The Hide: See inside St Andrews’ new late night bar opening today

There’s a new kid on the block when it comes to late night venues in St Andrews, and the team behind The Hide are gearing up for a busy first few weeks.

With The Open Championship kicking off in July, The Hide will bolster St Andrews’ late night venue options and hopes to attract a varied audience through its doors.

Based in the eaves of Mitchell’s on Market Street in the seaside town, the venue will serve up a new seasonal menu created by the team at Mitchell’s by day, and in the evening, will become a cocktail lovers paradise.

Experimental drinks and a range of snacks will be available for customers to sample three days a week. It will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9pm to 2am.

The Hide

The Hide, which was formerly an apartment, will welcome its firsts guests today (June 24) and has undergone a full refurbishment.

With a capacity to seat 32 or 40 standing, the intimate venue will provide locals and tourists with a new bar with a late night license.

Kara McGown, business development manager for Scotsman Group which has a portfolio of businesses including The Bothy in Perth, The Doll’s House in St Andrews, Forgan’s in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews, plus others, says The Hide will be a positive addition to the area.

“The new bar will be a great addition to St Andrews’ late night scene as most of the bars close before 2am. A lot of them tend to close around midnight or earlier, so this space will give people the chance to stay out if they want,” she said.

“We’re opening just in time for The Open, too, which is fantastic.”

The Hide will also offer cocktail masterclasses and live music will be played every weekend.

Kara says a number of local acts will be approached to perform, and is certain that the piano in the venue will be popular with local musicians, too.

What’s on the cocktail menu?

A cocktail menu has been specially crafted for the bar which takes walk-ins and bookings. All cocktails are priced at £9.50 while mocktails are £5.

The management team believe drinks including the Gold and Smoke, which is a whisky cocktail with bitters and is topped with gold leaf, and Hide and Seek with tequila, gin, chilli liqueur and strawberry and red pepper syrup, will prove popular.

Other drinks include:

Effervescence and Peach: vodka, peach, grapefruit oleo, citrus, rosemary, bubbles and lemon sherbet foam

Coconut and Mango: Coconut and mango infused rum with velvet falernum, pineapple, lime, almond and bubbles

Bergamot and Elderflower: Earl Grey infused gin, elderflower,

dry vermouth and Sauvignon Blanc

dry vermouth and Sauvignon Blanc Campfire and Coffee: Whisky, demerara sugar syrup,

espresso, heavy cream and nutmeg

espresso, heavy cream and nutmeg Peach and Chilli: Peach and chilli shrub with soda (non-alcoholic)

A range of wines, hot drinks, canned beers and cider, spirits and soft drinks will also be available.

And the food menu?

While the space will be used as a spillover area for Mitchell’s during the day, it is deli boards and snacks that will be the main focus come evening time.

Three deli boards themed around seafood, cheese and meat, will feature a range of crudities, and the nibbles menu will boast a range of different items.

Snacks include:

Olives

Artisan bread

Red pepper muhammara

Torres black truffle crisps

Sweet chilli nuts

Wasabi nuts

Picante cholula corn

Smoked almonds

The boards range from £18 to £21 while nibbles are priced around £4 to £5.50.

