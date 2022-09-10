Go loopy for Dundee cycling with these 6 cafes and restaurants on the Green Circular Route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Go loopy for Dundee cycling with these 6 cafes and restaurants on the Green Circular Route

By Andy Morton
September 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 10 2022, 8.34am
Take a break on a gastro-cycle of Dundee.
Take a break on a gastro-cycle of Dundee.

Dundee has some fantastic cycle routes, the best of which is the Green Circular Route that takes riders on a complete loop around the city.

The cycleway touches on some of Dundee’s most scenic parts including Broughty Ferry and both Clatto and Camperdown parks.

It’s a leisurely 26-mile ride, but even the best cyclists need fuel for their pedals, so we’ve put together a list of six of the best pitstops for a food break along the way.

So strap on a reflective bib, make sure your brakes are working and get ready to take a gastronomic two-wheeled tour of the city.

Dundee Cycle Hub Cafe

Address: Waterfront Place, Riverside Esplanade, DD1 4EZ

You can jump on the Green Circle at any point, but our guide starts down on the waterfront as that’s where you’ll find the heart of Dundee cycling.

The Cycle Hub has bike hire and bicycle repair, so is a great place to get your bike in working order. It also has a cafe with a good selection of coffees and cake.

Everything you need for a rolling start.

Dundee Cycle Hub on the waterfront.

Ship Inn, Broughty Ferry

Address: 121 Fisher St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BR

There are loads of places to eat in the Ferry, but the Ship Inn offers cyclists a great view of the Tay as they recuperate.

And if you forwent the cake at the Cycle Hub Cafe, then a full meal from the Ship Inn is sure to power you around the Green Circular with ease.

The bar and hotel dates back to 1847 when it started selling spirits to the fishing communities in Broughty Ferry.

The Pine Cone Cafe

Address: Templeton Christmas Tree Farm, Strathmartine, DD3 0PP

There are few options on the next leg of the Green Circle, unless you count supermarket cafes and chain coffee shops. But The Pine Cone is worth the wait.

Set in a large Christmas tree forest on Templeton Farm, The Pine Cone Cafe serves food and treats all year round.

It has great views and lots of fresh air – plenty to enjoy for cyclists.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Address: Camperdown Country Park, Coupar Angus Road, DD2 4TF

Dundonians love Camperdown Park and most have a few memories of trips there as children.

The Green Circular winds its way through the park, passing directly in front of the cafe in the wildlife centre.

It’s a great opportunity to jump of the bike for a quick coffee or home-made snack.

Post House, Invergowrie

Address: ​104 Main Street, Invergowrie, DD2 5BE

A real treat as the Green Circular Route’s finish line nears, the Post House serves up fantastic coffee and great home-cooked food.

Since opening in 2016, it has built up a strong reputation. The menu includes gluten-free options and there is a vegan-friendly lunch menu.

Just what those tired legs need for the last few miles.

Botanics, botanical gardens

Address: University of Dundee, Riverside Dr, DD2 1QH

Located directly opposite Dundee airport, Botanics – as the name suggests – is in the university’s botanical gardens.

The garden has an entry fee, but if you want to top off your cycle ride with some botany then this is the place to do it.

And Botanics, the garden’s cafe, is open from 9am to 5pm. If you have room for any more cake or coffee, now’s your chance.

Spring flowers at Dundee’s botanical gardens.

For a complete route map of the Green Circular, click here.

