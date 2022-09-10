Go loopy for Dundee cycling with these 6 cafes and restaurants on the Green Circular Route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee has some fantastic cycle routes, the best of which is the Green Circular Route that takes riders on a complete loop around the city.

The cycleway touches on some of Dundee’s most scenic parts including Broughty Ferry and both Clatto and Camperdown parks.

It’s a leisurely 26-mile ride, but even the best cyclists need fuel for their pedals, so we’ve put together a list of six of the best pitstops for a food break along the way.

So strap on a reflective bib, make sure your brakes are working and get ready to take a gastronomic two-wheeled tour of the city.

Address: Waterfront Place, Riverside Esplanade, DD1 4EZ

You can jump on the Green Circle at any point, but our guide starts down on the waterfront as that’s where you’ll find the heart of Dundee cycling.

The Cycle Hub has bike hire and bicycle repair, so is a great place to get your bike in working order. It also has a cafe with a good selection of coffees and cake.

Everything you need for a rolling start.

Address: 121 Fisher St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BR

There are loads of places to eat in the Ferry, but the Ship Inn offers cyclists a great view of the Tay as they recuperate.

And if you forwent the cake at the Cycle Hub Cafe, then a full meal from the Ship Inn is sure to power you around the Green Circular with ease.

The bar and hotel dates back to 1847 when it started selling spirits to the fishing communities in Broughty Ferry.

Address: Templeton Christmas Tree Farm, Strathmartine, DD3 0PP

There are few options on the next leg of the Green Circle, unless you count supermarket cafes and chain coffee shops. But The Pine Cone is worth the wait.

Set in a large Christmas tree forest on Templeton Farm, The Pine Cone Cafe serves food and treats all year round.

It has great views and lots of fresh air – plenty to enjoy for cyclists.

Address: Camperdown Country Park, Coupar Angus Road, DD2 4TF

Dundonians love Camperdown Park and most have a few memories of trips there as children.

The Green Circular winds its way through the park, passing directly in front of the cafe in the wildlife centre.

It’s a great opportunity to jump of the bike for a quick coffee or home-made snack.

Address: ​104 Main Street, Invergowrie, DD2 5BE

A real treat as the Green Circular Route’s finish line nears, the Post House serves up fantastic coffee and great home-cooked food.

Since opening in 2016, it has built up a strong reputation. The menu includes gluten-free options and there is a vegan-friendly lunch menu.

Just what those tired legs need for the last few miles.

Address: University of Dundee, Riverside Dr, DD2 1QH

Located directly opposite Dundee airport, Botanics – as the name suggests – is in the university’s botanical gardens.

The garden has an entry fee, but if you want to top off your cycle ride with some botany then this is the place to do it.

And Botanics, the garden’s cafe, is open from 9am to 5pm. If you have room for any more cake or coffee, now’s your chance.

For a complete route map of the Green Circular, click here.