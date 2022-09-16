Comfort Food Friday: Love seafood? Try recreating this salmon dish with a twist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salmon is an undeniably versatile ingredient.

It can be added to a line-up of dishes or can be the focal point of many others.

In this recipe for Baxters beetroot and lime-marinaded salmon with Asian slaw and coriander yoghurt, it falls into the latter.

It is a light and refreshing weeknight dinner which combines the freshness of salmon with beetroot and tasty vegetables.

If you’re looking for more cooking inspiration, check out our other Comfort Food Friday recipes here.

Baxters beetroot and lime-marinaded salmon with Asian slaw and coriander yoghurt

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 jar of Baxters Shredded Beetroot

30g ginger

3 limes, squeezed

50g coriander

40ml olive oil

4 salmon fillets

½ small white cabbage, finely shredded

1 carrot, finely julienne

1 red pepper, finely julienne

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 bunch spring onions, finely sliced

30g sesame seeds

20g sesame oil

Salt

Black pepper

100g thick yoghurt

A handful of chopped coriander

Method

Drain the Baxters Shredded Beetroot. For the marinade, add 200g of beetroot, ginger, the juice of two limes, coriander and olive oil into a food processor. Blitz the ingredients into a smooth paste. Place the salmon fillets into a food bag, adding the marinade. Leave the salmon to marinate for at least 30 minutes, however for the best results leave overnight. For the slaw, in a bowl mix the prepared cabbage, red pepper, red onion, spring onion, carrot and the remaining beetroot. Squeeze over the juice from the remaining lime, adding the sesame oil and sesame seeds. Mix well and season to taste with the salt and black pepper. For the yoghurt dressing, blitz the yoghurt and chopped coriander in the food processor. Remove the salmon from the food bag, pan frying for three minutes on each side, over a medium heat. Divide the slaw between four serving plates, top with the baked salmon and drizzle over the coriander yoghurt.