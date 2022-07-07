6 of the best dessert bars and ice cream shops you must visit in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With youngsters breaking up for school holidays and summer in full swing, there’s no doubt you’ll have a trip to an ice cream shop lined up.

And in Fife, you’re spoiled for choice on where to go with so many places serving up the cold dessert.

Ice cream is something every generation can enjoy together, be that grandparents who are babysitting their grandchildren, teens who are meeting up with friends, or parents who are looking for a tasty treat to distract their little ones with.

With ice cream parlours spread out across the region and every flavour known to man now available, The Courier Food and Drink Team has rounded up a few they love to visit.

Luvians Ice Cream Parlour – St Andrews and Cupar

This artisan ice cream producer makes all of their own ice cream, and with up to 24 different flavours to be enjoyed every day, there’s something to suit all tastes.

As well as their award-winning ice cream, they also offer up a range of goodies including their ice cream bombes which are a must-try.

Address: 84 Market Street, St Andrews and 93 Bonnygate, Cupar

Very Berries Ice Cream and Dessert Parlour – St Andrews

Why have a regular ice cream cone when you can have one of the most Instagrammable ice cream sundaes in the Tayside and Fife area?

This picture perfect dessert parlour is kitted out for all the foodies who love to take pictures of their food.

Aiming to bring the “wow factor” to St Andrews, this firm also offers up a range of desserts and large milkshakes, too.

Address: Stewarts Resort in St Andrews

Jannetta’s Gelateria – St Andrews and Dundee

Run by fourth-generation Scottish Italian husband and wife team Nicola and Owen Hazel, Jannetta’s Gelateria has seen huge success in St Andrews, and has now opened its second venue in Dundee.

The firm produces more than 100 flavours of ice cream, sorbet and frozen yoghurt. At the St Andrews premises, customers can pick from 54 different flavours from the ice cream counter, while in Dundee there are 24 flavours to sample.

The business has been operating since 1908, meaning the family has been providing locals with delicious ice cream for more than a century.

Address: 31 South Street, St Andrews and The Waterfront, Dundee

Novelli’s – Burntisland, Fife

If you’re in the Burntisland area be sure to check out Novelli’s. Making fresh ice cream daily, there’s usually around 18 different flavours to pick from seven days a week.

Plus, for those looking for other desserts including bubble waffles, milkshakes and even chocolate kebabs, this is the place to go for your sweet fix.

Address: 192-196 High Street, Burntisland Fife

Nicholson’s Sweets and Ice Cream Shop – Pittenweem

Based in the quaint village of Pittenweem locals and tourists alike flock to this fun ice cream shop, which has more than 200 sweeties to try.

Selling everything from fudge to tablet, rock, chocolate and more, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

They also serve Jannetta’s ice cream here and have around 12 flavours to pick from.

Address: 17 Mid Shore, Pittenweem, Anstruther KY10 2NL

The Perfect Scoop – Kirkcaldy

Making their own ice cream, the team at The Perfect Scoop have a range of traditional and more unusual flavours on offer at their premises.

Some flavours include birthday cake, Percy pig, rhubarb panna cotta, lemon and blueberry cheesecake, Pina Colada, Jaffa Cake and a whole lot of sweetie-inspired ice creams, too.

They also stock a variety of traybakes and cheesecake tubs, and they even serve croissants stuffed with ice cream.

Fruitier sorbets are also available.

Address: 23 Main St, East Wemyss, Kirkcaldy KY1 4RE