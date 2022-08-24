Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for my mystery bag from Spar in Dundee – here’s what I got

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For this week’s Too Good To Go bag I took a wander down Perth Road to my local Spar and collected my £3 mystery selection.

Thankfully this bag was a lot closer to home than the previous ones, which have taken me to St Andrews, Cupar, Kinross and Newport.

They are part of my fortnightly series where I collect a Too Good to Go bag from the online app and review what I receive inside.

All of the bags I have collected have been unique in their own way, from freshly baked goods to gourmet meat.

I can confirm that this bag was no different and was one of the larger bags I have received, and considering I only paid £3 I knew I was in for a treat.

What was in my Too Good To Go Bag?

With this bag being from a supermarket rather than an independent store, I was hoping to receive some ingredients I could cook with.

Upon arriving home I opened it up to find a range of items including a mixed leaf salad, two loaves of bread, Mr Kipling angel slices, a packet of butteries, a pot of fruit and a ready-made burger.

Although these aren’t exactly cooking ingredients, I found each of the items to be quite useful for meals or to enjoy as snacks over the next week.

General pricing of the items

All of the items had their original and reduced prices prior to them being placed into my bag, so I have used the original prices allocated to each one.

You’ll see the saving total below, too.

1 x packet of Wallace butteries: £1.65

1 x packet of six Mr Kipling angel slices: £2.95

1 x bag of mixed leaf salad: £1.19

1 x medium soft white Warburtons loaf: £1.79

1 x white Scottish Plain loaf: £1.09

1 x Rustlers readymade burger: £2.40

1 x chicken and bacon slice pasty: £1.79

1 x melon and grapefruit pot: £1.75

Total cost of bag: £3.09

Total cost of goods: £14.61

Total savings: £11.52

Was it worth it?

Since I got to enjoy a nice walk and saved over £11, I would definitely say it was worth the trip to Spar.

Items like the two loaves of bread will be useful for lunchtime sandwiches and for dipping in homemade soups.

And with the quantity of food I received, I was able to share all of it with friends and family and make the eating experience even more enjoyable.