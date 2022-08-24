Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for my mystery bag from Spar in Dundee – here’s what I got

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for my mystery bag from Spar in Dundee – here’s what I got

By Mariam Okhai
August 24 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 24 2022, 5.49pm
This week's Too Good To Go bag is from Spar.
This week's Too Good To Go bag is from Spar.

For this week’s Too Good To Go bag I took a wander down Perth Road to my local Spar and collected my £3 mystery selection.

Thankfully this bag was a lot closer to home than the previous ones, which have taken me to St Andrews, Cupar, Kinross and Newport.

They are part of my fortnightly series where I collect a Too Good to Go bag from the online app and review what I receive inside.

dundee spar
My mystery bag outside Spar on Perth Road in Dundee.

All of the bags I have collected have been unique in their own way, from freshly baked goods to gourmet meat.

I can confirm that this bag was no different and was one of the larger bags I have received, and considering I only paid £3 I knew I was in for a treat.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

With this bag being from a supermarket rather than an independent store, I was hoping to receive some ingredients I could cook with.

dundee spar
What I found inside my bag.

Upon arriving home I opened it up to find a range of items including a mixed leaf salad, two loaves of bread, Mr Kipling angel slices, a packet of butteries, a pot of fruit and a ready-made burger.

Although these aren’t exactly cooking ingredients, I found each of the items to be quite useful for meals or to enjoy as snacks over the next week.

General pricing of the items

All of the items had their original and reduced prices prior to them being placed into my bag, so I have used the original prices allocated to each one.

Mr Kipling angel slices were in my Too Good To Go bag from the Dundee Spar.

You’ll see the saving total below, too.

  • 1 x packet of Wallace butteries: £1.65
  • 1 x packet of six Mr Kipling angel slices: £2.95
  • 1 x bag of mixed leaf salad: £1.19
  • 1 x medium soft white Warburtons loaf: £1.79
  • 1 x white Scottish Plain loaf: £1.09
  • 1 x Rustlers readymade burger: £2.40
  • 1 x chicken and bacon slice pasty: £1.79
  • 1 x melon and grapefruit pot: £1.75

Total cost of bag: £3.09

Total cost of goods: £14.61

Total savings: £11.52

Was it worth it?

Since I got to enjoy a nice walk and saved over £11, I would definitely say it was worth the trip to Spar.

 

Items like the two loaves of bread will be useful for lunchtime sandwiches and for dipping in homemade soups.

And with the quantity of food I received, I was able to share all of it with friends and family and make the eating experience even more enjoyable.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
The tasty macaroni with spinach and salmon dish.
Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest
0
Evening telegraph/ Courier Broughty Ferry news CR0029924 G Jennings pics , review of Cillinsons Restaurant in Brown st,Broughty Ferry, run by Stephen Collinson, thursday 5th August.
Broughty Ferry restaurant Collinsons up for sale as owner plans to retire
1
Organisers of Fair City Craft Beer Fest. From left: William Bond, Danny O'Connor, Greig Mason and Sandy McKelvie.
Everything you need to know about the Fair City Craft Beer Fest coming to…
0
Albany Keith, new owner of FIKA Dundee.
Young entrepreneur to reopen popular city cafe FIKA Dundee this week
0
table with glasses hamburger and chips
5 amazing places to eat in Perthshire – all at the same location!
Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up
Atholl Road in Pitlochry
Is it becoming too expensive to dine out in Pitlochry?
1
A box of chips with the words chippy or chipper on it
Chippie or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate
5
Julia's scallops starter at Deans.
Review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth
0

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter