbucks drive thru
Inside my mystery bag.

To my surprise upon opening it I found two ham and cheese croissants, one cookies and cream brownie and one caramel shortbread.

Also inside was a list of instructions for reheating and stickers with a QR code for each product.

The purpose of this was to ensure I knew exactly which ingredients were in each product and knew how to heat them up if needed.

Starbucks drive thru.
Instructions menu.

General pricing of items

Although there were less items in the bag than what I have received before, the price of each individual item was quite high.

Each item was individually priced as stated below. You’ll see the saving total below, too.

  • 2 x ham and cheese croissant: £8.20 (£4.10 each)
  • 1 x cookies and cream brownie: £2.20
  • 1 x caramel shortbread: £2.20

Total cost of bag: £4

Total cost of goods: £ 12.60

Total savings: £ 8.60

Starbucks drive thru
Cookies and cream brownie inside my bag.

Was it worth it?

Having saved over £8 I would say it was a great bargain and would recommend picking up a bag from Starbucks.

The only downside, like many of the other bags I have received, is that although I make a great saving often I can’t eat some of the contents due to my religious beliefs.

On the app you can select if you are vegetarian or vegan, however, you can’t pick other dietary requirements.

However, I think it is great to share these items with neighbours and friends.

I thought having the menu and QR codes for products was an excellent idea and ensured I could keep myself and anyone with allergies safe.

And because everything in this bag was ready to eat I could enjoy the traybakes with my family as soon as I was home.

Ratings:

  • Value for money: 4/5
  • Quality: 4/5

More Too Good To Go Bags…

Have you ever reserved a Too Good To Go bag? What were your thoughts? Feel free to leave a comment below.

