Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest

It’s always the challenge when you reach the middle of the week to eat something that is tasty and easy to make – and doesn’t have you reaching for the takeaway menu.

This recipe from Kikkoman for macaroni with spinach and salmon has loads of taste and a little bit of luxury.

By taking a simple macaroni dish and adding a few other ingredients, this popular comfort food becomes so much more.

It is bursting with flavour and the pop of pink from the salmon and green from the spinach really brings this delicious offering to life.

Not only is it a great meal for all of the family, but the pasta is sure to keep everyone full for hours on end.

Plus, because it doesn’t take that long to cook or pull together, it will no doubt quickly become a new staple in your recipe repertoire at home.

Macaroni with spinach and salmon

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

50ml vegetable stock

400g macaroni

400g salmon

3 tbsp Kikkoman naturally brewed soy sauce

500ml cream (30% fat)

1 lemon (juice and zest)

1 pinch ground nutmeg

1 pinch pepper

200g spinach

Method

Cut the salmon into cubes of the same size. Wash and dry the spinach. Sauté garlic in a large pan with 1 tbsp rapeseed oil. Deglaze with vegetable stock and cream and season with lemon juice and zest, nutmeg, pepper and 2 tbsp Kikkoman soy sauce. Heat plenty of water and salt in a saucepan. Cook the macaroni in it according to the instructions. In the meantime, fry the cubes of salmon in a pan with 1 tbsp of rapeseed oil. Then deglaze with 1 tbsp Kikkoman soy sauce. Add everything to the cream mixture and fold in the spinach. Divide the macaroni on plates and serve with the salmon-cream sauce.